Florida woman arrested after cops find bug infestation, feces, trash, 300 loose rodents, child in her home
A Florida woman has been charged with animal cruelty and child neglect after police found feces, rats, bugs, and trash strewn across her house.
Bob Barker's longtime girlfriend Nancy Burnet shares an update on 'The Price is Right' icon as he turns 99
"The Price is Right" icon Bob Barker turned 99 on Monday. Barker's longtime companion Nancy Burnet gave Fox News Digital an update on the former game show host and shared some of their favorite memories.
California homeless women return thousands of dollars found in burned van to owner
Two homeless women in California returned a large amount of cash to a neighbor whose van was recently destroyed in a fire.
Watch as Two Dogs Dumped With Heartbreaking Note Find New Home Together
The TikTok video has been viewed more than 1.6 million times, with one user writing, "it's so great that you not only took them, but kept them together."
A single sheepdog had a vet bill so high he faced euthanasia- The dog wandered back home after two days in the cold
Imagine ending your beloved pet dog's life because you could not pay for his medical treatment at a vet. John Wierwiller, a farmer, recently endured such a gut-wrenching ordeal. [i]
Dog Unrecognizable After Rescue From the Meat Trade: 'Made It Through'
A dog's journey from meat trade victim to happy family pet has melted hearts online this week. Captured in Bali, Indonesia, by charity Mission Paws'ible, Lucy was discovered in an abandoned construction site at just 3 months old. According to an investigation by the animal welfare organization Four Paws International,...
They need homes! 73 dogs and puppies taken in by Forsyth Humane Society
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Forsyth Humane Society has new puppies and they need your help to give them a home for the holidays. Forsyth County Sheriff's Department's Animal Service division responded to a call for help from a community member on Tuesday and ended up bringing 73 dogs and puppies to the Forsyth Humane Society.
Harvey was surrendered by his owner to a high-kill shelter in Kerr County | Forgotten Friends
KERRVILLE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. Harvey is a 3-year-old Catahoula mix who was surrendered by his owner...
Huge Python Drags Boy, 5, Into Pool and Coils Around Him: 'Scary'
The boy's elderly grandfather jumped in the pool after the snake bit his leg.
Dog owner fights off attack on pet by mountain lion P-22 in Silver Lake
A mountain lion believed to be the famous P-22 attacked and injured a small dog in Silver Lake until he was scared off by the pet's owner.
Abandoned Dog Found Starving in Closet by New Homeowners in Maine
A couple in Maine recently encountered an unexpected guest while renovating their newly purchased home — an abandoned puppy. The new homeowners discovered the malnourished pit bull mix inside a closet, where it had seemingly been left for an undetermined amount of time, according to the Bangor Daily News.
German Shepherd Saves 6-Year-Old Boy from Potential Dog Attack by Stopping Charging Canine
A family says their German shepherd came to the rescue after a neighborhood dog charged straight at their 6-year-old while the child was in the front yard A Florida family says their German shepherd saved the day. Tank the dog's owners shared on social media that a neighbor's dog charged straight at their 6-year-old boy while the child was playing in the front yard with Tank, according to Newsweek. Footage of the incident shows the German shepherd springing into action. In the video, Tank sees the other dog running toward the...
WKRC
8-year-old boy decapitated by crocodile in front of family
An 8-year-old boy was killed by a massive crocodile in front of his family in Costa Rica. The child, Julio Otero Fernandez, was playing in a river on Oct. 30 when the crocodile decapitated him and dragged him to the depths of the river, according to La Nacion. The boy's...
Meghan Markle's half siblings slam Netflix docuseries after Prince Harry claims she doesn't have a father
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," was blasted by Meghan's paternal half siblings, Thomas Markle Jr. and Samantha Markle.
Good News Network
Guy Finds $40,000 Diamond Ring Buried on Florida Beach and Tracks Down the Owner Who Broke into Tears
A man was overjoyed when he discovered a diamond ring worth $40,000 on a beach in Florida last month, and soon became a metal detector angel. Joseph Cook found the ring buried in the sand at Hammock Beach in St Augustine and immediately posted a video he shot while digging it up to his social media channels searching for people who may have lost rings.
Hundreds of local dogs are getting euthanized due to overpopulated shelters
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Animal Care Center was close to becoming a “no kill” shelter but that time is long gone. The holiday season is one of the hardest times for adoptions and shelter leaders say things are only going to get worse unless the community steps up to help. Hundreds of dogs are […]
180 dogs, cats discovered locked in cages in horrible conditions in New Jersey
Authorities are encouraging donations of dog and cat bedding and toys for the animals who are finally getting the care they deserve.
iheart.com
Pack of Poodles & Their Owner Allegedly Attack California Woman & Her Dog
A California woman says that she and her dog were attacked by a pack of poodles that pounced upon the pair and, as the fracas unfolded, the owner of the animals wound up also biting her! According to a local media report, the very weird incident occurred in late October as Kathrin Burleson and her pet corgi, Emma, were out for a walk at Trinidad State Beach. Their visit took an ugly turn when ten poodles suddenly poured out of a nearby car and headed their way. While a nervous Burleson managed to scoop Emma up before they arrived, that was all she was able to do before the animals struck. "They jumped us," she recalled, "we were at the bottom of a pack of 10 snarling, biting dogs."
WATCH: Mountain Lion Scream Absolutely Terrifies Police Officer
Sure, we know that mountain lions can let out fierce roars. They can even channel some hardcore growls as an apex predator. But, did you know these wild animals can also let out a bone-chilling scream? Well, one officer learned this firsthand and we see his reaction to the horrifying sound in a chilling clip shared on the Outsider Twitter page.
