spectrumnews1.com
Scientists declare 2 Hawaii volcanoes have stopped erupting
HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. scientists declared Tuesday that two active Hawaii volcanoes — one where lava destroyed hundreds of homes in 2018 and another where lava recently stalled before reaching a crucial Big Island highway — have stopped erupting. “Kilauea is no longer erupting,” the U.S. Geological...
spectrumnews1.com
Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat
DALLAS (AP) — A massive storm blowing across the country spawned tornadoes that wrecked homes and injured a handful of people in parts of Oklahoma and Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin health systems see longer waits at urgent care, ERs
MADISON, Wis. — An increase in seasonal illnesses, which includes the flu and COVID-19, has led to more patients seeking care at urgent care clinics and emergency departments. What You Need To Know. Respiratory viruses, which include the flu and COVID-19, have more Wisconsinites looking for care at emergency...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky auto repair shops see an increase in business
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Automotive repair companies in lexington have seen business continue as usual as people continue to bring their cars in for service. Tim Morris with Car Masters in Lexington says it’s been steady business throughout the years. “Whether they’re keeping their cars, they’re putting the repairs...
spectrumnews1.com
UofL gets $13 million to launch statewide manufacturing center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville has won a grant that will help launch a new statewide manufacturing resource center. The center, which will be called the Kentucky Manufacturing Extension Partnership (KMEP) will be within the UofL Office of Research and Innovation. The goal of the new center is to help manufacturers increase productivity, create and keep new jobs, and compete in new markets globally.
spectrumnews1.com
Meet Ohio State Representative Tom Young
Tom Young represents Ohio's newly drawn 37th House District. He ran for office as a way of giving back to the community that raised him. The hardest part of Young's job is that each of his decisions has an impact on the lives of his constituents and his takes that responsibility very seriously.
spectrumnews1.com
A final wish: Loved ones plan birthday parade for 4-year-old terminal cancer patient
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — For the past couple of weeks, Heather Krings and her husband Jack take shifts staying at the hospital with their youngest daughter, Delaney. Less than two months ago, Delaney Krings was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. She is just 4-years-old. “It’s something that’s not treatable...
