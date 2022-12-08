KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The employees of Kalamazoo Public Schools have received a gift from the district that comes just in time for Christmas. Trustee Ken Greyshak Monday night recommended a “retention bonus” of $1,500 for employees who work 20 hours or more per week, and a $1,000 bonus for those part-timers who work less than that.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO