Nats Park has transformed into a winter wonderland for the holidays
WASHINGTON — Nationals Park has been transformed into a winter wonderland for Enchant in Washington, D.C. More than 4 million lights fill the stadium to create an immersive holiday experience. “It is absolutely unbelievable to watch this event gets built,” said Heather Gordon, Enchant’s company manager. “Everything from the...
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of Virginia
There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Virginia offers one of the best and most festive ice skating rinks in the country located right in Kings Dominion Amusement Park. Keep reading to learn more.
Visit Ohio's Largest Ice Skating Rink
There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Ohio offers one of the best and biggest ice skating rinks in the country located right in Akron. Keep reading to learn more.
RCC: Have a ‘green’ winter this season
Love it or hate it, the snow and ice-cold temperatures of a Wisconsin winter are here for the next few months. While everything outside may be covered in a blanket of white, it’s a great time of year to be thinking green. There’s no doubt that the winter months...
