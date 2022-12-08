The Brandenburg City Council worked through a short agenda during their regular meeting Monday (12/12) night. The council heard an update on the progress of the waste water treatment plant and water treatment plant projects from representatives of GRW Engineers. Joe Pavoni reported that the new waste water treatment plant is now operational and the initial startup issues are being addressed. Crews are awaiting the delivery of a 60 AMP transfer switch for the facility which has been on back order about six months. A walk through evaluation is scheduled later this month on the project.

BRANDENBURG, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO