A children's center in Youngstown is closed due to a staff illness outbreak.
Lauren McNally and Anita Davis organized the event to help community members.
Jacob Latessa is 17 years old and said he's been putting these displays together since he was 11.
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A bar in Ohio is doing its part to help children have a happy holiday season. Tavern 26 on 12th Street held a toy drive Saturday. Proceeds from the drive went towards the Lighting the Way Foundation, which helps needy children in the area. Families who stopped in dropped off an […]
A number of organizations will benefit from a Trumbull County company's annual coat donation.
On Saturday night in Warren, hundreds came out to celebrate at the Hometown Holidays Second Annual Celebration.
WFMJ.com
With Christmas and New Year's Day falling on Sundays this year, the Youngstown Department of Works announced that residential garbage collection with not be affected by the holidays. The city will be following normal trash pickup days this year. Residents are reminded to place trash cans at the curb the...
27 First News
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha M. Justison, age 92, formerly of East Palestine, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center, New Middletown. Martha was born on July 13, 1930 in East Palestine, Ohio, daughter of the late Harry and Alice Lalley McNutt. Martha...
27 First News
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie Jean Day, 75, passed away Saturday evening, December 10, 2022 at Windsor House at Omni Manor. Bonnie was born on January 23, 1947 in Fostoria, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ira Richard and Opal Marie Barnes. She was an STNA until she retired...
Reports said a gunman got away with cash Saturday evening after robbing an adult business on Market Street.
27 First News
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack E. Pittman, age 78, of Mineral Ridge, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Born September 8, 1944 in Ravenna, Ohio; he was the son of James I. and Lena M. “Sue” (Arnette) Pittman.
WFMJ.com
The Mahoning County Dog Warden is calling on the public for help after reporting that they are out of kennels for medium and large breed dogs. The Dog Warden describes this as a "very urgent situation" and says they currently have 88 dogs with 99% of them being strays no one has claimed.
A hero's goodbye for Trumbull County K-9 Deputy Lord.
27 First News
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leroy P. “Skip” Kelly, Jr., 81, passed away peacefully, Saturday morning, December 10, 2022, at Hospice House. Leroy, who was affectionately known as Skip, was born September 23, 1941, in Youngstown, the son of the late Leroy P. “Red” Kelly, Sr. and Jennie Kelly.
27 First News
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Marion Sherman 77, Youngstown was born to the late Clarkie Neal and Jesse Shields in Youngstown, Ohio on August 31, 1945. Marion Sherman gained her wings on Sunday, December 4, 2022. She graduated from North High School and went on to become an employee...
27 First News
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Verinda Carol Trimble Daniels, 70, of 2501 Parkman Road, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, December 12, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. at her sister’s residence, following complications from an extended illness. She was born December 20, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Douglas...
27 First News
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geoffrey S. Wasson, age 73, of Canfield, died unexpectedly on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 22, 1949, in Cleveland, the son of the late Donald and Mary Cox Wasson. Geoffrey was a veteran of the United States Army...
"We are in a very urgent situation," a Facebook post read.
Police in Austintown released several surveillance images of two men in hopes that someone recognizes them.
27 First News
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura A. Stacy, 83, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Laura was born on February 19, 1939, in Princeton, Indiana, daughter of the late W. French and Mary (Bingham) Witherspoon. She was a graduate of Patoka High School and Vincennes...
