Plymouth, NH

WCAX

Transforming a Vermont attraction into a versatile destination

EAST CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - Transforming a Vermont attraction into a versatile destination. Locals and tourists know it best for its feature in Tim Burton’s 1988 blockbuster film Beetlejuice. “At the end of the movie when Lydia comes out of the school house the school house is named Miss...
CORINTH, VT
WCAX

Police: 2 people found dead in Bethel house fire

We may be thousands of miles away from Scandinavia but one Burlington couple is working to bring Nordic health benefits to Vermont’s doorstep. A fire in Hartford is under investigation after Casella workers got more than they bargained for while trying to recycle. Heavy police presence in Burlington ends...
BETHEL, VT
WCAX

Hiker who fell to death from NH mountain had proper equipment

HART’S LOCATION (AP) — A hiker who fell 300 feet to his death after tumbling from a cliff on the summit of Mount Willard in Crawford Notch had essential equipment, including traction devices on his boots for the frozen and icy trail, officials said. The hiker, Joseph Eggleston,...
RANDOLPH, NH
WCAX

Crews respond to fire at Upper Valley recycling facility

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire in Hartford is under investigation after Casella workers got more than they bargained for while trying to recycle. The Hartford Fire Department says multiple crews responded to the Casella Waste-Recycling Building on Woodstock Road around 11 a.m. Monday. There, they found flames inside a...
HARTFORD, VT
WCAX

Williamstown welcomes home young cancer survivor

WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Williamstown community came together to celebrate one of their own going from cancer fighter to survivor. At just 11 years old, Marcus Bisson has completed his second round of chemotherapy. “We spend about 200 overnights in the hospitals since this all went on,” said Jennifer...
WILLIAMSTOWN, VT
WCAX

Crash kills 1 man in New Hampshire; icy roads hamper first responders

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Police in New Hampshire are investigating an off-road crash that left one man dead and sent another to the hospital. It happened in Lebanon shortly before 10 a.m. on Monday. Police say Michael Michalenoick, 59, of Lebanon, was driving a Jeep on private property off the...
LEBANON, NH

