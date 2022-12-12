Community Event: National Wreaths Across America Day

Columbia Memorial Gardens will host a wreath-laying ceremony at 54490 Columbia River Highway in Scappoose at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.

The event will join more than 3,600 other locations across the country for National Wreaths Across America (WAA) Day.

Coordinated and led by local volunteers, fundraising groups have raised funds throughout the year to sponsor the placement of 136 veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of our fallen service members laid to rest there.

This annual event seeks to further the WAA mission of Remember, Honor, Teach, ensuring that the memory of those who served our country endures.]

Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley, Hometown Heroes of Columbia County and veterans, active service members and families, are scheduled to attend the event.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992.

The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at more than 2,500 veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and overseas

All Wreaths Across America Day events are, non-political/religious events, open to all people.

For more information, to donate or to sign up to volunteer, visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/OR0082P.