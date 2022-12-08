ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pahrump, NV

UNLV engineering students show off their inventions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV’s fall semester is coming to an end and students are showing off what they’ve learned. Some of it is quite impressive. More than 30 engineering students are competing Friday in front of a panel of experts to jump-start their careers. The Fall 2022 Senior Design Competition is taking place. The […]
Pahrump philanthropist and businessmen Ron Frazier dies

The CEO and one of the founders of the nonprofit reflects on two decades of serving the community ahead of the agency’s 20th anniversary. Officials at Death Valley National Park have announced the reopening of Cottonwood and Marble Canyon roads late last month. By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times.
Recreation fees to increase at Red Rock Canyon starting Jan. 1

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Visiting Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area will soon cost you a little more money. According to a news release, starting Jan. 1, recreation fees to visit the area will increase. According to the Bureau of Land Management in Nevada, the fee increase will bring...
Badwater Road & Shoshone Entrance Re-opened

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. – Badwater Road and CA-178 opened on December 7. This provides direct access to Death Valley National Park from Shoshone, CA via the park’s southeast entrance. Some park roads remain closed as recovery continues from a series of flash floods in August and September. “This...
Lauren Martinez Leaving FOX5: Where Is the Las Vegas Anchor Going?

KVVU-TV anchor Lauren Martinez is talented at what she does and always puts forth her best effort. And the people of Las Vegas rely on her for daily news. However, Lauren Martinez is leaving FOX5 to focus on something special. Naturally saddened by the news, her followers are experiencing a range of emotions. They are sorry to see her go, but they are also happy about the new beginning of her life. Here’s more on Lauren Martinez’s departure from KVVU-TV’s FOX5 Las Vegas.
Colorado River water users convening amid crisis concerns

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Living with less water in the U.S. Southwest is the focus this week for state and federal water administrators, tribal officials, farmers, academics and business representatives meeting about the drought-stricken and overpromised Colorado River. The Colorado River Water Users Association conference, normally a...
How you can help the Toys for Tots drive

The words “Christmas morning” often call to mind scenes of children rushing toward a festive tree bedecked with baubles and lights to find a pile of presents awaiting their questing fingers but this is an experience that many youngsters would miss out on, if not for the efforts of the U.S. Marine Corps.
2 children injured after Las Vegas-area school bus crash near 215, Windmill

A furniture shop in the southwest Las Vegas valley is asking for the public's help to find their stolen trailer and what was inside. Burn victims, caregivers...
Energy Vault Deploying 440 MWh Nevada Energy Storage System for NV Energy

NV Energy, Nevada’s largest public utility, has awarded Energy Vault Holdings Inc. with a project for the deployment of a short duration energy storage solution. The battery energy storage system (BESS), one of the largest in Nevada, is expected to start construction in Q2 2023 with commercial operation expected by the end of 2023.
Private party gun sale ends with 2 men dead in northeast Las Vegas valley shooting

A furniture shop in the southwest Las Vegas valley is asking for the public's help to find their stolen trailer and what was inside.
Clark County Wetlands Park has Begun the Las Vegas Wash and Monson Channel Trash

Clark County Wetlands Park has Begun the Las Vegas Wash and Monson Channel Trash Removal Projects. Clark County and crews, with a local contracted junk removal company, have started a cleanup project in the Wetlands Park along the Las Vegas Wash Channel just upstream of the large Big Weir Pedestrian Bridge on the northeast side of the Nature Preserve. Work is expected to run into next week and will include the use of heavy equipment along with hand crews that will work to remove trash in areas along the Las Vegas Wash.
Nevada Current

Fiore & Nye: A match made in, well, Nye

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada Republican National Committeewoman, erstwhile Las Vegas City councilwoman, gubernatorial campaign deserter, defeated state treasurer candidate, perpetual target of investigations, Trump-worshiping 2020 election denier, Marjorie Taylor Greene wannabe, and all around multipurpose vulgarian Michele Fiore has reportedly moved to Nye County and applied to fill a vacant job as a justice of the peace in […] The post Fiore & Nye: A match made in, well, Nye appeared first on Nevada Current.
