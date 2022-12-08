ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WCAX

How UVM research on climate migration helps inform Vermont policy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Which weather would you rather-- wildfires or hurricanes? People move for very personal reasons, but as our climate changes, the weather could be a driving factor we are only beginning to understand. A UVM researcher is taking stock of human migration and how it can inform...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Made in Vermont: Wolfpeach

Crash kills 1 man in New Hampshire; icy roads hamper first responders. Police in New Hampshire are investigating an off-road crash that left one man dead and sent another to the hospital. COVID vax convert: Survivor now urges others to get their shots. Updated: 4 hours ago. A former virus...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Tasting Vermont wines and working on solutions

BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Middlebury wine shop held its first annual Vermont Wine Fair in Bristol Sunday. The fair was open to the public and offered attendees a chance to try wines from Vermont producers. In addition to the tastings, the fair also held panel discussions on the climate crisis and inter-industry collaboration.
BRISTOL, VT
VTDigger

Vermont has a long tradition of open land

There’s a long tradition in Vermont of open land being available for walking, hiking, fishing and hunting unless posted. If owners don’t want people to use their land for any of these purposes it’s up to them to post it. Much of the Vermont open land is...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

You Can Quote Me: Dec. 11, 2022

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On this “You Can Quote Me,” we investigate a shortage of public defenders. We speak with guest Matthew Valerio, Vermont defender general. Also, we take you inside what will be Vermont’s only secure mental health facility.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Hiker falls to death from cliff atop New Hampshire mountain

Crash kills 1 man in New Hampshire; icy roads hamper first responders. Police in New Hampshire are investigating an off-road crash that left one man dead and sent another to the hospital. COVID vax convert: Survivor now urges others to get their shots. Updated: 4 hours ago. A former virus...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

NH lawsuit targets voucher-like program used by 3K students

Police arrested a Ferrisburgh man who they say led them on a short pursuit. Santa trades sleigh for helicopter to visit kids at Vermont hospital. Jolly old Saint Nick paid a visit to the UVM Medical Center Monday morning. COVID rates remain low in Vermont; uptake of booster shots lagging.
VERMONT STATE
a-z-animals.com

The 5 Best Lakes for Ice Fishing in Vermont

There are many lakes in Vermont where you can go ice fishing. Most are open for ice fishing. However, there are some restrictions in some places. Therefore, it’s important to check the lakes’ restrictions before fishing. With all that said, some are better than others. Only certain fish...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermonters asked to weigh in on how communities help fight food insecurity

Orlando's bar loose entertainment permit, Councilors discuss vacant, unsafe buildings, and swear in new councilor. Heavy police presence on North Avenue in Burlington. Heavy police presence on North Avenue in Burlington. Made in Vermont: Wolfpeach. Updated: 6 hours ago. While traditional herbalism lends itself to traditional tinctures and teas, Fiona...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

COVID rates remain low in Vermont; uptake of booster shots lagging

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Health officials say coronavirus rates remain low in Vermont, and so does the number of Vermonters getting updated booster shots. In the latest data posted last Wednesday, the Vermont Department of Health reports coronavirus transmission levels in the community are “low.”. It also reports the...
VERMONT STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Vermont

Vermont is home to some good sized lakes including Lake Champlain on the border with New York, Lake Bomoseen which is the biggest lake entirely in the state and Lake Memphremagog that crosses over into Canada. These picturesque lakes are the backdrop to some of the most beautiful scenery in Vermont.
VERMONT STATE

