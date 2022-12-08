Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWIIKyle SchepperleySeattle, WA
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Des Moines Small Business Awarded $10K Grant Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyDes Moines, WA
Record Number Of Seattle Residents Moving To This City
Redfin revealed the top cities Americans are moving out the most -- and where they're going.
9 of the most powerful people in Seattle in 2022
Our picks for the most powerful Seattleites of 2022 include a top disinformation researcher, the Kraken king and two couples who have left a deep imprint on the city's culture.How it works: We skipped some of the obvious choices — like the mayor, the governor and county executive — to highlight people who are shaping the city in more subtle but powerful ways.A note on methodology: Axios Local's power players are influential people who've made an impact in their community in 2022. Our reporters made selections based on their own expertise and through a reader poll and interviews with influential...
Seahawks' ground crew dog Turf dies at age 9
RENTON, Wash. — Turf, a chocolate brown lab who became a fan favorite at Seahawks headquarters, died at age 9 after a battle with cancer. A statement on Turf's Twitter account reads: "Grateful. The best life any dog could've dreamed of. Thank you @Seahawks organization, @12s, the players, coaches, staff - for everything. Don't be sad that he's gone, be happy that he lived the ultimate and fullest life."
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle media restarts fearmongering over COVID, flu and fake ‘tridemic’
The media isn’t ready to return to normal life like the rest of us. They’re still breathlessly reporting public health stories to earn fear-clicks. According to Seattle media outlets, we’re in for a rough winter. We’re told COVID hospitalizations are surging, flu deaths are doubling, and we could even be facing a tridemic. Quick: don those masks again!
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: A solution to Seattle-Tacoma ranking No. 2 in U.S. for porch thefts
Grab it quick, because a new study shows the Seattle-Tacoma region now ranks No. 2 among “Worst Metro Cities for Package Theft” in the United States. Seattle-Tacoma climbed two spots from its fourth-place ranking in 2021, according to the fifth annual Package Theft in America report by SafeWise – a national home and internet security research organization. The only city worse? San Francisco.
territorysupply.com
10 Serene Cabins Near Seattle, Washington
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. In the Evergreen State, a cabin can feel right at home among the towering fir trees and colossal mountains. It can also be a welcomed break...
Chronicle
Commentary: Washington Employers Shine in Annual Awards Ceremony
Washington is fortunate to be a state filled with strong, resilient, and innovative employers. We were reminded of that last month during the annual Association of Washington Business (AWB) awards ceremony in Tacoma. AWB handed out a record 13 awards at the Evening of Excellence gala Nov. 17 in categories...
americanmilitarynews.com
Letters found in a used book reveal Tacoma mom’s heartbreak of son lost at Pearl Harbor
The envelope had yellowed with age. A postmark dated March 12, 1942 reads, “Remember Pearl Harbor”. No one needed to tell its recipient, Lillian Hultgren, to remember Dec. 7, 1941. It was the day her son, Lorentz Hultgren, died along with 428 other men on the USS Oklahoma.
q13fox.com
Olympia man reunited with cat 'Precious' after van stolen in October
OLYMPIA, Wash. - An Olympia man whose van and cat were stolen in October finally reunited with his feline companion after months apart. Nick Saviers told FOX 13 he was in the Capital Mall in Olympia on Oct. 26, when his van was stolen with his cat ‘Precious’ still in the back. Police tracked down the van a week later in Tukwila, but Precious was still missing.
Washington businesses prepare for minimum wage hikes
SEATTLE — Soon, the state of Washington's minimum wage will increase by nearly 9%, making it the highest minimum wage of any state in the country. Husky Deli in West Seattle, for example, will soon have to pay their entry-level employees more, owner Jack Miller told KING 5. Miller's...
Chronicle
Schow’s 37 Guides Beavers Past Bobcats
Tenino: Gonia 10, P. Snider 2, Schow 37, Burkhardt 18, Noonan 2. Aberdeen: Goings 2, Miller 7, M. Garcia 26, I. Garcia 5, Walsh 6, Baker 1, Ainsoworth 13, Dawson 1. In another big non-league win, the Tenino boys basketball team defeated 2A Aberdeen on the road Saturday night, 69-61.
4-mile-long backup after pickup truck collides with semitruck in Renton
A serious collision on northbound Interstate 405 near Renton blocked most lanes of traffic on Monday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol. At about 3 a.m. on Monday, the driver of a pickup truck collided with the rear of a semitruck, just north of Northeast 30th Street, according to the Renton Regional Fire Authority.
Yakima Herald Republic
Could WA follow NYC’s footsteps and force people into mental health treatment?
New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a controversial policy last month to force people with severe mental illnesses off city streets and into hospitals. Already the Bazelon Center for Mental Health and other patients’ rights advocates are pushing back, worried the policy focuses more on reducing visible homelessness than helping people access mental health care.
‘My entire life is changed’: 19-year-old Renton shooting survivor shares her story
RENTON, Wash. — It was just four months ago that four teenagers were shot at a going away party at Ron Regis Park in Renton. One of those teenagers is 19-year-old Mercedes Soto. She was shot in the leg. “I didn’t think that I was going to be able...
18 people injured in multi-bus accident on I-5 in Seattle
Officials are investigating an accident Monday morning that injured 18 people on two buses on southbound Interstate 5 near Mercer Street in Seattle. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says the buses were carrying U.S. Navy personnel, with at least 18 people injured in the crash. All of the injured people were treated at the scene by Seattle Fire and taken to local hospitals in stable condition.
capitolhillseattle.com
With 73% of the population behind on COVID-19 vaccination, Seattle-King County health officials recommend indoor masking
WA Gov. Inslee's equity summit tells state agencies 'objectivity,' 'individualism' rooted in 'White supremacy'
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's equity summit included a presentation telling state agencies that ideas like "objectivity" and "individualism" are rooted in White supremacy.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Woman who sewed face masks during pandemic creates quilt for Lynnwood salon
A woman who sewed face masks during the pandemic has found a new hobby: quilting using leftover face mask patterns. One of those quilts has ended up on the wall of a Lynnwood hair salon. In 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic began to hit its stride, Sharron McAllister said she...
Chronicle
Providence Swedish Announces Expansion of Southwest Washington Services
Providence Swedish announced on Monday it would be making improvements to its services in Southwest Washington, including expanding Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. As part of the expansion, 51 new beds will be added, including 42 new beds for observation patients and hospital stay outpatients and nine new beds for procedural patients. The expansion will also include technology upgrades at the hospital, including adding what the hospital system calls the “latest technology” for heart catheterization procedures at two of St. Peter’s cardiac cath labs.
MyNorthwest.com
Suits: Journalist assaulted, denied help during Renton’s ‘Drag Queen Story Time’ event
Rumors of protests against Renton’s Brewmaster’s Taproom “Drag Queen Story Time” event hung over the beer hall last week — crescendoing in a Wednesday afternoon pellet gun attack, shattering a window — but the event nearly occurred without a hitch. Nearly. Katie Daviscourt, a...
