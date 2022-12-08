ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Lewis County Social Worker Accused of Working While Under Influence of Cocaine

A social worker in Lewis County is facing discipline from the state Department of Health for allegedly going to work while under the influence of cocaine. Unprofessional conduct charges against Erin L. Wilson, who was working as an associate social worker “in the employ of a well-known health care provider,” were filed by the state Social Worker Program and the state Agency Affiliated Counselor Program on Aug. 29, with amended charges filed on Oct. 28.
Chronicle

Woman Accused of Punching Loss Prevention Officers at Chehalis Walmart Arrested

A Forks woman was arrested Sunday on a $30,000 warrant for charges stemming from a Nov. 29 aggressive shoplifting incident at Walmart in Chehalis. The defendant, Ashley N. Looper, 34, of Forks, is accused of punching a store employee in the face after the employee stopped her for leaving the store with unpaid merchandise, according to court documents.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Chehalis Woman Accused of Putting Man in Chokehold During Argument

A Chehalis woman is facing assault and attempted theft charges after she allegedly put her husband in a chokehold several times during an argument early Monday morning. The Chronicle is choosing not to identify the defendant in order to protect the identity of the alleged victim. The victim told responding...
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Exchange Between Port of Centralia Commissioner, Citizen Sparks Debate

In the Port of Centralia’s regular meeting on Thursday, Dec. 8, an exchange occurred between Centralia resident Jan Banevich and Port of Centralia Commissioner Kyle Markstrom that has sparked debate online, with both issuing statements. It began when Banevich started making a statement during the public comment portion of...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Commentary: Washington Employers Shine in Annual Awards Ceremony

Washington is fortunate to be a state filled with strong, resilient, and innovative employers. We were reminded of that last month during the annual Association of Washington Business (AWB) awards ceremony in Tacoma. AWB handed out a record 13 awards at the Evening of Excellence gala Nov. 17 in categories...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

A Lewis County Bird Report: Hidden Treasures in Our Own Backyard

Editor's Note: Terry Martin is a retired fisheries biologist and accountant now living in Centralia. He grew up in Chehalis and graduated from W. F. West in 1968. He’s been an avid birder for the past six years and enjoys photography and nature in general. Rainy skies and flooded...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Seminary Hill Photography Contest Winners Announced

The winners of the Friends of the Seminary Hill Natural Area annual photography contest were announced on Dec. 9 in a news release. Among the adult contestants, Stephanie Eschenwald won first place for her photograph titled, “Snail Travel.” Among youth contestants, Ella Harless, age 16, won first place for her photograph titled “Vibrance of Life.”
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Plans to Spend More Money Than It Collects in 2023

Thurston County's total revenue is projected to decrease in 2023 compared to 2022, largely due to COVID-19 relief funding winding down. But expenditures are expected to increase. The county completed public hearings on its proposed midterm budget adjustment last week. During the hearings, Assistant County Manager Robin Campbell said total...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Chamber of Commerce Elf on a Shelf Will Return to Chehalis and Centralia

The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce’s Elf on a Shelf will return to both Chehalis and Centralia from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., on Dec. 17. The Elf on a Shelf will be at Centralia’s PostNet, located at 1121 Harrison Ave., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The elf will then be at Chehalis’ Book N’ Brush, located at 518 N. Market Blvd., from 2 to 2:30 p.m.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Pirates Do Enough to Win Ugly Over Knights

Finishing off a busy week of play, the Adna girls basketball team didn’t play its best game of the season, but ticked enough boxes to come away with a 41-31 win over 1A King’s Way Christian to stay perfect on the young season Saturday. “We did some uncharacteristic...
ADNA, WA
Chronicle

Mountaineers Take Down Vikings in OT

MOUNTAINEERS 55, VIKINGS 52 (OT) Rainier: Askey 18, Beckman 18, Swenson 11, Blackburn 4, Hanson 4. Mossyrock: Brooks 21, P. Torrey 17, Lovan 6, C. Marshall 4, D. Marshall 4. The Rainier girls basketball team had to pull off a late comeback on the road, and then went on to win in overtime for good measure, beating Mossyrock 55-52 on Saturday.
MOSSYROCK, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy