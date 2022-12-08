Georgia Bulldogs runner Victoria Schneider first to sign with Gamble Sports Modeling's NIL agency

Gamble Sports Modeling announced Thursday that Victoria Schneider, a cross country and track runner at the University of Georgia, is the first college athlete to sign an NIL endorsement deal with what is touted as the nation’s only “NIL Modeling Agency.”

GSM provides name, image and likeness (NIL) marketing services and modeling representation for college and professional athletes. Schneider, a redshirt freshman from Concord, N.C., appears on GSM’s website and social media, and will be featured in GSM’s national and regional marketing campaigns.