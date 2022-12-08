ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunwoody, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Buckhead stabbing suspect arrested, 3rd arrest made for 17th St. bridge shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department provided updates on two deadly incidents Monday night. According to police, 23-year-old Antonio Brown was arrested in the Buckhead stabbing incident that killed 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles. Mayor Andre Dickens announced the arrest during a press conference, one day after family...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of Buckhead woman

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department provided an update Monday night on a deadly stabbing over the weekend. According to police, 23-year-old Antonio Brown was arrested in the Buckhead stabbing incident that killed 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles. Police say they arrested him after somebody recognized him and called 911.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Third arrest made in connection to 17th Street Bridge shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced Monday that there has been a third arrest made in connection to the deadly 17th Street Bridge shooting. The mayor said a 16-year-old from Clayton County was taken into custody. Police already had two other juveniles in custody, a...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police arrest 3rd teen in connection to shooting deaths of 2 boys near Atlantic Station

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a third teenager in the shooting deaths of two boys near Atlantic Station last month. Zyion Charles, 12, and Cameron Jackson, 15, were killed during a shooting that broke out on the 17th Street Bridge on Nov. 29. Police said they believe Jackson was the intended target and that Charles may have been killed in the crossfire. Police said they believed the shooting was gang-related.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gang members sentenced to life for deadly armed robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two gang members have been sentenced to life without parole plus five years for their role in a deadly armed robbery in 2019. 33-year-old Cordarius Dorsey and 29-year-old Quintavious Jackson were convicted of killing 39-year-old Sulaiman Jalloh. The pair killed Jalloh at the Marathon in the 2500 block of Gresham Road Oct. 15, 2019. Jackson and Dorsey waited for Salloh to arrive at the gas station before confronting him. Dorsey forced Jalloh’s car door open and shot him after a brief struggle. Jackson then robbed Salloh of a large sum of cash.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County traffic stop, chase leads to drug bust

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - After a traffic stop turned into a chase, DeKalb County police said they made a stunning discovery. An East Precinct officer tried to pull over a driver after they failed to signal when making a turn. That's when the officer said three people abandoned the vehicle.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Clayton County teenager arrested for double homicide, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 16-year-old teenager is in custody after Clayton County Police Department found his involvement in a double homicide. Authorities have not released his name. On Dec. 8, police received a call about a person shot and found Zachary Tallant, 20, dead in an apartment...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Morrow man arrested for exploding device on road, reckless conduct

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested in Morrow after an explosion on Burbank Trail on Monday. According to Morrow Police Department, 57-year-old Joseph Borlie Jr. lit some sort of device on the road that exploded and sent small particles of marbles and/or tile fragments in every direction.
MORROW, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Newnan High School employee seen pushing student on camera

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A video of a Newnan High School (former) paraprofessional pushing a student multiple times in a school hallway has been released. The incident reportedly happened on Nov. 15, according to an incident report. A police officer was at the school helping another staff member...
NEWNAN, GA
wrganews.com

25-year-old Rome Woman arrested for multiple Charges including Battery.

A 25-year-old Rome woman was arrested by Rome Police Department on Saturday for multiple charges including battery. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Deyli Janet Gonzalez allegedly drove to Chef Chen on Riverside Parkway intoxicated, with a one-year-old child in her car, and physically attacked two victims. Gonzalez is being charged with driving under the influence, endangering a child by DUI, felony simple battery (family violence), and two counts of simple battery.
ROME, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta Hartsfield concourse T ribbon cut

Atlanta Hartsfield concourse T ribbon cut
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Homeless woman injured in vacant house fire in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fire took over a vacant house believed to be occupied by a homeless woman in DeKalb County. It happened Sunday night just after 10:30 p.m. Firefighters rushed to a smoky scene on Miriam Lane right off Lynda Place.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Woman shot in apparent road rage incident on Peachtree Street

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 24-year-old woman was shot early Sunday morning along Peachtree Street in Atlanta. Police said that just after 3 a.m., officers were called to 1740 Peachtree Street NW after a woman was reportedly shot. According to police, the victim was shot while inside her...
ATLANTA, GA

