Highway Worker, Dad Killed By Hit-Run Driver On I-66 In Fairfax County

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

Virginia State Police are seeking the public's help with locating a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian in a work zone on I-66 in Fairfax County, authorities say.

On Thursday, Dec. 8, around 1 a.m., Jonathan W. Franzell, 32, was killed after being struck by a car while checking on the victim of a car crash that occurred in a construction zone near Exit 60, according to Virginia State Police.

Investigators say that two vehicles collided in the construction zone in front of Franzell and other witnesses. Franzell exited his work vehicle after the crash the go check on one of the vehicles when a maroon vehicle came through the work zone at a high rate of sped and struck him before fleeing the scene.

Franzell was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision. Debris from the maroon vehicle was collected and police determined that the striking vehicle was a 2013-2015 maroon/burgundy Chevrolet Malibu.

Franzell's girlfriend tells NBC News he is survived by a 2-year-old son, a brother and four sisters. Exactly five years ago on the very same day, Franzell lost his mother, the outlet says.

Police say that the striking vehicle will be missing its driver's side mirror and have substantial damage to the front driver's side.

Anyone who may have seen the crash or has any information about the maroon Chevrolet Malibu is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 703-803-0026 or email us at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

