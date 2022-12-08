ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyWabashValley.com

Community Members react to ‘Respect For Marriage Act’ passing

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The House of Representatives passed the Respect for Marriage Act Dec. 8th, with bipartisan support. The final vote was 258-169 with one member voting present. Thirty-nine Republicans crossed the aisle to vote in favor of the bill. H.R. 8404, as it’s officially known will codify federal protection for marriages of same-sex and interracial couples across the country.
The Guardian

Jesus treated women with respect, and so should the church

What an excellent article by Rev Martine Oborne, and I wish her luck as chair of Women and the Church (Where is discrimination against women still allowed in the UK? The church, 11 November). At least the Church of England does have female priests/bishops, though their progress may be restricted. The Catholic church is still to make progress in this area. Jesus treated women with respect, and no one had a more important role than his mother. Women were among his followers, financially supporting and providing for him.
Times of San Diego

Opinion: Supreme Court Should Respect California Voters’ Desire for Stronger Pork Laws

As a veterinarian, it’s not only my duty but my passion to care about animals. When I see their mistreatment, I feel compelled to do something about it. I was one of nearly 400 veterinarians and animal welfare scientists who signed an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court in support of California’s farm animal protection law, which ended the practice of confining pigs in small cages known as gestation crates.
NPR

When covering disagreements in public life

Journalism bears a heavy responsibility when covering stories about profound disagreements in public life. We often use the metaphor of light and heat. Great journalism provides light, illuminating an issue so that people can see it more clearly. When it comes to stories about issues on which people are deeply divided, journalism that isn't excellent intensifies the heat of the situation.
Walter Rhein

Opinion: Insurrectionist Candidates Threaten The American Way of Life

The 2020 midterms are approaching and it’s stunning to look out at the political landscape and see the low-quality candidates that are running for office. I thought this was a country that respected the Constitution. I thought this was a country that respected law and order. Why then are we allowing candidates to run who supported the January 6th insurrection?
The Atlantic

How False Beliefs Propel Cultural Conflict

Looking for a gift for the inquisitive people in your life? Give an Atlantic subscription this holiday season. Are you a Democrat? Let me ask you a question: What percentage of Republicans believe “it’s important that every American student learn about slavery, Jim Crow, and segregation”? Let me follow up. What percentage of Republicans believe that “schools should teach both our shared national history and the history of specific groups such as Black, Hispanic and Native Americans”?

