UNLV engineering students show off their inventions
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV’s fall semester is coming to an end and students are showing off what they’ve learned. Some of it is quite impressive. More than 30 engineering students are competing Friday in front of a panel of experts to jump-start their careers. The Fall 2022 Senior Design Competition is taking place. The […]
kslnewsradio.com
Lone Mountain Nevada Temple site announced, ground broken on Torreón Mexico Temple
SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the site of the Lone Mountain Nevada Temple. According to a news release, the temple will be built southwest of Hickman Avenue between North Grand Canyon Drive and Tee Pee Lane in Las Vegas.
pvtimes.com
Pahrump philanthropist and businessmen Ron Frazier dies
The CEO and one of the founders of the nonprofit reflects on two decades of serving the community ahead of the agency’s 20th anniversary. Officials at Death Valley National Park have announced the reopening of Cottonwood and Marble Canyon roads late last month. By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times.
Fox5 KVVU
Recreation fees to increase at Red Rock Canyon starting Jan. 1
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Visiting Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area will soon cost you a little more money. According to a news release, starting Jan. 1, recreation fees to visit the area will increase. According to the Bureau of Land Management in Nevada, the fee increase will bring...
kibskbov.com
Badwater Road & Shoshone Entrance Re-opened
DEATH VALLEY, Calif. – Badwater Road and CA-178 opened on December 7. This provides direct access to Death Valley National Park from Shoshone, CA via the park’s southeast entrance. Some park roads remain closed as recovery continues from a series of flash floods in August and September. “This...
earnthenecklace.com
Lauren Martinez Leaving FOX5: Where Is the Las Vegas Anchor Going?
KVVU-TV anchor Lauren Martinez is talented at what she does and always puts forth her best effort. And the people of Las Vegas rely on her for daily news. However, Lauren Martinez is leaving FOX5 to focus on something special. Naturally saddened by the news, her followers are experiencing a range of emotions. They are sorry to see her go, but they are also happy about the new beginning of her life. Here’s more on Lauren Martinez’s departure from KVVU-TV’s FOX5 Las Vegas.
Colorado River water users convening amid crisis concerns
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Living with less water in the U.S. Southwest is the focus this week for state and federal water administrators, tribal officials, farmers, academics and business representatives meeting about the drought-stricken and overpromised Colorado River. The Colorado River Water Users Association conference, normally a...
Fox5 KVVU
NDOW says mountain lion captured in northwest Las Vegas Valley was euthanized
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a mountain lion was captured in the northwest valley. According to police, at approximately 8:52 a.m. Tuesday, officers received a report of a mountain lion seen near the 7500 block of Cliff Peaks Street. Police said the mountain...
pvtimes.com
How you can help the Toys for Tots drive
The words “Christmas morning” often call to mind scenes of children rushing toward a festive tree bedecked with baubles and lights to find a pile of presents awaiting their questing fingers but this is an experience that many youngsters would miss out on, if not for the efforts of the U.S. Marine Corps.
Multiple People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Friday. The crash happened near the IR 215 and Windmill eastbound off-ramp. According to the officials, a Honda Acura and a bus were involved in the collision. The driver of the Acura failed to decrease their...
8newsnow.com
2 children injured after Las Vegas-area school bus crash near 215, Windmill
Over 500 flights delayed at Harry Reid Airport due to weather
Harry Reid International Airport is seeing delays averaging 86 minutes due to low ceilings, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
knpr
Las Vegas official: Be careful how you heat your home this winter
As temperatures drop and the holidays near, many of us may be looking for ways to cozy up and stay warm. But the National Fire Protection Agency said there are nearly 500 deaths in the U.S. caused by heating fires in their home. Most of these home heating fires takes...
Two kids killed in NLV crash; Impairment suspected
Two young children were killed, and two women were seriously hurt after a crash in North Las Vegas Sunday night. It happened just after 9pm near Lone Mountain and Clayton. Speed and impairment are thought t be the main factors in the crash.
KTNV
LAS airport reporting nearly 2 hour delays due to weather
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Harry Reid International Airport is reporting delays of flights Sunday afternoon. Officials say delays could be up to an hour and 30 minutes. "Passengers have to check with their airlines respectively," airport officials said.
solarindustrymag.com
Energy Vault Deploying 440 MWh Nevada Energy Storage System for NV Energy
NV Energy, Nevada’s largest public utility, has awarded Energy Vault Holdings Inc. with a project for the deployment of a short duration energy storage solution. The battery energy storage system (BESS), one of the largest in Nevada, is expected to start construction in Q2 2023 with commercial operation expected by the end of 2023.
8newsnow.com
Private party gun sale ends with 2 men dead in northeast Las Vegas valley shooting
8newsnow.com
8 great Las Vegas valley thrift stores to shop for bargains, hidden treasures
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — My mother-in-law was a champion thrift-store shopper. No longer with us, her daughter is the new champ. From knickknacks to Depression-era glassware to designer clothing and handbags. Two of the most important women in my life could hunt down these items. The valley has several...
lasvegastribune.net
Clark County Wetlands Park has Begun the Las Vegas Wash and Monson Channel Trash
Clark County Wetlands Park has Begun the Las Vegas Wash and Monson Channel Trash Removal Projects. Clark County and crews, with a local contracted junk removal company, have started a cleanup project in the Wetlands Park along the Las Vegas Wash Channel just upstream of the large Big Weir Pedestrian Bridge on the northeast side of the Nature Preserve. Work is expected to run into next week and will include the use of heavy equipment along with hand crews that will work to remove trash in areas along the Las Vegas Wash.
Fiore & Nye: A match made in, well, Nye
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada Republican National Committeewoman, erstwhile Las Vegas City councilwoman, gubernatorial campaign deserter, defeated state treasurer candidate, perpetual target of investigations, Trump-worshiping 2020 election denier, Marjorie Taylor Greene wannabe, and all around multipurpose vulgarian Michele Fiore has reportedly moved to Nye County and applied to fill a vacant job as a justice of the peace in […] The post Fiore & Nye: A match made in, well, Nye appeared first on Nevada Current.
