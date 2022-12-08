Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County police release photo of suspect in deadly Candler Road shooting
DEKALB COUNTY. Ga. - Do you recognize the man in this photo? DeKalb County police believe he is a suspect in a deadly shooting that took place on Candler Road Sunday morning. Police said the suspect they're looking for chased down a 43-year-old before shooting him to death on the 2400 block.
Gwinnett County correctional officer shot, killed at work; suspect on the run
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for the shooter who killed a Gwinnett County corrections officer Tuesday morning. The shooting happened around 6:20 a.m. outside the Gwinnett County Correctional Center on Hi Hope Road near Swanson Drive. Police identified the victim as 59-year-old Scott Riner, who worked at the center for 10 years.
23-year-old arrested after 77-year-old woman found stabbed to death in Buckhead garage
ATLANTA — A man is now in custody accused in the murder of a 77-year-old woman who was found stabbed to death in her own home over the weekend. Eleanor Bowles was found dead in the garage of her home in a gated Buckhead community on Saturday on Paces West Terrace.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Buckhead stabbing suspect arrested, 3rd arrest made for 17th St. bridge shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department provided updates on two deadly incidents Monday night. According to police, 23-year-old Antonio Brown was arrested in the Buckhead stabbing incident that killed 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles. Mayor Andre Dickens announced the arrest during a press conference, one day after family...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of Buckhead woman
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department provided an update Monday night on a deadly stabbing over the weekend. According to police, 23-year-old Antonio Brown was arrested in the Buckhead stabbing incident that killed 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles. Police say they arrested him after somebody recognized him and called 911.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Third arrest made in connection to 17th Street Bridge shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced Monday that there has been a third arrest made in connection to the deadly 17th Street Bridge shooting. The mayor said a 16-year-old from Clayton County was taken into custody. Police already had two other juveniles in custody, a...
Police arrest 3rd teen in connection to shooting deaths of 2 boys near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a third teenager in the shooting deaths of two boys near Atlantic Station last month. Zyion Charles, 12, and Cameron Jackson, 15, were killed during a shooting that broke out on the 17th Street Bridge on Nov. 29. Police said they believe Jackson was the intended target and that Charles may have been killed in the crossfire. Police said they believed the shooting was gang-related.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gang members sentenced to life for deadly armed robbery
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two gang members have been sentenced to life without parole plus five years for their role in a deadly armed robbery in 2019. 33-year-old Cordarius Dorsey and 29-year-old Quintavious Jackson were convicted of killing 39-year-old Sulaiman Jalloh. The pair killed Jalloh at the Marathon in the 2500 block of Gresham Road Oct. 15, 2019. Jackson and Dorsey waited for Salloh to arrive at the gas station before confronting him. Dorsey forced Jalloh’s car door open and shot him after a brief struggle. Jackson then robbed Salloh of a large sum of cash.
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County traffic stop, chase leads to drug bust
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - After a traffic stop turned into a chase, DeKalb County police said they made a stunning discovery. An East Precinct officer tried to pull over a driver after they failed to signal when making a turn. That's when the officer said three people abandoned the vehicle.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Clayton County teenager arrested for double homicide, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 16-year-old teenager is in custody after Clayton County Police Department found his involvement in a double homicide. Authorities have not released his name. On Dec. 8, police received a call about a person shot and found Zachary Tallant, 20, dead in an apartment...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Morrow man arrested for exploding device on road, reckless conduct
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested in Morrow after an explosion on Burbank Trail on Monday. According to Morrow Police Department, 57-year-old Joseph Borlie Jr. lit some sort of device on the road that exploded and sent small particles of marbles and/or tile fragments in every direction.
Man shot, killed while walking by suspect who chased him on foot, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County police department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday around 8 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to the 2400 block of Candler Road after reports of a...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Newnan High School employee seen pushing student on camera
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A video of a Newnan High School (former) paraprofessional pushing a student multiple times in a school hallway has been released. The incident reportedly happened on Nov. 15, according to an incident report. A police officer was at the school helping another staff member...
wrganews.com
25-year-old Rome Woman arrested for multiple Charges including Battery.
A 25-year-old Rome woman was arrested by Rome Police Department on Saturday for multiple charges including battery. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Deyli Janet Gonzalez allegedly drove to Chef Chen on Riverside Parkway intoxicated, with a one-year-old child in her car, and physically attacked two victims. Gonzalez is being charged with driving under the influence, endangering a child by DUI, felony simple battery (family violence), and two counts of simple battery.
Video shows driver running into police cruisers in stolen truck trying to escape arrest
ATLANTA — New video released from the Atlanta Police Department shows the moments when a man tried to flee from police after investigators spotted a reported stolen truck at a BP gas station in the Mechanicsville neighborhood. Police said officers spotted the stolen truck Nov. 18 and pulled into...
Georgia man turns himself in on murder charge, police say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga — A 20-year-old Rome, Georgia man turned himself in for murder on Saturday night, police say. Police say that they arrived on Knollwood Drive in Rome just before 8:30 p.m., finding a man dead from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Hartsfield concourse T ribbon cut
Burning body found in wooded area in northwest Atlanta, police investigating
ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a body was found burning in a wooded area in northwest Atlanta Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was at the location off of Old Gordon Road in northwest Atlanta near Collier Drive....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Homeless woman injured in vacant house fire in DeKalb County
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fire took over a vacant house believed to be occupied by a homeless woman in DeKalb County. It happened Sunday night just after 10:30 p.m. Firefighters rushed to a smoky scene on Miriam Lane right off Lynda Place.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Woman shot in apparent road rage incident on Peachtree Street
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 24-year-old woman was shot early Sunday morning along Peachtree Street in Atlanta. Police said that just after 3 a.m., officers were called to 1740 Peachtree Street NW after a woman was reportedly shot. According to police, the victim was shot while inside her...
