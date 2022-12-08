Read full article on original website
James Harlan “Jim” Holbrook
James Harlan “Jim” Holbrook, age 58 of Rhodelia, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022 at his residence. He was born May 2, 1964 in Hardinsburg to the late Neal Homer and Bonnie Conder Holbrook. He is survived by…. Two sisters: Sue Holbrook and Dora Jane Ammons. Funeral services...
Linda Joyce Ledford
Linda Joyce Ledford, age 79 of Irvington, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Eastern Star Home in Louisville. She was born April 5, 1943 to the late Virgil Lee and Thelma Rose Miller Whistle. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Ledford; her son, Paul Lee Ledford.
Marilyn “Lynn” Edith Clanton Prather
Marilyn “Lynn” Edith Clanton Prather, age 92 of Ekron, died at her home on December 9, 2022. She was born on Sept. 17, 1930, in Nassau County, Long Island, NY to the late Thomas M. Clanton Sr. and Marguerite E. Crabtree. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James M. Prather, four siblings, and her son, James Owen Prather.
G. David Chism
G. David Chism, age 74 of Brandenburg, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville. He was born on September 4, 1948 in Brandenburg to the late William Albert Chism, Sr. and Minerva Lucille Fullinwider. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William “Albert” Chism, Jr.
Police Investigate Two Sunday Morning Shootings
Louisville officers are investigating two shootings that happened early Sunday morning. Around 1 a.m., officers were called to respond to the 4300 block of Wooded Way Court on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and...
Sound Barrier Construction Begins
Construction was scheduled to start this weekend on sound barriers in Bullitt and Jefferson counties. The new barriers will be built along Interstate 65 in Bullitt County and the Watterson Expressway in Jefferson County. The Bullitt County project will cost just under $2 million and will stretch from the Mount...
Man Found Dead In Car
The Homicide Unit for Louisville Metro Police Department opened a death investigation after a man was found dead inside a car Saturday morning. Just before 8 a.m., officers were called to respond to the 1500 block of West Chestnut Street on a report of a man down inside a car.
Man Injured In McDonald Parking Lot Shooting
A man is in the hospital after police said someone shot inside the car at a McDonald’s parking lot Saturday afternoon. Around 12 p.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to the 1200 block of West Broadway on a report of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
Council Finishes Calendar Year of Business
The Brandenburg City Council worked through a short agenda during their regular meeting Monday (12/12) night. The council heard an update on the progress of the waste water treatment plant and water treatment plant projects from representatives of GRW Engineers. Joe Pavoni reported that the new waste water treatment plant is now operational and the initial startup issues are being addressed. Crews are awaiting the delivery of a 60 AMP transfer switch for the facility which has been on back order about six months. A walk through evaluation is scheduled later this month on the project.
Juvenile Caught With Stolen KIA
The Louisville Metro Police Department said a 12 year-old is the latest suspect of a car theft in Louisville after the juvenile was caught with a stolen KIA. Police also reminded the public of the dangers of a continued string of car thefts targeting KIA’s and Hyundai’s. The...
