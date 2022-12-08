Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Lewis County Social Worker Accused of Working While Under Influence of Cocaine
A social worker in Lewis County is facing discipline from the state Department of Health for allegedly going to work while under the influence of cocaine. Unprofessional conduct charges against Erin L. Wilson, who was working as an associate social worker “in the employ of a well-known health care provider,” were filed by the state Social Worker Program and the state Agency Affiliated Counselor Program on Aug. 29, with amended charges filed on Oct. 28.
Chronicle
United Way of Lewis County to Host Gift Giveaway for Children on Dec. 17 at Centralia College
The United Way of Lewis County will host a gift giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Centralia College TransAlta Commons. The TransAlta Commons is located at 600 Centralia College Blvd. in Centralia. United Way of Lewis County received a generous donation of toys...
Chronicle
Woman Accused of Punching Loss Prevention Officers at Chehalis Walmart Arrested
A Forks woman was arrested Sunday on a $30,000 warrant for charges stemming from a Nov. 29 aggressive shoplifting incident at Walmart in Chehalis. The defendant, Ashley N. Looper, 34, of Forks, is accused of punching a store employee in the face after the employee stopped her for leaving the store with unpaid merchandise, according to court documents.
Chronicle
Chehalis Woman Accused of Putting Man in Chokehold During Argument
A Chehalis woman is facing assault and attempted theft charges after she allegedly put her husband in a chokehold several times during an argument early Monday morning. The Chronicle is choosing not to identify the defendant in order to protect the identity of the alleged victim. The victim told responding...
Chronicle
Sirens: DUI Arrest After Vehicle Hits House; Man Arrested for Firing Pistol; Assaults; Disorderly Conduct
• A Centralia man was arrested in the 1000 block of Scammon Creek Road at approximately 10:55 a.m. on Dec. 8 and was booked into the Lewis County Jail for fourth-degree assault after he allegedly assaulted his child. Fraud. • At 8:10 a.m. on Dec. 8, a victim in the...
Chronicle
Exchange Between Port of Centralia Commissioner, Citizen Sparks Debate
In the Port of Centralia’s regular meeting on Thursday, Dec. 8, an exchange occurred between Centralia resident Jan Banevich and Port of Centralia Commissioner Kyle Markstrom that has sparked debate online, with both issuing statements. It began when Banevich started making a statement during the public comment portion of...
Chronicle
Centralia Alpha Culvert Work Is Proactive Approach to Infrastructure, Salmon Restoration
The role of a public servant, according to Lewis County Public Works Senior Engineer Geoff Soderquist, is to “do as much as we can for as little as we can” charge to taxpayers. While it would be idealistic to assume all government employees have this mindset, Soderquist and...
Chronicle
Commentary: Washington Employers Shine in Annual Awards Ceremony
Washington is fortunate to be a state filled with strong, resilient, and innovative employers. We were reminded of that last month during the annual Association of Washington Business (AWB) awards ceremony in Tacoma. AWB handed out a record 13 awards at the Evening of Excellence gala Nov. 17 in categories...
Chronicle
Temporary Interstate 5 Closures to Come to South Thurston County for Collision Damage Cleanup
Travelers should add some extra time to their planned trips later this week if they're going through Thurston County. The Washington State Department of Transportation announced on Dec. 12 plans to replace barriers on portions of I-5 later this week. According to a news release from WSDOT, the interstate between...
Chronicle
A Lewis County Bird Report: Hidden Treasures in Our Own Backyard
Editor's Note: Terry Martin is a retired fisheries biologist and accountant now living in Centralia. He grew up in Chehalis and graduated from W. F. West in 1968. He’s been an avid birder for the past six years and enjoys photography and nature in general. Rainy skies and flooded...
Chronicle
Seminary Hill Photography Contest Winners Announced
The winners of the Friends of the Seminary Hill Natural Area annual photography contest were announced on Dec. 9 in a news release. Among the adult contestants, Stephanie Eschenwald won first place for her photograph titled, “Snail Travel.” Among youth contestants, Ella Harless, age 16, won first place for her photograph titled “Vibrance of Life.”
Chronicle
What’s Open as Mount Rainier Park Closes Road From Longmire to Paradise on Weekdays Due to Staff Shortages
The National Park Service announced that it is closing road access from Longmire to Paradise on Mondays through Fridays for the remainder of winter, effective immediately, due to major staffing shortages. Although the road to Paradise is blocked off on weekdays, access to the entire park will remain open every...
Chronicle
Chehalis Tribe Weavers Tell of Survival and Tradition in Art at Holiday Native Art Fair
Betty Pacheco is a seventh-generation basket weaver. A member of the Chehalis Tribe, her family's story is engrained deep into the craft. But she hasn't stopped learning; in fact, she just learned how to make reindeer ornaments three weeks ago for the holiday season. Pacheco and her aunt Yvonne Petersen...
Chronicle
Thurston County Plans to Spend More Money Than It Collects in 2023
Thurston County's total revenue is projected to decrease in 2023 compared to 2022, largely due to COVID-19 relief funding winding down. But expenditures are expected to increase. The county completed public hearings on its proposed midterm budget adjustment last week. During the hearings, Assistant County Manager Robin Campbell said total...
Chronicle
Chamber of Commerce Elf on a Shelf Will Return to Chehalis and Centralia
The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce’s Elf on a Shelf will return to both Chehalis and Centralia from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., on Dec. 17. The Elf on a Shelf will be at Centralia’s PostNet, located at 1121 Harrison Ave., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The elf will then be at Chehalis’ Book N’ Brush, located at 518 N. Market Blvd., from 2 to 2:30 p.m.
Chronicle
Pirates Do Enough to Win Ugly Over Knights
Finishing off a busy week of play, the Adna girls basketball team didn’t play its best game of the season, but ticked enough boxes to come away with a 41-31 win over 1A King’s Way Christian to stay perfect on the young season Saturday. “We did some uncharacteristic...
Chronicle
Mountaineers Take Down Vikings in OT
MOUNTAINEERS 55, VIKINGS 52 (OT) Rainier: Askey 18, Beckman 18, Swenson 11, Blackburn 4, Hanson 4. Mossyrock: Brooks 21, P. Torrey 17, Lovan 6, C. Marshall 4, D. Marshall 4. The Rainier girls basketball team had to pull off a late comeback on the road, and then went on to win in overtime for good measure, beating Mossyrock 55-52 on Saturday.
Comments / 0