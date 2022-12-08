Read full article on original website
Roku just got a ton of new free content — here’s what you can stream now
The Roku Channel, which offers a ton of free ad-supported TV content, just got 36 new channels. Here's everything you need to know.
livingetc.com
Amazon Music is now free to Prime members, but there's a catch – and it'll change how you listen with Alexa
Looking for something to listen to on your stylish new smart speaker or soundbar? It's good news for Amazon Prime members this month as the full Amazon Music streaming library is now free to customers. Amazon has announced that it has increased the number of songs available to Prime members from two-million to 100 million - with no extra cost. Prime members can now enjoy a wider range of ad-free tracks and the top podcasts in the updated Amazon Music app, giving Spotify, Tidal and other well-know music streaming services a run for their money. The list includes shows such as the +44 Podcast, British Scandal and Even the Rich, as well as Amazon Exclusives such as Three Little Words, Built to Thrive and the popular Mr Ballen Podcast: Strange, Dark and Mysterious Stores.
You only have a few more hours to get a year of Hulu for just $1.99 per month!
Hulu is currently running a deal that'll give you your first year of streaming for a mere $1.99/month.
Business Insider
How to cancel your Netflix subscription on any device
You can cancel your Netflix subscription at any time, but the process depends on how you subscribed. If you signed up directly through the Netflix website, you can also cancel using the website. But if you signed up through your Apple ID or Google account, you need to cancel using...
Disney+ streaming service launches with major advertisers
Dec 8 (Reuters) - The ad-supported version of the Disney+ service launched Thursday, attracting major advertisers from different sectors, bringing in new revenue as Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) strives to push its streaming business into profitability.
Android Authority
Here's how to watch local channels on your Roku
Cord-cutting doesn't have to mean losing your local channels. Cord-cutting usually means getting rid of your satellite TV or cable television service. However, it could be a chore to stream your local network and syndication TV channels. Many cord-cutters use smart TVs with the Roku OS, or use a TV with a Roku set-top box or streaming stick connected. You may be wondering how to watch local channels on Roku devices. The truth is that it’s pretty easy if you know what live internet-based TV services to use. You may even want to consider getting a digital antenna to watch those channels.
Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It
Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
Netflix Password Sharing Crackdown: What We Know About Coming Changes
Customers who share their password with others will soon be made to pay a little extra each month.
Android Authority
Roku device owners: Sorry, you can't get the cheaper Disney Plus with ads plan
The new and cheaper Disney Plus Basic plan that includes ads is currently not available on Roku-based devices. There’s no word on why this situation has happened, nor when it might be corrected. Disney Plus Basic is also not available on its Windows-dedicated app. Today, Disney Plus launches its...
AdWeek
Our Top Takeaways After Using Disney+'s New Ad Tier
It’s the happiest place on earth—for advertisers, that is. Around nine months after Disney announced ads would be coming to its flagship streaming service, Disney+ Basic launched on Thursday, giving subscribers an ad-supported offering that comes in at $7.99 per month. Disney’s newest tier is only available in...
The Meteoric Rise of Free Streaming Channels: A Special Report
FAST has captured the imagination of the content industry in 2022. Seeing revenues growing among early adopters of the format has whetted the appetite of other content owners, with an ever-increasing number of channels available as media firms ensure they don’t miss out on a new revenue stream. With more attention being paid to what FAST can offer, Variety Intelligence Platform is proud to release the fourth version of its “Life in the FAST Lane” special report, presented by leading FAST channel creator Amagi. Simply put, FAST offers content owners a way to further monetize their assets and generate revenues with...
Elon Musk says Apple is Twitter’s largest ad client; has now ‘fully resumed’ advertising on the platform
During a Twitter Space this evening, Elon Musk confirmed that Apple has “fully resumed advertising” on Twitter. This comes less than a week after Musk publicly shamed Apple for having “mostly stopped advertising on Twitter” and questioned if the company hated “free speech in America.”
Collider
Disney+ Launches Cheaper Ad-Supported Tier Across U.S.
The Walt Disney Company is getting its flagship streaming service onboard with paid advertisements, as Disney+ has launched its highly anticipated ad-supported subscription across the United States. The new tiers will allow users to choose from a variety of options across all of Disney's offerings. Disney+'s ad-supported tiers are hitting...
Nothing's Carl Pei shows interest in launching a US smartphone
Nothing CEO Carl Pei has spoken on the company's interest to release a smartphone in the U.S. The company is already in the process of rectifying an issue that plagued the Phone (1)'s launch in the U.S. where it suffered from a lack of carrier support.
Digital Trends
Amazon Echo Show 15 is getting the full Fire TV update today
The line between the Amazon Echo Show 15 and a Fire TV is blurring, with the former getting the experience of the latter starting today with a software update. It won’t quite turn your Echo Show 15 into a Fire TV 15, per se. But it’ll give it full access to the Amazon Appstore, and that means you should have all the apps available to essentially turn it into a wall-mounted streaming powerhouse (provided that everything’s square when it comes to APIs and app updates, but we have a feeling Amazon and the developers will have that figured out in short order, if things aren’t already working as expected).
Microsoft plots superpowered Bing app to break the dominance of Apple and Google
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft unceremoniously flopped out of the mobile ecosystem wars in late 2019 with the death of Windows Mobile. The company has tried to make up for it by offering its services on the platforms it tried to compete against while also embracing a number of integrations with Android. Still, it seems the company has ambitions to give customers of Apple and Google another compelling choice for online search, shopping, payments, and a lot more. Microsoft could do so by turning to a strategy that's seen success in Asia.
Couple Discovers “Secret” Livestream on Hotel TV That’s Seriously Creeping TikTok Out
In a TikTok that looks like a scene from a scary movie or a strange psychological thriller, a user on the platform by the name of Darby (@darbyjjones) went viral for uploading a horrifying clip. In the video, she shows how an image of what appears to be a live...
Engadget
Twitter is reportedly raising Blue subscription's pricing on iOS to $11
When Twitter's Blue subscription comes back, it may cost a lot more than before if you purchase it straight from the app. According to The Information, the company informed some employees that it's going to charge users $11 for Blue subscription if they pay through its iOS application. But if they pay through the web, it will only cost them $7 a month for the service, which includes getting the website's blue verification badge. As the publication notes, the change in pricing likely takes Apple's 30 percent commission for payments made through its system into account.
CNET
5 Apps to Track Streaming TV Release Dates for Your Top Shows
Are you regularly searching for streaming dates for shows like The Mandalorian season 3, The Witcher: Blood Origin or Yellowstone? Is Google your main source when you want to know when a title arrives on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and the like? Probably. Keeping track of what's available on multiple streaming services can be time-consuming without a system.
CNET
'Wednesday' Is Netflix's No. 3 Most Watched Show of All Time (So Far)
Netflix's breakout hit Wednesday, with more than 1 billion hours of the series watched in the first 19 days since its release, is Netflix's No. 3 most popular show of all time, according to the company's watch-time stats released Tuesday. At 1.02 billion hours watched, it's the third Netflix show...
