Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wincountry.com
Bronson’s regional cancer program receives national accreditation
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Bronson Healthcare system’s regional cancer program with cancer centers in Battle Creek and Kalamazoo has received accreditation from the American College of Surgeons (ACoS) Commission on Cancer (CoC). The three-year Integrated Network accreditation encompasses both Bronson Cancer Centers. Bronson Cancer Center in...
wincountry.com
Kalamazoo Public Schools employees to receive $1,500 retention bonus later this month
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The employees of Kalamazoo Public Schools have received a gift from the district that comes just in time for Christmas. Trustee Ken Greyshak Monday night recommended a “retention bonus” of $1,500 for employees who work 20 hours or more per week, and a $1,000 bonus for those part-timers who work less than that.
Comments / 0