Georgia State

Newsweek

Dog Unrecognizable After Rescue From the Meat Trade: 'Made It Through'

A dog's journey from meat trade victim to happy family pet has melted hearts online this week. Captured in Bali, Indonesia, by charity Mission Paws'ible, Lucy was discovered in an abandoned construction site at just 3 months old. According to an investigation by the animal welfare organization Four Paws International,...
People

Abandoned Dog Found Starving in Closet by New Homeowners in Maine

A couple in Maine recently encountered an unexpected guest while renovating their newly purchased home — an abandoned puppy. The new homeowners discovered the malnourished pit bull mix inside a closet, where it had seemingly been left for an undetermined amount of time, according to the Bangor Daily News.
CARIBOU, ME
People

German Shepherd Saves 6-Year-Old Boy from Potential Dog Attack by Stopping Charging Canine

A family says their German shepherd came to the rescue after a neighborhood dog charged straight at their 6-year-old while the child was in the front yard A Florida family says their German shepherd saved the day. Tank the dog's owners shared on social media that a neighbor's dog charged straight at their 6-year-old boy while the child was playing in the front yard with Tank, according to Newsweek. Footage of the incident shows the German shepherd springing into action. In the video, Tank sees the other dog running toward the...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRC

8-year-old boy decapitated by crocodile in front of family

An 8-year-old boy was killed by a massive crocodile in front of his family in Costa Rica. The child, Julio Otero Fernandez, was playing in a river on Oct. 30 when the crocodile decapitated him and dragged him to the depths of the river, according to La Nacion. The boy's...
Good News Network

Guy Finds $40,000 Diamond Ring Buried on Florida Beach and Tracks Down the Owner Who Broke into Tears

A man was overjoyed when he discovered a diamond ring worth $40,000 on a beach in Florida last month, and soon became a metal detector angel. Joseph Cook found the ring buried in the sand at Hammock Beach in St Augustine and immediately posted a video he shot while digging it up to his social media channels searching for people who may have lost rings.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
iheart.com

Pack of Poodles & Their Owner Allegedly Attack California Woman & Her Dog

A California woman says that she and her dog were attacked by a pack of poodles that pounced upon the pair and, as the fracas unfolded, the owner of the animals wound up also biting her! According to a local media report, the very weird incident occurred in late October as Kathrin Burleson and her pet corgi, Emma, were out for a walk at Trinidad State Beach. Their visit took an ugly turn when ten poodles suddenly poured out of a nearby car and headed their way. While a nervous Burleson managed to scoop Emma up before they arrived, that was all she was able to do before the animals struck. "They jumped us," she recalled, "we were at the bottom of a pack of 10 snarling, biting dogs."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mountain Lion Scream Absolutely Terrifies Police Officer

Sure, we know that mountain lions can let out fierce roars. They can even channel some hardcore growls as an apex predator. But, did you know these wild animals can also let out a bone-chilling scream? Well, one officer learned this firsthand and we see his reaction to the horrifying sound in a chilling clip shared on the Outsider Twitter page.
CALIFORNIA STATE
