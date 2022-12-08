ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

WDTN

Ohio bar giving to kids, community with toy drive

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A bar in Ohio is doing its part to help children have a happy holiday season. Tavern 26 on 12th Street held a toy drive Saturday. Proceeds from the drive went towards the Lighting the Way Foundation, which helps needy children in the area. Families who stopped in dropped off an […]
CAMPBELL, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown trash pick up will not be adjusted for holidays this year

With Christmas and New Year's Day falling on Sundays this year, the Youngstown Department of Works announced that residential garbage collection with not be affected by the holidays. The city will be following normal trash pickup days this year. Residents are reminded to place trash cans at the curb the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Martha M. Justison, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha M. Justison, age 92, formerly of East Palestine, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center, New Middletown. Martha was born on July 13, 1930 in East Palestine, Ohio, daughter of the late Harry and Alice Lalley McNutt. Martha...
COLUMBIANA, OH
27 First News

Bonnie Jean Day, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie Jean Day, 75, passed away Saturday evening, December 10, 2022 at Windsor House at Omni Manor. Bonnie was born on January 23, 1947 in Fostoria, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ira Richard and Opal Marie Barnes. She was an STNA until she retired...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Jack Pittman, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack E. Pittman, age 78, of Mineral Ridge, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Born September 8, 1944 in Ravenna, Ohio; he was the son of James I. and Lena M. “Sue” (Arnette) Pittman.
MINERAL RIDGE, OH
27 First News

Leroy P. “Skip” Kelly, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leroy P. “Skip” Kelly, Jr., 81, passed away peacefully, Saturday morning, December 10, 2022, at Hospice House. Leroy, who was affectionately known as Skip, was born September 23, 1941, in Youngstown, the son of the late Leroy P. “Red” Kelly, Sr. and Jennie Kelly.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Marion Sherman, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Marion Sherman 77, Youngstown was born to the late Clarkie Neal and Jesse Shields in Youngstown, Ohio on August 31, 1945. Marion Sherman gained her wings on Sunday, December 4, 2022. She graduated from North High School and went on to become an employee...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Verinda Carol Trimble Daniels, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Verinda Carol Trimble Daniels, 70, of 2501 Parkman Road, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, December 12, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. at her sister’s residence, following complications from an extended illness. She was born December 20, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Douglas...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Geoffrey S. Wasson, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geoffrey S. Wasson, age 73, of Canfield, died unexpectedly on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 22, 1949, in Cleveland, the son of the late Donald and Mary Cox Wasson. Geoffrey was a veteran of the United States Army...
CANFIELD, OH
27 First News

Laura A. Stacy, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura A. Stacy, 83, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Laura was born on February 19, 1939, in Princeton, Indiana, daughter of the late W. French and Mary (Bingham) Witherspoon. She was a graduate of Patoka High School and Vincennes...
LOWELLVILLE, OH

