Want to attend NBA All-Star Weekend events in Salt Lake? Here’s how much it will cost you

Still searching for a Christmas gift for the Utah-based NBA fans in your life? Look no further than the NBA events website , which just put tickets on sale for the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend fan events in Salt Lake City.

The newly released tickets include seats at the All-Star Celebrity Game, the Rising Stars Game and an open practice featuring All-Star players. Most of the events take place at the Jon M. Huntsman Center at the University of Utah rather than Vivint Arena.

Tickets for NBA Crossover , an interactive fan event at the Salt Palace Convention Center, were already on sale.

Salt Lake City was awarded the right to host 2023 All-Star Weekend festivities three years ago, in 2019. At the time, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver praised the city for its record of successfully hosting major sporting events and its newly renovated basketball arena.

“I think the combination of all those things made it a very easy decision for the league to come back here,” he said, according to the Deseret News .

Although All-Star Weekend is best known for its dunk contest, skills challenge and All-Star Game, the event includes a number of notable side events, as Thursday’s ticket release makes clear. In February, attendees will have the opportunity to watch stars from HBCUs compete, eat breakfast with NBA mascots and even go to Park City to ski.

Here’s a rundown of the events that went on sale Thursday, including how much they cost:

Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Friday, Feb. 17, at 4:30 p.m. MST

Jon M. Huntsman Center

Ticket price range: $35-$100 per ticket

NBA Rising Stars Game

Friday, Feb. 17, at 6:30 p.m. MST

Vivint Arena

Ticket price range: $40-$400 per ticket

NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&T

Saturday, Feb. 18, at 10:30 a.m. MST

Jon M. Huntsman Center

Ticket price range: $50-$150 per ticket

NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T

Saturday, Feb. 18, at 2 p.m. MST

Jon M. Huntsman Center

Ticket price range: $10-$20 per ticket

NBA G League Next Up Game

Sunday, Feb. 19, at 1 p.m. MST

Jon M. Huntsman Center

Ticket price: $15 per ticket

Tickets are available at NBAEvents.com or through the NBA Events app.