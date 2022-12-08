Read full article on original website
CNET
Video Game Deals: Get Your PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch Games for Less
Every holiday season new consoles will be bought as gifts, and they all need awesome games to play on them. While the latest releases may be full price, a lot of other games are heavily discounted at this time of year. We've pulled together a list of the best savings...
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
PlayStation is afraid Xbox wants to make them 'more like Nintendo'
The deliberations over Microsoft's acquisition of Activision have given us some gems, like The Elder Scrolls VI is going to be a mid-sized game, Battlefield will never be as successful as Call of Duty, and even the estimated release window for Grand Theft Auto VI. Now, Sony's latest swipe at...
wegotthiscovered.com
Microsoft enters 10-year deal to bring ‘Call of Duty’ to Nintendo, so take that Sony
In an odd turn of events, considering that Microsoft is yet to pass its acquisition of Activision Blizzard through consumer regulators and Nintendo’s hardware has recently struggled to run a Pokémon game, the tech giant has inked a deal with Nintendo to start bringing Call of Duty games to its consoles, starting with the Nintendo Switch.
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
PS5 will have at least seven-year shelf life as PS6 won't appear before 2027, says report
According to a document, Sony doesn't expect to launch a PS5 successor until 2027 at the earliest.
Should I wait for a PS5 Pro or just buy a PlayStation 5 now?
T3 analyses the pros and cons of waiting for the PS5 Pro before buying a next-gen Sony console
Sega Taking A Shot At Sony Put A Target On The Dreamcast
The Sega Dreamcast embodied the adage of the brightest stars burning the fastest. It sold over 500,000 units in the U.S. during its first two weeks (per The Wall Street Journal) and crushed analyst predictions (per Los Angeles Times). But less than two years later, Sega was out of the console race for good.
The Verge
Microsoft to raise Xbox first-party game prices from $60 to $70 in 2023
Microsoft is increasing the prices of its upcoming first-party Xbox games next month. From 2023 onward, new full-priced games from Xbox Game Studios like Redfall, Starfield, and Forza Motorsport will be priced at $69.99 instead of the usual $59.99. It’s a price increase that matches the pricing that competitors like Sony, Ubisoft, and Take-Two all offer their own games at.
CNBC
Microsoft offers Sony 10-year deal for Call of Duty on PlayStation if Activision deal goes through
Microsoft President Brad Smith said the company offered Sony a 10-year contract to make each new release of the Call of Duty available on Sony's PlayStation console at the same time as the Xbox. Microsoft is hoping the move will assuage regulators' and its rivals' antitrust fears over its proposed...
ComicBook
New PlayStation Freebie Available Now
It's hard to beat getting something for free, and PlayStation is giving fans of Sackboy: A Big Adventure a nice extra for all versions of the game. The freebie in question is an Emote Pack that players can use in the game, which features the titular hero licking a lollipop, sharing some love, and more. The Emote Pack is available to claim in all versions of Sackboy: A Big Adventure which means fans can snag it on console as well as on PC! It doesn't look like there's any kind of deadline to claim the Emote Pack, but players might want to do so soon, just in case.
Apparently Microsoft also thinks GTA 6 is coming in 2024
Microsoft seems to echo rumors around the GTA 6 release window
TechRadar
Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5
If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
TechRadar
GTA Online update adds major graphics feature to PS5 and Xbox Series X
The December update for GTA Online will add ray tracing on Xbox Series X and PS5, as well as other quality-of-life improvements to the long-running multiplayer mode. More specifically, the GTA Online Winter Update 2022, which is slated to go live later this month according to the Rockstar Newswire post (opens in new tab), is adding ray-traced reflections which will be available from the Fidelity Mode graphics setting on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. This means that your custom cars and motorcycles will look even more impressive cutting through the streets of Los Santos.
TechSpot
Microsoft compares Sony to Blockbuster, confirms 10-year CoD-PlayStation offer
A hot potato: Microsoft's president and vice-chair Brad Smith says that the FTC suing the company to block its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard would hurt competition, consumers, and thousands of game developers. He also compared Sony's objections to the deal to Blockbuster complaining about the rise of Netflix.
dotesports.com
Nintendo gamers will get to play CoD soon and fans don’t know how to feel about it
The Microsoft and Sony monopoly debacle was at one point, a civil discussion. Now, after the Microsoft team has spitefully given Nintendo rights to the Call of Duty franchise while excluding Sony, the Switch-using CoD fanbase isn’t pleased. After jumping through hoops involving fairness commissions, Microsoft entered a 10-year...
game-news24.com
The Xbox and Activision Blizzard acquisition will likely go ahead after all claims last report comes
One of the FTC’s four persons panel must approve the deal to go through (pic: Microsoft). The US regulatory body can argue that it’s not possible to block Microsofts Activision Blizzard buyout claims a new report. As soon as it became clear that Microsoft would buy Activision Blizzard...
geekwire.com
Microsoft challenges Sony’s ‘Call of Duty’ stance in attempt to avoid FTC suit over Activision deal
Microsoft says it has offered Sony a 10-year contract to make new “Call of Duty” games available on PlayStation at the same time as their release on Xbox if the Redmond company completes its proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Brad Smith, Microsoft president and vice chair, revealed the...
BBC
Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal: What you need to know
Microsoft is ramping up its video game section and wants to buy Activision Blizzard - the team that makes Call of Duty. But some governments are worried about it - if you're new to this long-running saga, here's what you need to know. Microsoft wants to pay $69bn (£56bn) for...
ComicBook
Amazon Giving Away One of 2016's Best Games for Free
On December 27, Amazon Prime subscribers are getting a ton of free games through Prime Gaming, which means a ton of free codes for PC games as Prime Gaming continues to be limited to PC and ignore that Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X players exist. Like each month, many of these free games are filler, but one of them, in particular, is very notable.
