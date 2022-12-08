ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roy, WA

Comments / 13

Sherman
4d ago

In my experience, it’s never the alcoholic (DUI) that gets killed or injured. It’s almost always a passenger or an innocent bystander.

Reply
4
Pastor Jack.
4d ago

The evil of alcohol, the tragedy of death. Please, if you've issues with alcohol, get help. This could have been avoided.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Sunday, December 11, 2022

On 12/11/22 at 10:14 p.m. in the 600 block of Sleater Kinney Rd SE, police arrested Wendy Ann Adkins, 59, on suspicion of second-degree trespassing. On 12/11/22 at 9:07 p.m. in the 5500 block of Corporate Center Ln SE, police arrested June Lucille Kuykendall, 60, on suspicion of driving under the influence.
LACEY, WA
Chronicle

Chehalis Woman Accused of Putting Man in Chokehold During Argument

A Chehalis woman is facing assault and attempted theft charges after she allegedly put her husband in a chokehold several times during an argument early Monday morning. The Chronicle is choosing not to identify the defendant in order to protect the identity of the alleged victim. The victim told responding...
CHEHALIS, WA
q13fox.com

Crash on I-405 causes 6-mile backup in Newcastle, 2 people seriously injured

NEWCASTLE, Wash. - Two people are recovering in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash that happened on I-405 Monday morning. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says the driver was arrested under suspicion of driving while impaired. Just before 9:00 a.m., WSP Trooper Rick Johnson announced that all northbound...
NEWCASTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma Police investigating early morning homicide

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in the 1100 block of S. Cushman Ave. This marks over 40 homicides in the city of Tacoma for 2022. The Tacoma Fire Department responded to Cushman Ave. around 10:43 a.m. for reports of an...
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Mother, boyfriend arrested in death of 4-year-old boy 'based on evidence of traumatic injury'

SEATTLE — A woman and a man have been arrested in connection with the death of the woman's 4-year-old son in Seattle on Sunday evening. Seattle police officers responded to the 100 block of West Olympic Place in the Queen Anne neighborhood after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night for an unresponsive child, according to the SPD blotter. Seattle Fire medics attempted life-saving measures, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Everett Police arrest 13-time convicted felon, recover street drugs and a firearm

EVERETT, Wash. - Police arrested a man in Lynnwood last week and recovered a wide variety of street drugs, a loaded firearm and cash. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), officers with the Violent Crime Reduction Unit spotted a man wanted for second-degree robbery driving a rental car. Officers followed him to a residence in Lynnwood, and arrested him the moment he got out of the car.
EVERETT, WA
southernillinoisnow.com

Police chase in Centralia ends when car drives into pond

Centralia Police say a chase early Sunday morning ended when the car being pursued drove down a private drive, through a fence, and into a pond. The driver, 25-year-old Johnny Skurat of South Poplar in Centralia, was arrested after swimming to shore as the car submerged. A female passenger also swam to safety and was released without charges.
CENTRALIA, WA
KXRO.com

Metal thieves arrested as Festival of Lights Parade was ongoing

Two suspects were arrested for stealing metals as hundreds were enjoying the Festival of Lights events over the weekend. The Montesano Police Department announced that on December 10, during the Festival of Lights Parade, Officer Martinez discovered two individuals had accessed a local business to steal precious metals and wire for scrapping.
MONTESANO, WA
q13fox.com

Puyallup couple charged in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

PUYALLUP, Wash. - A Puyallup couple face federal misdemeanor charges for their suspected role in the U.S. Captiol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. According to court documents, Scott Ray Christensen and Holly Dionne Christensen are accused of breaking into the U.S. Capitol Building during the riots along with hundreds of other protestors. The purpose of the riot was to disrupt the certification of the 2020 Presidential Election results.
PUYALLUP, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Social Worker Accused of Working While Under Influence of Cocaine

A social worker in Lewis County is facing discipline from the state Department of Health for allegedly going to work while under the influence of cocaine. Unprofessional conduct charges against Erin L. Wilson, who was working as an associate social worker “in the employ of a well-known health care provider,” were filed by the state Social Worker Program and the state Agency Affiliated Counselor Program on Aug. 29, with amended charges filed on Oct. 28.
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia Police arrest three on felony drug charges

Centralia Police arrested three people on felony drug charges on Friday. 32-year-old Mariah Dashley of Seymore, Missouri was arrested for alleged manufacture or delivery of cannabis, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on outstanding Jefferson and Williamson County traffic warrants. 25-year-old Aaron Medina of O’Fallon was arrested for...
CENTRALIA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy