ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, TX

Heartbroken Mom Says Athena Strand’s Accused Killer Was Delivering Her Christmas Gift

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sr0mQ_0jcH4v9D00
Wise County Sheriff's Office

The mother of Athena Strand —the Oklahoma child who was allegedly abducted and murdered by a FedEx driver while playing on her father’s property in Paradise, Texas, last week—says the courier who took her daughter was there to deliver her Christmas present: a set of You Can Be Anything Barbie dolls.

“I was robbed of watching her grow up by a man everyone was supposed to be able to trust to do one simple task: deliver a Christmas present and leave,” said Maitlyn Gandy during a press conference on Thursday, presenting the package through tears.

“I want everyone to know Athena. She was an amazing little girl,” Gandy said. “A monster attempted to take Athena’s voice, but we are her voice. Screening and hiring policies must be put into place so monsters wearing delivery uniforms do not show up at our doorsteps.”

Police initiated a desperate search-and-rescue operation for the 7-year-old after she was reported missing on Nov. 30, finding her body just two days later. Authorities have not yet disclosed the details of her murder.

“Athena will be cremated, and she will come home in an urn because I'm not anywhere close to being ready to let my baby go,” Gandy added.

During a late Friday press conference, the Wise County Sheriff’s office announced that they had arrested a suspect: Tanner Lynn Horner, a 31-year-old FedEx contract driver, who they say admitted to the crime. He is charged on suspicion of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping and is being held on a $1.5 million bond. Horner is not believed to have known the family prior to the abduction.

“We really can’t get into the content of the confession, but I will say we have a confession,” Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said.

“At this point, I’m not going to include or exclude anyone from a potential lawsuit,” said Gandy’s attorney, Benson Varghese, calling for tips from the public in their investigation to hold FedEx responsible for the child’s murder. “We’re leaving no stone unturned in looking at all the decisions that had to have happened before this tragedy occurred.”

“Words cannot describe our shock and sorrow surrounding this tragic event,” said FedEx in a statement last week.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Women Found Strangled In Texas: Is A Serial Killer Attacking Black Women In Fort Worth?

Victims Of Unsolved Ft. Worth, Texas MurdersPhoto byFt. Worth Police Department. Fort Worth, Texas is the fifth largest city in Texas and as home to more than 900,000 people, the city is ranked as the 13th-largest city in the United States, according to their government website. Known for the culture and southern hospitality of the city, Ft. Worth has a dark side. Interstate 35 runs over 700 miles from Kansas, through Texas, to the Mexican border. Between 1976 and now, a serial killer or killer has preyed on this stretch of highway. Many of the cases received media and national attention, while others remained unheard of. The following is a list of black women who were found strangled, beaten, and/or asphyxiated in Ft. Worth, Texas from 1977 through 2003. Their brutal murders remain unsolved.
FORT WORTH, TX
wbap.com

Mother of Athena Strand Committed to Accountability

WISE COUNTY (WBAP/KLIF) – The mother of the 7-year-old Wise County girl who Police say was kidnapped and murdered by a contracted Fed Ex driver is committed to finding accountability in her daughter’s death. Athena was found dead last week after a FedEx driver kidnapped and killed her...
WISE COUNTY, TX
crete

Texas girl found dead after abduction by FedEx driver

Texas was left rattled earlier this week after a 7-year-old girl was abducted from her home by a FedEx driver. The driver later killed the child according to local police. The body of Athena Strand was discovered on Friday night after the police had been searching for her ever since she was reported missing on Wednesday. Strand was reported having gone missing from her bedroom, and police suspected Tanner Lynn Horner, a FedEx driver who was delivering a package to the house at the time.
WISE COUNTY, TX
TheDailyBeast

Cop Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson Recounts Moment He Pulled the Trigger

The former cop who fatally shot Atatiana Jefferson three years ago testified Monday that he saw her point a gun “directly” at him during a welfare check that went awry at Texas home—contradicting evidence from Jefferson’s young nephew.But, when asked to grade his police work that night, Aaron Dean conceded on the witness stand Monday, “There are probably things I could have done better.”It’s the first time Dean, who is white, has spoken publicly about the death of Jefferson, a 28-year-old Black woman who he’s charged with murdering.Dean fought back tears and sniffled throughout his testimony Monday, repeatedly insisting that...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Driver Arrested After Hit-and-Run Death

A 22-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday in relation to a hit-and-run death last month in northeast Dallas, according to The Dallas Morning News. Eddaria Lawrence was arrested on charges of manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid in an accident involving a death. According to police, the accident...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Seagoville man found dead in burning car, family seeks answers

DALLAS - The family of a man found dead in a burning car in northwest Dallas is looking for answers about his murder. Larry Gosha is from Seagoville, southeast of Dallas. Family members said he went out Friday night and never returned. Firefighters found his body inside a burning Mercedes...
SEAGOVILLE, TX
WFAA

Man dies after DWI arrest in Denton, police say

DENTON, Texas — A 46-year-old man died a little more than a week after an arrest on a charge of driving while intoxicated in Denton, police said Friday. Andrew Louden was arrested by Denton police on Nov. 30. On Thursday, police said they were notified that Louden, who had been taken to a hospital, had died, according to a police news release.
DENTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Surgeon Still Employed Despite Deadly Allegations

As previously reported by The Dallas Express, Dr. Therese Duane recently defeated a lawsuit brought against her by the family of a patient, Berman DePaz-Martinez, who died while under her care. At issue was Duane’s unilateral decision to remove DePaz-Martinez from a ventilator, which quickly caused his death as he could not breathe on his own.
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
124K+
Followers
36K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy