Chronicle
Washington Public Health Leaders Again Urge Masking Indoors Amid ‘Tripledemic’
It’s time, Washingtonians: You should resume regularly wearing a mask indoors, if you haven’t already, according to public health officials. The new guidance from 12 county health officers and 25 hospital executives is fueled by the region and country’s surge in viral respiratory illnesses — mainly influenza and RSV, though COVID-19 numbers are beginning to creep back up. Pediatric hospitals in particular, including Seattle Children’s, have been overcapacity for months with the highest patient volumes many longtime staffers say they’ve ever seen.
Chronicle
Puget Sound Energy Substations Among Five Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November
At least five attacks at electricity substations in Washington and Oregon, including two at Puget Sound Energy substations, have been reported to the FBI in recent weeks. Spokespeople for Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District and Bonneville Power Administration confirmed the attacks happened in November, according to emails sent in response to Seattle Times inquiries.
Mental Healthcare Improvements On Tap For WA Legislative Session (Listen/Watch)
SEATTLE, WA – Washington State Governor Jay Inslee and officials with the University of Washington Medical Center Northwest in Seattle held a press conference on Friday to talk about the future of the State’s mental healthcare system. The facility will become the home of the first behavioral health teaching hospital in the history of the U.S., with a tentative opening date of June 2024. The facility is the result of a bill passed by the Washington State Legislature in April 2021 to improve access to mental healthcare.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
K9 Trooper Linda Allen Retires After 34.5 Years with WSP
After serving an astounding 34.5 years with the Washington State Patrol, WSP K9 Trooper Linda Allen officially retired earlier this month. "We will always be grateful for her contribution to our agency," read a social media post from the WSP. "We wish her, and her self-trained therapy dog Happy, well as they go forth into the next chapter."
WA Gov. Inslee's equity summit tells state agencies 'objectivity,' 'individualism' rooted in 'White supremacy'
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's equity summit included a presentation telling state agencies that ideas like "objectivity" and "individualism" are rooted in White supremacy.
MyNorthwest.com
Gross: Attack nearly claims life of WA social worker
A social worker was beaten within inches of her life, yet she wants to return to work, despite a system that put her in a horrible position and left her both physically and mentally rattled. The social worker requested AM 770 KTTH not to use her name. The victim and...
Chronicle
Experts Offer Insight After First Moose Recorded in Southwest Washington at Mount Rainer
The Mount Rainier National Park Service released a photo of the first recorded moose sighting at Mount Rainier in Washington's state Thursday. The sighting could be a sign of an increase in moose activity in the southern Cascades, experts say. The park released a tweet depicting a picture of a...
Tri-City Herald
Traffic stops and qualified immunity: How one group wants to change policing this session
Police accountability advocates are hoping to convince the 2023 Washington state legislature to limit traffic safety stops, which they say disproportionately target communities of color and low-income people, and have escalated into tragic results. Traffic stops are just one of four priorities for the Washington Coalition for Police Accountability, which...
KUOW
Health officials say it is time to mask up
If you’ve been a little lax with masking over the past few months, health officials in Washington state are urging a change in behavior. Dozens of hospital leaders and county health officers from around the state are urging people to once again become diligent about masking in public indoor spaces.
Inslee Previews 'Significant Investments' in Behavioral Health
Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee, speaking from the University of Washington Medical Center Northwest in Seattle at a Friday morning press conference, mentioned in broad terms five behavioral health policy proposals he would be asking of lawmakers during next year’s legislative session that is a month away. The governor...
Chronicle
WDFW Eyes Avian Flu as Cause After 700 Dead Birds Collected in NW Washington
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has reported a probable outbreak of avian flu in waterfowl near Skagit Bay. According to a news release, about 700 dead birds have been collected. Fish and Wildlife will test them for the H5N1 strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, a naturally occurring virus that is passed among wild birds.
Chronicle
Traffic Patrols Aimed at Reminding Washingtonians to Drive Sober This Holiday Season
More than 120 law enforcement agencies across the state will take part in High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) patrols from Dec. 14 through Jan. 1 in an effort to remove impaired drivers from Washington’s roads this holiday season. “As of the end of October this year, there were 639 people...
whatcom-news.com
Mask wearing recommended by health officers and healthcare professionals across WA
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Whatcom County Health Department published the following open letter from 12 county health officers and 25 healthcare professionals from across Washington State today, Friday, December 9th. Communities across our state and around the U.S. are experiencing an unprecedented surge in viral respiratory illnesses, including respiratory...
Washington businesses prepare for minimum wage hikes
SEATTLE — Soon, the state of Washington's minimum wage will increase by nearly 9%, making it the highest minimum wage of any state in the country. Husky Deli in West Seattle, for example, will soon have to pay their entry-level employees more, owner Jack Miller told KING 5. Miller's...
KOMO News
Inslee and whale advocates celebrate progress made in protecting orcas in Puget Sound
SEATTLE, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee and the Quiet Sound program celebrated the progress made in protecting orcas in Puget Sound on Friday at the Seattle Aquarium. The Quiet Sound has been advocating for increased funding for salmon habitat restoration efforts, eliminating toxic pollution, and reducing underwater noise and disturbances.
FBI investigating after power grid lines attacked in WA
In a memo sent out by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, there have been reports of attacks at substations in parts of Washington and Oregon. Local power companies told KIRO Newsradio that an FBI investigation means they can’t say much about the recent attacks on Northwest electric providers.
FBI Warns WA: 8 Different Northwest Attacks on Power Grid
Now that the power grid attack in North Carolina is getting national attention, the FBI has sent officials a memo warning of attacks they now realize have currently been happening in both Washington and Oregon. The FBI Releases a Memo to Northwest Officials. Officials all over the northwest received a...
KATU.com
3 people indicted for $7 million worth of drugs found on Washington beaches
SEATTLE — Federal prosecutors in Seattle allege three people were part of a failed attempt to smuggle hundreds of pounds of meth and fentanyl to Canada. The drugs had an estimated street value of $7 million when they were found on beaches near Port Angeles last year. In court...
