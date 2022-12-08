Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fightEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode IslandTravel MavenWarwick, RI
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Turnto10.com
Singer suffers skull fracture in Providence crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A singer who performs around Rhode Island was involved in a car crash in Providence early Saturday morning. Ron Giorgio's cousin told NBC 10 News that Giorgio suffered a skull fracture and was stable. Giorgio was singing at The Centerdale Revival in North Providence on...
Turnto10.com
Southern New Englanders take first snow of season in stride
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Some Southern New Englanders said they were excited to see snow on the ground Sunday night. "Just in time for the holidays,” said Jaqueline Gomez of Pawtucket. It snowed for the first time this season in Southern New England. The fluffy snow stuck to...
Turnto10.com
Boston welcomes first female bomb squad technician
A Boston police sergeant is the city's first woman to be certified as a bomb squad technician. WCVB-TV reported that 36-year-old Chrissy Carr has always loved helping people and working alongside her brothers and sisters in blue on the bomb squad. Her first experience of what it would be like...
Turnto10.com
Providence School District to close two schools, fires back at Providence Teachers Union
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence Public School District fired back at the Providence Teachers Union on Sunday, accusing them of stirring up turmoil in the district. It comes after the union took to social media this weekend about rumors of possible school closures. In a tweet Saturday, the...
Turnto10.com
Newport drivers rewarded for safe driving habits under 'Mission Blue Santa'
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — The Newport Police Department is actively looking to reward safe driving behavior this holiday season through its "Mission Blue Santa" program. "[It's] to reward the citizens of the city for good behavior overall, whether that be a good deed or a good driving record," said Officer Frank Pirri, who has served in the department's Community Police Unit for the last decade. "The police wear blue, so, Blue Santa!"
Turnto10.com
Boston-area commuters celebrate opening of Green Line Extension
BOSTON (AP) — Boston-area commuters celebrated the opening of a major extension of the region's mass transit system. The so-called GLX project extends the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's Green Line from downtown Boston to nearby Medford. Hundreds of excited riders gathered in the pre-dawn hours Monday to hop on the first train headed into Boston from Medford, cheering as the train approached.
Turnto10.com
Southern New England prepares for first snowfall of the season
Southern New England prepared for the first snowfall of the season on Sunday. Trucks were loaded up with salt in Pawtucket, ready to clear the roads. Mayor Don Grebien said the Department of Public Works crew is in good shape with enough drivers to handle the storm even if it were bigger, but they're always looking for more outside vendors.
Turnto10.com
Former power plant in New Bedford to be imploded
(WJAR) — Update:. The implosion has been rescheduled due to wind conditions. A former power plant in New Bedford is set to be imploded on Tuesday. The former NStar power plant is 160 feet tall and has been wired with explosives. For more than 75 years it provided power...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island man dies following motorcycle crash in Stonington
(WJAR) — A Rhode Island man has died following a motorcycle crash on I-95 in Stonington, Connecticut. The Connecticut State Police Department identified the victim as 55-year-old George Werrbach of Charlestown. Investigators say Werrbach was traveling north on I-95 near Exit 91 when it traveled off the right shoulder...
Turnto10.com
Kindergarten student accused of bringing airsoft gun to Providence school
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a kindergarten student at Times2 Academy brought an airsoft gun to school on Monday. Police said school administrators told an officer that students reported another student showed them a gun in his backpack. The principals checked the backpack and found the gun,...
Turnto10.com
Boston requires captions on TVs in restaurants, banks, gyms
(AP) — Restaurants, bars, banks, gyms, and other public venues in Boston with televisions are now required to turn on the closed-captioning function to increase access for people with disabilities. Mayor Michelle Wu signed a City-Council passed ordinance on Friday. She said improving communications access in public spaces across...
Turnto10.com
Roll up your sleeve for NBC 10 Cares Holiday Blood Drive
The annual NBC 10 Cares Holiday Blood Drive will be held Dec. 19. Give the gift of life at the Crowne Plaza at 801 Greenwich Ave. in Warwick from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Appointments are required and can be made on the Rhode Island Blood Center's website. Anyone who...
Turnto10.com
New Bedford holiday music festival spreads message of Christmas
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Music Gives Christmas in New Bedford hosted a holiday music festival for the community on Sunday. The nonprofit foundation raises funds through local musicians coming together and producing events. "Music gives love - that's what we're about," said John Methia with Music Gives. While...
Turnto10.com
Warwick police host visit with Santa Claus
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Santa Claus touched down in Warwick on Saturday with loud cheers and jingle bells. The Pontiac Police Substation was transformed into the North Pole. Families were able to enjoy some holiday goodies and take a photo with Santa. The department said the visit and family...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island State Police report 1 death among 54 crashes during snowstorm
(WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police said Monday that troopers responded to 54 crashes during the weekend’s snowfall, including one fatal accident. State police said a North Attleborough man lost control of his Ford Ranger pickup truck while driving on Interstate 295 in Smithfield Sunday afternoon. They said...
Turnto10.com
Middletown shelter struggles to get large dog breeds adopted
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — If you're looking for a new furry friend, Potter League for Animals in Middletown has you covered. Shelter officials created a discounted adoption campaign for some of their dogs that are having a hard time getting adopted. Visitors have the chance to a blocky-headed dog...
Turnto10.com
Determined drivers can find gasoline for under $3 a gallon
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Drivers determined to find low gasoline prices in Rhode Island will be rewarded for their efforts. At least three gas stations in Warwick have it for under $3 a gallon. American Dream Gas is advertising $2.95 a gallon for regular. A Shell station and a...
Turnto10.com
Driver at center of deadly Apple Store crash in Hingham released on bail
HINGHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — The driver charged in a deadly crash into the Apple store at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Massachusetts has been released on bail. Bradley Rein, 53, is charged with reckless homicide after driving into the store last month. A New Jersey man was killed...
Turnto10.com
North Attleborough man dies following crash on I-295 in Smithfield
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — A North Attleborough man died following a crash on I-295 in Smithfield Sunday afternoon. Smithfield police and rescue crews responded to I-295 southbound near the George Washington Highway overpass around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Rhode Island State Police Department. Investigators say 56-year-old...
Turnto10.com
Hockey player Matthew Dennison's jersey retired in ceremony
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Hundreds packed the Benny Magiera Ice Rink on Saturday night with paint on their faces and love in their hearts for the retirement of Matthew Dennison's number 16 jersey. The community rallied in memory of the captain of the West Warwick/Exeter-West Greenwich high school...
