ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
appenmedia.com

Alpharetta Police captain arrested in Forsyth County

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A police captain with the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has been placed on administrative leave following an alleged domestic incident and arrest in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office incident reports said deputies were called to the home of Capt. Michael Stewart of the Alpharetta...
ALPHARETTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Clayton County teenager arrested for double homicide, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 16-year-old teenager is in custody after Clayton County Police Department found his involvement in a double homicide. Authorities have not released his name. On Dec. 8, police received a call about a person shot and found Zachary Tallant, 20, dead in an apartment...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Morrow man arrested for exploding device on road, reckless conduct

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested in Morrow after an explosion on Burbank Trail on Monday. According to Morrow Police Department, 57-year-old Joseph Borlie Jr. lit some sort of device on the road that exploded and sent small particles of marbles and/or tile fragments in every direction.
MORROW, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of Buckhead woman

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department provided an update Monday night on a deadly stabbing over the weekend. According to police, 23-year-old Antonio Brown was arrested in the Buckhead stabbing incident that killed 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles. Police say they arrested him after somebody recognized him and called 911.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police arrest 3rd teen in connection to shooting deaths of 2 boys near Atlantic Station

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a third teenager in the shooting deaths of two boys near Atlantic Station last month. Zyion Charles, 12, and Cameron Jackson, 15, were killed during a shooting that broke out on the 17th Street Bridge on Nov. 29. Police said they believe Jackson was the intended target and that Charles may have been killed in the crossfire. Police said they believed the shooting was gang-related.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Correctional officer shot, killed while arriving for work in Gwinnett County

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A homicide investigation is underway at the Gwinnett Correctional Center on Hi Hope Road near Swanson Drive, according to Gwinnett Police Department. Officials say a senior correctional officer, identified as 59-year-old Scott Riner, of Dacula, apparently was arriving for work around 6:20 a.m. when...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Buckhead stabbing suspect arrested, 3rd arrest made for 17th St. bridge shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department provided updates on two deadly incidents Monday night. According to police, 23-year-old Antonio Brown was arrested in the Buckhead stabbing incident that killed 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles. Mayor Andre Dickens announced the arrest during a press conference, one day after family...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Newnan High School employee seen pushing student on camera

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A video of a Newnan High School (former) paraprofessional pushing a student multiple times in a school hallway has been released. The incident reportedly happened on Nov. 15, according to an incident report. A police officer was at the school helping another staff member...
NEWNAN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta man wanted for murder arrested in downtown

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia State University Police arrested a suspect Dec. 7 accused of murdering a man. Deiontre Hughes was wanted for causing blunt-force trauma to the victim’s head on Nov. 14 at Marietta Street and Broad Street NW, according to police. GSU officers immediately detained...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy