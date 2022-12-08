Read full article on original website
Related
A woman was told a tiny mark on her cheek was a clogged oil gland. Doctors later discovered it was a cancerous tumor.
Angiosarcoma on the skin can appear as a raised, swollen bump that looks like a bruise and grows over time.
21-Year-Old Woman Diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer After Years of Doctors Dismissing Her Pain
“I know there’s something else wrong with my body,” Jessie Sanders, 21, told doctors after her abdominal pain was continuously dismissed as period cramps Jessie Sanders was 15 when she first started experiencing sharp abdominal pain, and after six years of being dismissed by doctors, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. The San Diego State University student, now 21, opened up to Today about her years of pain before the diagnosis. When the pain began, Sanders said her OB-GYN told her to try birth control and that her body was simply going...
Five early signs of pancreatic cancer as man battles disease for a second time
A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, has urged the government to provide greater funding for the condition.After his health began to decline in 2017,...
Woman shares warning after mark on face diagnosed as cancerous tumor
Alison O'Neill said she first noticed the tiny mark on her face in 2017.
Medical News Today
What is nail patella syndrome?
Nail patella syndrome (NPS) is a rare genetic disorder. The symptoms vary depending on which areas of the body it affects. It commonly affects the nails, knees, elbows, and hips but can also affect the kidneys, the eyes, and other areas. Treatments will depend on the location and severity of...
Substance abuse rehab center met with opposition at Planning Commission
photo credit: Courtesy of Nick Youngson A proposed substance rehab center in Santa Rosa drew a large virtual crowd to a recent Santa Rosa Planning Commission meeting with many concerns. Tensions have been growing in the Skyhawk neighborhood in Northwest Santa Rosa over a proposed private residential treatment facility just off Highway 12. City planner trainee Noor Bisla explained the project basics. "It's a 24 bed community care facility for monitored detoxification and withdrawal management slash residential treatment," Bisla said. "It would be a 24 hour operation with three to five staff members for overnight shifts and six to eight or daytime shifts." The treatment...
wmar2news
Detergent recalled for potentially containing bacteria
Laundry detergent sold on Amazon.com and various retailers is being recalled for containing bacteria that could cause “serious infection that may require medical treatment.”. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Art of Green Free and Clear laundry detergent in 100-ounce bottles and Zen Lavender Garden laundry detergent in...
Comments / 0