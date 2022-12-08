Read full article on original website
Martha M. Justison, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha M. Justison, age 92, formerly of East Palestine, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center, New Middletown. Martha was born on July 13, 1930 in East Palestine, Ohio, daughter of the late Harry and Alice Lalley McNutt. Martha...
Laura A. Stacy, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura A. Stacy, 83, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Laura was born on February 19, 1939, in Princeton, Indiana, daughter of the late W. French and Mary (Bingham) Witherspoon. She was a graduate of Patoka High School and Vincennes...
Albert E. Rivalsky, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert E. Rivalsky, 88, died peacefully on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Heritage Manor Nursing Home. Mr. Rivalsky was born June 10, 1934 in Struthers, Ohio, a son of John and Mary (Yuhas) Rivalsky. He was raised in Struthers with his twin brother, Charles and eight other siblings, one of whom passed away as an infant. As an adult, he was a lifelong resident of the Youngstown/Campbell area.
Marion Sherman, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Marion Sherman 77, Youngstown was born to the late Clarkie Neal and Jesse Shields in Youngstown, Ohio on August 31, 1945. Marion Sherman gained her wings on Sunday, December 4, 2022. She graduated from North High School and went on to become an employee...
Jack Pittman, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack E. Pittman, age 78, of Mineral Ridge, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Born September 8, 1944 in Ravenna, Ohio; he was the son of James I. and Lena M. “Sue” (Arnette) Pittman.
Leroy P. “Skip” Kelly, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leroy P. “Skip” Kelly, Jr., 81, passed away peacefully, Saturday morning, December 10, 2022, at Hospice House. Leroy, who was affectionately known as Skip, was born September 23, 1941, in Youngstown, the son of the late Leroy P. “Red” Kelly, Sr. and Jennie Kelly.
Verinda Carol Trimble Daniels, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Verinda Carol Trimble Daniels, 70, of 2501 Parkman Road, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, December 12, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. at her sister’s residence, following complications from an extended illness. She was born December 20, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Douglas...
Vanessa “Net” Darby, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vanessa “Net” Darby, 63, of Boardman, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 3:05 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Mercy Health Center, following complications from a short illness. She was born February 15, 1959 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Etheridge and...
Colleen Manser, Fowler, Ohio
FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Colleen Manser, 65, of Fowler, passed away on Thursday evening, December 8 at her residence. She was born on August 15, 1957 in Warren, the daughter of Paul and Helen (Kolaski) O’Brien and was a lifelong area resident. Colleen was a 1975 graduate of...
Michele Denise Colver-Hilliard, North Benton, Ohio
NORTH BENTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michele Denise Colver-Hilliard passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022. She was 57. She was born on January 22, 1965. Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michele Denise...
Mary L. Martin, Andover, Ohio
ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary L. Martin, age 57, of Wayne, Ohio, died at home surrounded by family on Friday, December 9, 2022, following an extended illness. She was born March 18, 1965, in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of John A. and Helen (Shutok) Hall. A lifetime area resident,...
Robalee Burns Dinopoulos, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robalee Burns Dinopoulos, 88, of Clingan Crossing in Struthers, formerly of Poland, died Saturday morning, December 10, 2022, with her family by her side. Robalee was born November 25, 1934 in Grove City, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Harold and Margaret Reynolds Burns. Raised...
Raymond “Ray” J. Babik, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond J. Babik, age 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Hospice of the Western Reserve in Medina, Ohio. Ray was born on September 27, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio and was the only child of John and Mary (Kaschak) Babik. He was...
Shannon Daye Campbell, Canton, Ohio
CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shannon Daye Campbell, age 28, passed away way too soon on Thursday, December 8, 2022. She was born September 29, 1994, to Melissa Nieman Hermann and Michael Campbell. In addition, to her parents she is survived by her daughters, Audrey Marie Campbell, Faith Elizabeth Barninger...
Bonnie Jean Day, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie Jean Day, 75, passed away Saturday evening, December 10, 2022 at Windsor House at Omni Manor. Bonnie was born on January 23, 1947 in Fostoria, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ira Richard and Opal Marie Barnes. She was an STNA until she retired...
Wallace Phillips, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Wallace Phillips will be held Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at the Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Phillips departed this life Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at his residence in Youngstown, Ohio.
RaNyiah Julia Miller, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – RaNyiah Julia Miller, 26, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. She was born February 29, 1996, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of David A. Lyons and Meka G. (Miller) Hameed. RaNyiah was a 2021 graduate of TCTC and was studying psychology...
Michael C. Sirak, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael C. Sirak had a peaceful transition to be with the Lord on Monday, December 5, 2022. A life-long resident of Campbell, Ohio, Michael graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1972 and also attended Youngstown State University. Michael was a professional musician, songwriter and...
George Apris Costea, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Apris Costea passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the age of 89. He was born February 26, 1933, in Warren, Ohio, son of Charles Costea and Pearl Costea Barbat, who preceded him in death. George was a graduate of Warren G. Harding...
Jackie Sue Albright, North Jackson, Ohio
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jackie Sue Albright, 58, of North Jackson, formerly of Scio, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Altercare in Bucyrus, with her sister by side. Jackie was born January 15, 1964 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Howard W. Moore and Shirley V....
