LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville has won a grant that will help launch a new statewide manufacturing resource center. The center, which will be called the Kentucky Manufacturing Extension Partnership (KMEP) will be within the UofL Office of Research and Innovation. The goal of the new center is to help manufacturers increase productivity, create and keep new jobs, and compete in new markets globally.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO