CoinTelegraph
FTX hearing: US lawmakers criticize use of Quickbooks, creepy dough, and 'conscientious stupidity'
Though Sam Bankman-Fried could not attend the congressional hearing virtually due to his recent arrest in the Bahamas, United States lawmakers held no punches criticizing the former FTX CEO and business practices at the firm. As the sole witness before a hearing of the U.S. House Financial Services Committee on...
techaiapp.com
Massachusetts Senator Forwards Bill Aimed at Forcing Crypto Miners to Report Greenhouse Gas Emissions – Bitcoin News
On Dec. 8, 2022, three Democratic politicians from Massachusetts, Oregon, and California revealed legislation aimed at combatting “energy-intensive” cryptocurrency mining operations. The bill introduced by senator Ed Markey (D-MA) alleges that crypto mining “strains the grid” and the industry “undermines U.S. climate goals.”. 3 U.S....
CoinDesk
US Sen. Cynthia Lummis: Ether Is Now a Security; My Bill Might Have Stopped FTX
The U.S. senator behind one of the more important pieces of bipartisan crypto legislation in the works said bitcoin is the only cryptocurrency that can be considered a commodity because ether is now a security thanks to September's Ethereum Merge. “It’s starting to look more like bitcoin is the only...
Business Insider
CoinTelegraph
FTX was an 'utter failure of corporate controls at every level of an organization', says new CEO
John Ray, who took over as CEO of crypto exchange FTX amid bankruptcy proceedings, has provided detailed written testimony ahead of his Dec. 13 appearance before the United States House Financial Services Committee. In testimony made available for the "Investigating the Collapse of FTX, Part I" hearing, Ray reiterated many...
CoinTelegraph
FSB to lay out global standards for crypto regulation: Reports
The FTX collapse spurred action from a global financial watchdog to give recommendations to regulate the crypto industry early in 2023. The Financial Stability Board (FSB), an international organization that monitors the global financial system, has reportedly stated that it will be laying out steps to regulate crypto next year. According to Dietrich Domanski, the outgoing secretary-general of the FSB, recent events have highlighted that it’s “urgent to address risks” within the space. He explained:
CoinTelegraph
$75M worth of FTX’s political donations at risk of being recalled due to bankruptcy: Report
Following the collapse of FTX and its Nov. 11 bankruptcy filing, $73 million worth of its political donations is currently at risk of being recalled to repay the failed exchange’s creditors, according to a report by Bloomberg. Speculators online allege that the former FTX CEO and his executives sought...
CoinTelegraph
Decentralized solutions for climate change are key as COP disappoints
Climate change has become one of the most pressing issues in the modern world with mounting pressure on companies to develop and implement climate strategies. Politicians around the globe have also been actively involved, with several nations pledging to go carbon-neutral in the next couple of decades. Amid all the...
CoinTelegraph
SBF misses the Senate hearing but promises to testify to the House: Law Decoded
Welcome to Law Decoded, your weekly digest of all the major developments in the field of regulation. So, Sam Bankman-Fried, public enemy number one, won’t appear in front of Senators on Dec. 14, as he missed the deadline for responding to a Senate Banking Committee request. However, we could witness the entrepreneur appear before Congress even a day earlier, on Dec. 13.
CoinTelegraph
NYC mayor stands by Bitcoin pledge amid bear market, FTX: Report
Eric Adams, who became mayor of New York City in January, has reportedly stood behind a campaign pledge to make the city a crypto hub, despite a drop in the price of many tokens in 2022. According to a Dec. 12 report from Slate, Adams suggested he still wanted New...
CoinTelegraph
Senator Lummis still 'very comfortable' with Bitcoin in retirement plans
Pro-crypto United States Senator Cynthia Lummis has remained steadfast in her support for Bitcoin (BTC) as part of diversified retirement plans, despite calls otherwise from her Senate peers. As it stands, Lummis seems to be just one of the few openly crypto-friendly politicians in the United States and has notably...
CoinTelegraph
SBF planned to blame everyone but himself, shows leaked Congress testimony
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, also known as SBF, was arrested on Dec 12, a day before he was set to testify before Congress remotely. A copy of his testimony, obtained by Forbes, highlights that the disgraced CEO planned to blame the spectral downfall of his $32 billion empire on everyone but himself.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Québec Utility Requests Reallocation Of Electricity Away From Bitcoin Miners
The Québec government’s utility company, Hydro-Québec, has requested the reallocation of 270 megawatts of energy set aside for cryptocurrency mining, once again signaling another Canadian government entity’s desire to curtail or modify bitcoin mining in the country. As of December of 2021, Canada had 6.48% of global hash rate according to the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index.
CoinTelegraph
Coinbase report shows dramatic increase in law enforcement enquiries worldwide
Coinbase has seen information requests from law enforcement surge over the past year, the cryptocurrency exchange reported in its latest transparency report. The vast majority of the enquiries came from the United States and were tied to criminal investigations. Coinbase’s new transparency report covers the last four quarters ending with...
thenewscrypto.com
Senator Warren’s Bill Imposes New Obligations on Crypto Firms
Senator Elizabeth Warren, a crypto skeptic, is working on a crypto bill. The bill’s aims include taxation, regulation, national security, and climate. According to the CEO of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE), Jeffrey Sprecher, and Senator Elizabeth Warren, most cryptocurrencies are likely to be regulated as securities in the United States. Sprecher, whose ICE oversees the New York Stock Exchange, asserted confidently on Dec. 6 at the Goldman Sachs Group Inc financial services conference that crypto assets are “going to be regulated and transacted like securities.”
CoinTelegraph
US DOJ split over charging Binance in the 2018 AML investigation: Report
The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) is nearing the completion of its investigation into cryptocurrency exchange Binance, which started in 2018. A report from Reuters suggests there is a conflict among US prosecutors over whether the gathered evidence is enough to press criminal charges against the crypto exchange and its executive or not.
CoinTelegraph
Judge orders CFTC to serve Ooki DAO founders with lawsuit
A United States federal judge has ordered the Commodities Future Trading Commission (CFTC) to serve its lawsuit to the two original founders of the Ooki decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). On Dec. 12, District Judge William Orrick ordered that the U.S. regulator serve Tom Bean and Kyle Kistner, the founders of...
Crypto’s Offshore And Off-Book Habits Raise Challenges for US Regulators
FTX’s implosion has shown how much the crypto industry thrived between regulatory and jurisdictional gaps. It has also revealed the dangers inherent to consumers that exist when the companies they’ve handed control of their assets over to collapse into these gaps. What U.S. regulatory bodies will do to...
