Chronicle

Washington Public Health Leaders Again Urge Masking Indoors Amid ‘Tripledemic’

It’s time, Washingtonians: You should resume regularly wearing a mask indoors, if you haven’t already, according to public health officials. The new guidance from 12 county health officers and 25 hospital executives is fueled by the region and country’s surge in viral respiratory illnesses — mainly influenza and RSV, though COVID-19 numbers are beginning to creep back up. Pediatric hospitals in particular, including Seattle Children’s, have been overcapacity for months with the highest patient volumes many longtime staffers say they’ve ever seen.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Puget Sound Energy Substations Among Five Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November

At least five attacks at electricity substations in Washington and Oregon, including two at Puget Sound Energy substations, have been reported to the FBI in recent weeks. Spokespeople for Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District and Bonneville Power Administration confirmed the attacks happened in November, according to emails sent in response to Seattle Times inquiries.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

10 Weird Laws in Washington State that Make us Wonder Why They’re Illegal

Laws are put in place for a reason. If a law exists it's probably because someone did something so insane that they had to make a ruling of it not happening ever again. Then there are the extremes that were probably put in place long ago that nobody remembers why the law exists in the first place. Ever state has some pretty weird laws that have us scratching our head wondering why they are still around. Here are some good ones that you're probably breaking right now and don't even realize it.
WASHINGTON STATE
koze.com

Mental Healthcare Improvements On Tap For WA Legislative Session (Listen/Watch)

SEATTLE, WA – Washington State Governor Jay Inslee and officials with the University of Washington Medical Center Northwest in Seattle held a press conference on Friday to talk about the future of the State’s mental healthcare system. The facility will become the home of the first behavioral health teaching hospital in the history of the U.S., with a tentative opening date of June 2024. The facility is the result of a bill passed by the Washington State Legislature in April 2021 to improve access to mental healthcare.
SEATTLE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

K9 Trooper Linda Allen Retires After 34.5 Years with WSP

After serving an astounding 34.5 years with the Washington State Patrol, WSP K9 Trooper Linda Allen officially retired earlier this month. "We will always be grateful for her contribution to our agency," read a social media post from the WSP. "We wish her, and her self-trained therapy dog Happy, well as they go forth into the next chapter."
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Gross: Attack nearly claims life of WA social worker

A social worker was beaten within inches of her life, yet she wants to return to work, despite a system that put her in a horrible position and left her both physically and mentally rattled. The social worker requested AM 770 KTTH not to use her name. The victim and...
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Health officials say it is time to mask up

If you’ve been a little lax with masking over the past few months, health officials in Washington state are urging a change in behavior. Dozens of hospital leaders and county health officers from around the state are urging people to once again become diligent about masking in public indoor spaces.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Washington businesses prepare for minimum wage hikes

SEATTLE — Soon, the state of Washington's minimum wage will increase by nearly 9%, making it the highest minimum wage of any state in the country. Husky Deli in West Seattle, for example, will soon have to pay their entry-level employees more, owner Jack Miller told KING 5. Miller's...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

FBI investigating after power grid lines attacked in WA

In a memo sent out by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, there have been reports of attacks at substations in parts of Washington and Oregon. Local power companies told KIRO Newsradio that an FBI investigation means they can’t say much about the recent attacks on Northwest electric providers.
SEATTLE, WA

