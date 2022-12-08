Read full article on original website
Houston Chronicle
Make this meringue-topped citrus punch for a festive holiday party
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With the turn of the calendar into December, we're fully into the holiday season, an ideally joyful, but perpetually stressful time of year when social calendars tend to go berserk and shopping mall parking lots turn into a mixed martial arts bout, all while our rejuvenating supply of warmth and daylight dwindles and dwindles, darkening our moods and stealing our much-needed vitamin D supply.
WJLA
Holiday oyster smorgasbord with Chef Egg!
7NewsDC — We still have three weeks of holiday feasts before the new year, and for many party-goers -- it's all about the appetizers! Our good friend Erik 'Chef Egg' Berlin, hit the kitchen with a holiday oyster smorgasbord. Learn more at chefegg.com.
WJLA
Holiday cookie cavalcade with Chef Brian Theis!
7NewsDC — The sweet scents and tastes of the holidays are all around, and one of our favorites is a fresh batch of cookies from the oven. Chef and author Brian Theis joined us with festive recipes for your holiday cookie cavalcade.
TODAY.com
62 Christmas appetizers that'll make holiday hosting easy
From finger foods to crowd-pleasing dips to elegant hors d'oeuvres, these easy appetizer recipes will get your Christmas dinner off to a shining start. Picture this: Friends and family flood into the house on Christmas evening. Outside it's dark and chilly, but the house is warm and decorated with soft twinkly lights, glorious garlands and maybe even some mistletoe. The tree is up and the excitement still lingers from morning gift exchange. But with all the glee of Christmas tradition filling the room, a spread of gorgeous, bright-colored and delicious appetizers welcome everyone to what is about to be the best part of the day: Christmas dinner!
TODAY.com
Ina Garten shares her go-to holiday appetizer recipes
Legendary Food Network host, entertaining expert and cookbook author Ina Garten is joining TODAY to share some of her go-to recipes to make holiday hosting easy and enjoyable. She shows us how to make crispy goat cheese and fig toasts, salmon-and-mascarpone-stuffed croissants, spicy cheese crackers and a bright cranberry cocktail.
Holiday Magic Bars
This recipe is a part of Secret Family Cookies — a dozen recipes from our favorite bakers, inspired by the people who make them feel at home. Get all the amazing cookies here. My nonna is famous for many things: her garden, her chattiness, her color-coordinated ensembles, her sweet...
Hamburger casserole for dinner: Grandma's super simple recipe
This hamburger casserole recipe from Jill Bauer, the food and lifestyle expert behind JustJill.com, is simple and can be made in under an hour.
31 Cozy December Recipes To Make On Repeat (Because 'Tis The Season For Comfort Food)
It's the final month of the year, so make it a delicious one.
Houston Chronicle
This one-pan gnocchi with creamy spinach is ready in just 20 minutes
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Being a food writer, I sometimes (wrongly) assume everyone is familiar with certain ingredients and dishes. One such instance occurred with my recipe for corn soup with chili crisp. Though the spicy condiment regularly appears on my social media feeds and articles have been written about it in various publications, I was surprised to receive emails and comments from readers who had no clue what it was.
One hour dinner rolls
Creating great bread doesn't have to be an all day, all night process. In fact, fresh dinner rolls can be made in just one hour. Today, allow me to walk you through the simple steps to find out how I prepare my simple one hour yeast dinner rolls.
Thrillist
Get Your Hands (and Kitchen) Dirty Baking Pita Bread with Kids
The first time I tried to bake pita bread with my five year old, it didn’t quite turn out. Ahana, my daughter, accidentally added extra water while kneading the dough, and so our initial attempt quickly became too sticky to handle. Jennifer Latham tells me not to worry. “Even...
Austin Chronicle
Recipes to Reimagine Your Holiday Feast
It’s time to revamp your end-of-year celebration menus. 'Tis the season for good company and great eats. Before preparing to ring in the Year of the Water Rabbit (2023), maybe shake things up at the end-of-year dinner table?. No matter what or how you celebrate, keeping the peace among...
Chicken Pot Pie Soup, a simple comfort food
I love chicken pot pies and this chicken pot pie soup is easy to make and is so thick and creamy which makes it the perfect, delicious cold weather comfort food. 1/2 lb. of small russet or yellow potatoes, peeled and chopped in cubes.
wmar2news
Kid's Holiday Gift Guide
The holidays will be here before we know it. Many popular toys are already selling out, and that means parents will need to get creative to get what kids have on their wish lists. Mom and tech expert Cassie Slane has some great ideas!. Alphapals help spark imagination, learning and...
Latkes with Yogurt and Date Molasses
This latkes recipe produces crisp, golden potato cakes with squash served with a Middle Eastern-inspired yogurt-mint dip with date molasses. Serve for Hanukkah.
Eater
La Dispensa Is Capitol Hill’s New Champion of Aperitivo Culture and ‘Walking Lasagna’
The dish that most excites chef Sabrina Tinsley at her new Capitol Hill business, La Dispensa, is a “walking lasagna.” It’s not labeled as such on the menu, just Lasagne Verdi or Lasagne Vegetariane under the hot entrees section. “I don’t know why I’m calling it this in my mind,” says Tinsley, a little proud and a little chagrined; “I don’t usually say it out loud.” But she should: Who wouldn’t jump at the chance to order an “extremely convenient” single portion of Osteria La Spiga’s classic bolognese lasagna in a cup that preserves the warmth of the pasta but doesn’t overheat your hand so you can eat it on the go?
TODAY.com
Joy Bauer's spreads holiday cheer with 2 veggie-packed dips
Dip, dip, hooray, it's the holidays! Adorn your spread with these two next-level dips. This creamy, dreamy, tangy dip is packed with swirls of jammy caramelized onions. It’s the perfect addition to a platter of crudites and whole-grain crackers. As tempting as it might be, don't rush the onion-caramelization process — when cooked down to sweet perfection, they add incredible depth and deliciousness to the dip (which wouldn't be the same without 'em).
Olia Hercules’ recipes for Christmas vegetables
Sprouts that even the haters might love, braised in a miso butter and honey glaze, plus a vegetarian main course of cabbage stuffed with mushrooms, onions and chestnuts
Epicurious
29 Hanukkah Dishes to Brighten the Festival of Lights
Light the menorah, spin the dreidel, and fire up the fryer. From latkes to sufganiyot, so many of our favorite Hanukkah foods are bathed in golden oil, as is traditional for the holiday. But why do we eat fried food for Hanukkah? Well, the story dates all the way back to the 2nd century BC, when the Maccabees reclaimed the Second Temple of Jerusalem. A single day’s supply of olive oil miraculously kept the temple’s menorah lit for eight whole nights (that’s why it’s called the Festival of Lights).
marthastewart.com
No-Fuss Ways to Bake and Serve Cake Like the French, According to a Cookbook Author Who Lives in Paris
How do you say cake in French? Gateau. And how might you describe French cakes? They're understated and chic, timeless and tasteful. French cakes are as sophisticated and worldly as a Parisian—and also practical and reliable in a way that's truly French. The French have a knack for making...
