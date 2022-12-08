ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 1

Related
KTUL

Influenza numbers in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health released weekly updates on flu and COVID-19 illnesses in Oklahoma. The department provides a summary of information from the Oklahoma State Department of Health Acute Disease Service Influenza surveillance system. The system monitors data of things like outpatient influenza-like illness surveillance, influenza associated hospitalizations and deaths, and OSDH Public Health Laboratory testing data.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma working to expedite 13-year long waitlist for disability services

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Until recently, Oklahomans seeking disability services were on the waitlist for 13 years before they received resources. Now, the state is trying to change that. Oklahoma’s Developmental Disability Services Division claims that every Oklahoman on the waitlist should have the resources they need by June...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Local non-profit Wheelchairs for Veterans holding coat drive

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The weather is continuing to cool down and a local nonprofit is making sure no veterans are left in the cold, by donating coats to veterans in need. The founder of Wheelchairs for Veterans, Stacy Reddig, told fox 25 they have donated over 1,000 coats so far this year.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Tulsans face COVID, flu, RSV 'tridemic' this holiday season

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahomans are facing a “tridemic” this holiday season. COVID-19, flu, and RSV numbers are on the rise – and so are hospitalizations. Winter is typically flu season. Holiday gatherings help spread illness around. But this year, Oklahomans have three viruses to worry about, and the post-Thanksgiving numbers don’t look good.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy