Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
National Retail Chain Closes an Iconic LocationBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Where to get Christmas dinner to go in Atlanta (3 different options)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Pastor Jamal Bryant wants New Birth Church to grow marijuanaCheryl E PrestonAtlanta, GA
Pastor Jamal Bryant shares plans for his church to launch a cannabis business to increase membershipMargaret MinnicksDekalb County, GA
50 Most Influential Women of The Southern Crescent RegionSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Airport adds vendors and gates to Concourse T
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The world’s busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, keeps growing and now Concourse T has been expanded. The $327 million project means five more gates to take off and land at. The expansion added more space for passengers to wait for their flights,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta homeowner buys tractor to smooth out street as paving project drags on for years
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When Joe Abercrombie moved his family from Alabama to Atlanta, Georgia, he thought he left country life behind. But his move into southeast Atlanta’s Ormewood Park came with a country vibe. The family lives on Ayr Place, one of Atlanta’s unpaved residential streets.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Hartsfield concourse T ribbon cut
Arrest made in murder of beloved Buckhead grandmother. Arrest made in murder of beloved Buckhead grandmother. INTERVIEW: ‘Caroling with Q Parker & Friends’ is today!. INTERVIEW: ‘Caroling with Q Parker & Friends’ is today!
wild941.com
Fake Tampa Police Officer Convicted After Raping Woman
Justin Evans of Tampa has been convicted of impersonating a police officer and raping a woman he detained. It took the jury only two hours to find Evans guilty. Prosecutors say in August of 2021, Evans was driving round Tampa with a fake police light. He pulled a vehicle over that had three women inside. Evans arrested one of the women because he “found marijuana in the car.” The victim says Evans handcuffed her, and then drove her to an apartment complex in Tampa.She goes on to say, “he made me lay on my back and he put his mouth everywhere.” Evans denies the victims claims. He broke down crying on the stand and said The the sex was mutual and the two met up to smoke.
Body Found In St. Petersburg Retention Pond Identified As Missing Tampa Man
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Detectives identified the body found Monday in the retention pond near I-275 and Gandy Blvd, as Jamie Leon Hobdy, 42, of Tampa. A family member had reported him missing, and detectives were able to match a distinguishing tattoo to identify him.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Buckhead neighbors mourn death of 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A Buckhead neighborhood is reeling after the murder of 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles. Police said her son found her stabbed to death in her garage on Dec. 10 around 6 p.m. A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured a photo of what Atlanta police are calling a person...
What is the silver lining of endangered Florida panther killed by a car?
Wildlife officials found the dead panther dead along a rural road in Hillsborough County, Florida near Tampa recently. Apparently, a vehicle hit the 2-year old male, killing it. Every healthy panther death is a tragedy as the species struggles back from the brink of extinction. But one environmentalist found the silver lining in the dark cloud hovering over the cat’s crushed body.
FBI investigating after woman’s body found in trash bag over weekend by fishermen in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. — A woman’s body was reportedly found in a trash bag Saturday morning by fishermen near the coast of Egmont Key in Florida. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case. The woman’s body was reportedly found wrapped in a canvas bag inside a...
atlantanewsfirst.com
INTERVIEW: ‘Caroling with Q Parker & Friends’ is today!
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Q Parker from Grammy Award-winning R&B group 112 and Grammy Award-winning singer Crystal Nicole are helping to spread holiday cheer to more than 500 Atlanta seniors through the “Caroling with Q Parker & Friends” event. The event is today at 2 p.m. at the Ebenezer Baptist Church at 101 Jackson St. NE.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of Buckhead woman
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department provided an update Monday night on a deadly stabbing over the weekend. According to police, 23-year-old Antonio Brown was arrested in the Buckhead stabbing incident that killed 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles. Police say they arrested him after somebody recognized him and called 911.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police receive state grant for DUI enforcement
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department has received a $134,000 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to fight DUI. The office’s Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic (H.E.A.T.) program seeks to reduce “aggressive driving” throughout Georgia through both education and enforcement.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Newnan High School employee seen pushing student on camera
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A video of a Newnan High School (former) paraprofessional pushing a student multiple times in a school hallway has been released. The incident reportedly happened on Nov. 15, according to an incident report. A police officer was at the school helping another staff member...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Nick Cannon bringing the ‘Next Superstar Tour’ to Atlanta Mar. 18
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Nick Cannon’s “Next Superstar Tour 2023″ will come to the Tabernacle Mar. 18. The event will feature an educational seminar geared toward “directly empowering our community by giving the next generation essential tools to elevate themselves...within the many aspects of the Music and Entertainment industry.”
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta man wanted for murder arrested in downtown
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia State University Police arrested a suspect Dec. 7 accused of murdering a man. Deiontre Hughes was wanted for causing blunt-force trauma to the victim’s head on Nov. 14 at Marietta Street and Broad Street NW, according to police. GSU officers immediately detained...
atlantanewsfirst.com
What NOT to bring: TSA provides hassle-saving reminders for holiday travelers
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On any given day at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, travelers going through TSA checkpoints find out the hard way that they have items in their carry-on bags that are not allowed in the passenger compartment of an airplane. Clearly, weapons and explosive devices are...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Investigation underway after body found in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A death investigation is underway in northwest Atlanta. Officials say a body was found Tuesday morning in the area of Old Gordon Road NW and Collier Drive NW. Investigators are still gathering information at this time. Atlanta News First will provide updates to this...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Triple shooting under investigation in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a triple shooting in northwest Atlanta. Officers were called to the area of Lindsay Street and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and found three people with gunshot wounds. According to the Atlanta Police Department, two people were shot inside a Ford Explorer...
fox13news.com
TPD: 1 shot, killed in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot to death Sunday morning. Officers were called to the area of 11 St. N. and Linebaugh Ave. shortly after 11:30 a.m. to investigate a shooting. Responding officers say they discovered a man lying in...
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘It’s a scam’ Spalding County Sheriff receives fake $20K check in mail, warns others
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It may be the season of giving, but Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix is warning Georgia residents of a scam looking to take advantage of that holiday generosity. “Look what I got in the mail today! Instant Christmas money for no reason at all!...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Braves Dansby Swanson and Mallory Pugh marry at Georgia lake
ANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson and U.S. Women’s National soccer team player Mallory Pugh tied the knot over the weekend in Greensboro, Ga. The couple married at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds Lake Oconee in front of family and friends, according to PEOPLE. According...
Comments / 0