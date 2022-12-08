ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Putin open to talks with the West over Ukraine, says Kremlin

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is open to talks with the West on a possible settlement in Ukraine, but the West must accept Moscow’s demands, the Kremlin said on Friday.The news comes one day after US President Joe Biden disclosed that he would be willing to speak with Mr Putin about putting an end to the conflict in Ukraine.Mr Biden and French President Emmanual Macron said on Thursday that they would hold Russia to account for its actions in Ukraine.Speaking during talks at the White House, Mr Biden appeared to extend an olive branch to Mr Putin, although he stressed...
The Independent

Putin to seize passports from Russians who criticise Ukraine war OLD

Vladimir Putin has proposed measures to revoke the passports of naturalised Russian citizens who criticise the war in Ukraine.Loss of citizenship has also been threatened for those who spread “fake news”, criticise the army or call into question Russia’s annexation of large parts of Ukraine.Kremlin-owned Ria Novosti news agency reported that the president ordered several new restrictions on the rights of acquired citizenship through amendments to a citizenship bill making its way through the state Duma.The measures appear aimed at the likely thousands of Ukrainians who have obtained Russian passports since February, when Mr Putin ordered his troops to...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

US has intelligence Russia may have factored midterms into timing of Kherson announcement: report

New intelligence indicates Russia may have factored the U.S. midterm elections into its recent withdrawal of troops from occupied Kherson in Ukraine, CNN reports. According to CNN, Russian officials brought up the midterms in talks about when to announce their retreat from the strategic city, and may have delayed the announcement to avoid giving the Biden administration and Democrats in Congress material ahead of the midterms.
The Independent

Biden willing to discuss end to Ukraine war with Putin but says Russian victory is ‘beyond comprehension’

President Joe Biden on Thursday said he would be willing to meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin to learn whether he’s willing to end his nearly year-long invasion of Ukraine, but not unilaterally and only after discussions with America’s Nato allies first.Speaking at a news conference alongside French president Emmanuel Macron after a three-hour bilateral meeting between the two leaders and their respective advisers, Mr Biden said he’d take a meeting with Mr Putin “if he’s willing to talk to find out what he’s willing to do”. “But I’ll only do it in consultation with my Nato allies. I’m...
Reuters

Talks continue on exchange of U.S. ex-Marine held in Russia - Interfax

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Talks on freeing former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan from prison in Russia are continuing, the Russian Interfax news agency cited his lawyer as saying on Thursday, after U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was released by Moscow in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden and Zelensky speak by phone to discuss recent US assistance for air defense

President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke on Sunday to discuss Russia's invasion and recent US efforts to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses. Zelensky thanked Biden for an additional $275 million in security assistance, which the Pentagon announced Friday, as well as for the wider and "unprecedented" US support of Ukraine's sovereignty in the face of Russian aggression, according to a statement published on the website of Ukraine's Presidency.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden administration officials meet virtually with Paul Whelan's sister to discuss 'next steps'

Biden administration officials met virtually on Monday with Elizabeth Whelan, whose brother Paul Whelan remains detained in Russia, to discuss "next steps of the strategy" to bring him home ahead of a planned "high-level" conversation between the United States and Russia. National security adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday that "with...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Railroad unions hopeful Biden will act to give workers paid sick time

Railroad workers could get the paid sick days that were at the heart of their threat to go on strike -- if the Biden administration steps in with an executive order. Workers have been unsuccessful getting their demands for paid sick leave met through months of negotiations with the freight rail companies, or through congressional action.

Comments / 0

Community Policy