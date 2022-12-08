It's hard to beat getting something for free, and PlayStation is giving fans of Sackboy: A Big Adventure a nice extra for all versions of the game. The freebie in question is an Emote Pack that players can use in the game, which features the titular hero licking a lollipop, sharing some love, and more. The Emote Pack is available to claim in all versions of Sackboy: A Big Adventure which means fans can snag it on console as well as on PC! It doesn't look like there's any kind of deadline to claim the Emote Pack, but players might want to do so soon, just in case.

1 DAY AGO