Prince George's County, MD

Teen In Custody After Brawl Escalates To Shooting Outside Suitland High School

By Zak Failla
 5 days ago

New details have been released by Prince George's County Public Schools officials on Thursday afternoon following a student-involved shooting outside Suitland High School.

Officials say that a high school student was shot during a physical altercation outside the school at approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, in an incident that was witnessed by a group of students who ran from the area.

The shooting led to a Lockdown at Suitland High School while police responded to assist the ninth-grade student,

According to officials, members of the Prince George's County Police Department immediately responded to the high school, while the assigned School Resource Officer rendered emergency aid to the student, who was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 14-year-old suspect was reportedly taken into custody.

During the incident, Suitland High School was placed in its lockdown protocol, though investigators said that there was no danger to the surrounding community and no threat to the outside. The lockdown has since been lifted.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information has been asked to contact investigators by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

