Clyde Brown
3d ago
what moron wrote this story a victory give me a break so now their trying to justify it
9
In Step
2d ago
Biden made undisclosed concessions for this trade which why certain Democrat party members are jumping ship
3
Tereza Coutinho
2d ago
At cost of of an USA Marine's life? I don't think so.
8
