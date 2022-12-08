Read full article on original website
Atlanta Police arrest suspect in connection to stabbing death of woman at Buckhead home
ATLANTA — A suspect connected to the stabbing death of a 77-year-old woman at a Buckhead home is now in custody, Atlanta Police said. Antonio Brown, 23, was arrested, Mayor Andre Dickens announced at a press conference Monday evening. He was expected in court for a first appearance on Tuesday, but 11Alive was told that he waived that.
appenmedia.com
Alpharetta Police captain arrested in Forsyth County
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A police captain with the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has been placed on administrative leave following an alleged domestic incident and arrest in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office incident reports said deputies were called to the home of Capt. Michael Stewart of the Alpharetta...
WATCH: Fugitive arrested for involvement in Atlanta man’s murder
ATLANTA — Georgia State University Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a man’s murder in November. Police said on Nov. 14, around 3 a.m., officers were called out to 29 Marietta Street NW about a person down. When officers got to the scene they found the victim dead on the ground. Police said he appeared to be suffering from blunt force trauma.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Clayton County teenager arrested for double homicide, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 16-year-old teenager is in custody after Clayton County Police Department found his involvement in a double homicide. Authorities have not released his name. On Dec. 8, police received a call about a person shot and found Zachary Tallant, 20, dead in an apartment...
2 found dead in Clayton County, 16-year-old charged with murder
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager is facing murder charges after two men were found dead in Clayton County last week, according to police. Officers say they were called to the Village at Panther Creek apartments on Mount Zion Blvd. in Morrow at 11:50 p.m. on Dec. 8 where they found 20-year-old Zachary Tallant dead in the parking lot.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Morrow man arrested for exploding device on road, reckless conduct
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested in Morrow after an explosion on Burbank Trail on Monday. According to Morrow Police Department, 57-year-old Joseph Borlie Jr. lit some sort of device on the road that exploded and sent small particles of marbles and/or tile fragments in every direction.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of Buckhead woman
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department provided an update Monday night on a deadly stabbing over the weekend. According to police, 23-year-old Antonio Brown was arrested in the Buckhead stabbing incident that killed 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles. Police say they arrested him after somebody recognized him and called 911.
Police arrest 3rd teen in connection to shooting deaths of 2 boys near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a third teenager in the shooting deaths of two boys near Atlantic Station last month. Zyion Charles, 12, and Cameron Jackson, 15, were killed during a shooting that broke out on the 17th Street Bridge on Nov. 29. Police said they believe Jackson was the intended target and that Charles may have been killed in the crossfire. Police said they believed the shooting was gang-related.
Atlanta police announce arrest in killing of 77-year-old Buckhead woman
Atlanta leaders and police Monday night announced an arrest in the death of 77-year-old Buckhead resident Eleanor Bowles. Mayor Andre Dickens said his city’s police investigators with help from DeKalb County, found and arrested 23-year-old Antonio Brown - the named suspect in the murder of Bowles. On Sunday, investigators...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Correctional officer shot, killed while arriving for work in Gwinnett County
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A homicide investigation is underway at the Gwinnett Correctional Center on Hi Hope Road near Swanson Drive, according to Gwinnett Police Department. Officials say a senior correctional officer, identified as 59-year-old Scott Riner, of Dacula, apparently was arriving for work around 6:20 a.m. when...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County police release photo of suspect in deadly Candler Road shooting
DEKALB COUNTY. Ga. - Do you recognize the man in this photo? DeKalb County police believe he is a suspect in a deadly shooting that took place on Candler Road Sunday morning. Police said the suspect they're looking for chased down a 43-year-old before shooting him to death on the 2400 block.
Clayton County police target gang members, resulting in 12 felony arrests
Clayton County law enforcement targeted gang members last week, resulting in 12 felony arrests. The Clayton County Police Department Special Operations Division partnered with the ATF and Department of Community Supervision to conduct a joint operation. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police seized 17 firearms,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Buckhead stabbing suspect arrested, 3rd arrest made for 17th St. bridge shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department provided updates on two deadly incidents Monday night. According to police, 23-year-old Antonio Brown was arrested in the Buckhead stabbing incident that killed 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles. Mayor Andre Dickens announced the arrest during a press conference, one day after family...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Newnan High School employee seen pushing student on camera
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A video of a Newnan High School (former) paraprofessional pushing a student multiple times in a school hallway has been released. The incident reportedly happened on Nov. 15, according to an incident report. A police officer was at the school helping another staff member...
Man chased, fatally shot along busy DeKalb road
A man was chased down and shot multiple times along a busy road in DeKalb County on Sunday morning, according to police.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta man wanted for murder arrested in downtown
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia State University Police arrested a suspect Dec. 7 accused of murdering a man. Deiontre Hughes was wanted for causing blunt-force trauma to the victim’s head on Nov. 14 at Marietta Street and Broad Street NW, according to police. GSU officers immediately detained...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Arrest made in murder of beloved Buckhead grandmother
INTERVIEW: ‘Caroling with Q Parker & Friends’ is today!. INTERVIEW: ‘Caroling with Q Parker & Friends’ is today!
Man opens fire on car with couple, 2 kids inside, leaving 3 shot
ATLANTA — Atlanta police say three people were shot on the 600 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard Monday morning after a man opened fire on a car with a couple and two children inside. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police received a call...
The Citizen Online
3 arrests, 19 felony counts in Walmart phone kiosks identity fraud scam
A Jonesboro man is in jail on 19 felony counts of financial identity fraud after orchestrating a scam run from a cell phone kiosk at the Walmart stores in Peachtree City and Newnan. The scam claimed more than 60 victims in Fayette and Coweta counties. Curtis C. Ferguson, 30, was...
15-Year-Old Teen Gunned Down by Stray Bullet at Atlanta Party
Homicide detectives are on the prowl in search of a murderer who senselessly took the life of a 15-year-old Georgia teen murdered while attending a high school party on December 3. Laila Harris, who is from St. Louis but lived in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, had attended the party...
