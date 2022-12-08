ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar wants to raise awareness about the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning.

WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eb2AE_0jcH0pi100

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar is trying to raise awareness about the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning, as we head into the colder winter months.

Klobuchar highlighted her bipartisan legislation during a news conference on Thursday to prevent carbon monoxide-related deaths.

The Nicholas and Zachary Burt Memorial Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Prevention Act is intended to help states adopt tougher standards to ensure carbon monoxide detectors are safe and reliable.

The legislation was signed into law earlier this year, named after two brothers who passed away in Kimball, Minnesota from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Klobuchar was joined at the conference Nick and Zach’s mother Cheryl Burt.

Burt recalled a very cold night 26 year ago. She said she felt overcome, and unable to walk. She passed out and the next day her husband woke her to find that her 16 month old and 3 year old had died overnight.

Since then, she's dedicated her life to raising awareness about the dangers of the deadly gas, even going before Congress in 2009.

"When you have carbon monoxide in your home, you cannot see it. You cannot taste it. You cannot smell it. You will feel its effects – a headache, nausea, dizziness – but you don't realize that you're being poisoned," she told Congress.

"I had smoke alarms in my home. I used safety gates and child locks, and I thought my home was safe. I was wrong. On this particular evening, I progressively got sicker and sicker, with what I thought was a family-sized case of the flu," she testified.

Carbon monoxide poisoning kills  roughly 430 Americans each year and sends 20,000 to emergency rooms.   Children are particularly susceptible.

Minnesota has seen its share of death from carbon monoxide poisoning.

"In the last five years, we've lost 59 people to carbon monoxide poisoning," said Chief T. John Cunningham, the Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director for the City of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

"And when you look at those numbers, 23% of those deaths are in our African American population. So our brothers and sisters are disproportionately affected."

He also said with energy costs up, people are turning to non-traditional methods of heating.

"We see people trying to use creative means to save money and sometimes that's putting gas powered appliances in places they are not designed for."

And if you're setting up your ice fishing house, a word of caution.

"You have to keep those heated. Put the carbon monoxide detector in there," he said. "Keep those combustible devices well ventilated and follow manufactures instructions. You know we certainly cannot stress that enough."

Another issue is triple threat of the flu, COVID and RSV. Those illnesses can often look similar to carbon monoxide poisoning.

"As you get more CO in your system, you might be experiencing nausea or vomiting, shortness of breath or confusion. And at the end when you build up more and more in your system, you lose consciousness."

Klobuchar was joined by some of Minnesota’s fire chiefs from Duluth, Moorhead, Brooklyn Park and Rochester.

Press release;

Klobuchar, Advocates, Fire Chiefs Offer Tips on Preventing Carbon Monoxide-Related Deaths

Klobuchar’s bipartisan legislation to implement tougher safety standards for carbon monoxide detectors was signed into law earlier this year

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) held a virtual press conference to highlight the importance of preventing carbon monoxide related deaths. Klobuchar led the bipartisan Nicholas and Zachary Burt Memorial Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Prevention Act, which was signed into law earlier this year. Named after two young brothers from Kimball, Minnesota who tragically passed away from carbon monoxide poisoning, this legislation will help states adopt tougher standards to ensure carbon monoxide detectors are safe and reliable.

Klobuchar was joined by carbon monoxide poisoning awareness advocate and mother to Nicholas and Zachary, Cheryl Burt; Minnesota State Fire Chiefs Association President and Brooklyn Park Fire Chief  T. John Cunningham; Duluth Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj; Moorhead Division Fire Chief Chad Stangeland; and Rochester Assistant Fire Chief Holly Mulholland.

“As more Minnesotans turn on their heaters, it’s good to talk about the progress we’ve made and what we can do going forward to help prevent tragedies from carbon monoxide poisoning,” said Klobuchar. “In order to adequately address this danger, we need common sense safeguards in place. That’s why I was glad to see my bipartisan legislation —named in honor of Cheryl’s sons—signed into law earlier this year. The law will help prevent tragic deaths by providing funding to install carbon monoxide detectors… and educate the public on the dangers of carbon monoxide.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 430 people in the U.S. die each year from carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning and approximately 50,000 people are forced to seek medical attention for accidental CO poisoning. The risk of poisoning associated with running an automobile engine in an attached garage or burning charcoal in the house is especially dangerous.

Currently, the Consumer Protection Safety Commission (CPSC) has voluntary standards, set by Underwriters Laboratories. The Nicholas and Zachary Burt Memorial Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Prevention Act authorizes the CPSC to provide resources to states to encourage the use of carbon monoxide detection devices and establish a federal grant program to help states carry out a carbon monoxide poisoning prevention education and awareness program.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offers the following tips for avoiding carbon monoxide poisoning include:
• Install a carbon monoxide detector in the house, and check or change its batteries every six months;
• Never leave a car running while parked in a garage or any enclosed space;
• Never run a car, a generator, or any gasoline-powered engine inside a basement, garage, or other enclosed structure, even if the doors or windows are open;
• Having a qualified technician inspect and service all gas, oil, or coal burning appliances each year;
• Call 911 or a health care professional right away if you suspect carbon monoxide poisoning.

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

Minnesota’s Klobuchar rises in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, front right, gets Senate Democratic leaders for the 118th Congress to gather for a selfie following elections on Dec. 8, 2022. Back row, from left, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Virginia Sen. Mark Warner. Front row, from left, Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. (Photo by Jennifer Shutt/States Newsroom)
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Man loses both legs due to Minnesota's PCA shortage: "This is a very real problem"

STILLWATER, Minn. – A double amputee from Minnesota says that if it weren't for the state's shortage of personal care assistants, he'd still have his legs."I didn't have anybody at night Monday through Friday and then nobody at all on the weekends," said Dennis Prothero, a veteran who lives in Stillwater.Since a car accident left him a quadriplegic nearly 20 years ago, Prothero has needed personal care assistants (PCAs) who can act as lifelines to the clients they serve.MORE: The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortageProthero says PCAs help him get in and out of bed, change clothes, shower and...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

More than 100 geese found dead on southern Minnesota lake

WASECA, Minn. -- State wildlife officials are investigating after more than 100 geese were found dead on a southern Minnesota lake Sunday.CBS affiliate KEYC reports the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources collected samples from the bird, which were found on Loon Lake in Waseca.The cause of death is unknown, but officials have eliminated avian influenza as a possibility. A DNR spokesperson said they are hoping for preliminary exam results in two to three days.The DNR advises people to avoid the lake and the dead birds.
WASECA, MN
ValueWalk

$1,000 Stimulus Checks From Minnesota Very Possible Now

Minnesotans could soon get a new stimulus check, thanks to the election results last month, where Democrats won both the House and the Senate. Now that Democrats fully control the state legislature, it is very possible that $1,000 stimulus checks from Minnesota could be a reality. Why $1,000 Stimulus Checks...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis residents left fuming, and freezing, after Xcel Energy cut power for hours on frigid day

MINNEAPOLIS – Hundreds of south Minneapolis residents hunkered down without heat for nearly eight hours Wednesday after their power was turned off – on purpose.The Cannons are just two of more than 600 people who were left in the cold. Gerald Cannon says he and his wife were told their power would be off for three hours, starting at 10 a.m. But instead, it went off an hour early."When we called Xcel, they said that it would be on at one o'clock. We sat around, waited. One o'clock came. No electricity," he said. "But we kept getting the runaround from...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hot 104.7

Is It Illegal To Let Your Car Warm Up In Minnesota?

It's -20 below, your car is covered with ice, and you want to start it to let it warm up while you go back inside for a few minutes. Is that even legal in Minnesota?. There are many winter mornings in Minnesota when you wake up to below-zero temperatures with your vehicle covered in snow. So it seems logical to start your car up, turn the heater on full blast, and go back into the warmth of your house while your car gets nice and toasty warm.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

With Minnesota's $17B surplus, could "Walz checks" get passed at the legislature?

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota's staggering $17 billion surplus has some wondering - will the governor's proposal of rebate checks still be on the table?One "Walz check" proposal was for $1,000 to go to single people earning less than $164,000 and $2,000 for couples earning less than $273,000. Walz said that with the forecasted surplus, he will propose the checks again."Get money back in the form of rebates that people can be able to use as they see fit," he said.Walz suggested that income guidelines could change, but he said he was "willing to work to see about maybe what some...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Denver

Many maternity wards sending at-risk new moms home with Narcan

Sending a new mother home from the hospital with Narcan may seem like a stretch but a new initiative to do just that is growing across the state and being praised by physicians as a critical life-saving tool. "Accidental overdose is one of the main drivers of maternal death," said Dr. Kaylin Klie, a Family Medicine and Addiction Specialist at UC Health. Doctor Klie is particularly passionate about finding resources for mothers struggling with addiction. Part of that she says is making sure women who want to get better, know they can without losing their child to the state. "If...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

OTC children's painkillers in high demand with respiratory illnesses on the rise

PITTSBURGH (CNN/CBS) -- With all but six states experiencing "high" or "very high" respiratory virus levels, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, certain over-the-counter children's medications are hard to find in many places across the United States.The availability of children's painkillers first started dropping in June. After some recovery in early fall, it started to dip again in November, according to market research firm Nielsen IQ, which tracks point of sale data from retailers.The US Food and Drug Administration said it is closely working with drug manufacturers to assess the situation."The FDA recognizes the potential impact...
CBS Minnesota

Immigration protesters block downtown Minneapolis intersection near Sen. Klobuchar's office

MINNEAPOLIS - Protesters pushing to protect United States immigrants blocked a busy stretch of downtown Minneapolis Thursday night.They gathered outside Sen. Amy Klobuchar's office on Washington Avenue to demand the U.S. Senate pass the American Dream and Promise Act.The measure would provide a pathway to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought here as children, and permanent protection from being deported. Sen. Klobuchar's office told WCCO they met with the group to show their support.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy