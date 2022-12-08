ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Airbnb bans one-night New Year’s Eve bookings to reinforce no parties rule

Airbnb has announced a new tightening of rules around the festive period, to prevent “disruptive parties”. Following a successful trial last year, the site is banning one-night bookings for certain guests on New Year’s Eve in 11 countries.The change means those without a positive account history or with no previous bookings won’t be allowed to book a single night’s stay on 31 December. The move follows Airbnb implementing a temporary ban on all parties and events in listings globally in August 2020, which was then deemed successful and made a permanent rule from June 2022.Airbnb says: “We’re also introducing...
AZFamily

Airbnb cracking down on ‘unauthorized’ New Year’s Eve parties in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Short-term rental broker Airbnb is adding extra restrictions to prevent the unauthorized use of homes as party houses for New Year’s Eve in Arizona. However, if the landlord agrees, renters can still use homes for New Year’s parties, assuming that they don’t issue “open invites” on social media and landlords aren’t using their homes as “chronic party houses,” according to Airbnb.
ARIZONA STATE
BoardingArea

Which U.S. Airline Has The Best Boarding Procedures?

Each airline is different and with that, some of them do things differently. Take boarding procedures, for example. Southwest is a good example – they don’t have seating assignments. Instead, they offer seating on a “first come/contact, first served [unless you pay extra to be among the first]” system.
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Delta flight attendant threatens disabled travel blogger with ‘TSA guns’ in row over wheelchair

A disabled travel blogger alleged Delta Airlines’s flight attendants threatened to forcefully deplane him after he insisted he would wait inside the plane until his wheelchair was brought to the gate.Cory Lee, a Georgia-based blogger diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy at the age of two, has been a wheelchair user for most of his life.On 13 November, when the incident reportedly occurred, he was traveling from Santiago, Chile to Atlanta, Georgia.Mr Lee was waiting to deplane when he learned his wheelchair was not at the jet bridge, after which he insisted on waiting inside the plane till he had...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Los Angeles

How Electric Air Taxis Could Shake Up the Airline Industry in the Next Decade

Companies across the U.S., including several startups, are developing electric air taxis that aim to take cars off the road and put people in the sky. Commercial airlines are investing in this type of technology to make trips to and from the airport shorter and faster for consumers. The potential...
Cheddar News

At Amazon Warehouses, Robots and Humans Work Hand in Hand

"At the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Robbinsville, N.J., one of the main tasks employees have to undertake is picking, counting and stowing items. Before robotics were introduced, a worker could average sorting 60 items an hour. Now that the robots are here, the number reaches 300. "We have a lot of robots doing some of that monotonous work, going out finding the storage, picking the units," said Robinsville, N.J. general manager Brian Perez. "Now the associate can focus on what's in front of him and work that blank space on that pod." Amazon announced in April it would invest $1...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
ABC Action News

Feds warn of dangers of buy now, pay later

It’s holiday gift-giving season, and with many things costing more, consumers are looking for ways to buy presents without breaking the bank. Buy now, pay later programs like Afterpay, Affirm, and Klarna have a simple concept: consumers can get that item immediately and divide the cost in a series of interest-free installments.

