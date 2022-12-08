ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dangerous’ anti-Muslim messaging remains a mystery

Muslim leaders in New Jersey say that they still haven’t gotten any answers as to who was behind a billboard truck that drove around the parking lots of four Islamic centers and mosques displaying anti-Muslim images.

The truck first visited the Muslim Center of Middlesex County in Piscataway. News 12 has learned that what appears to be the same truck was also seen at Islamic centers in Edison, North Brunswick and Fords.

The truck had images of the 2008 terror attack in Mumbai, India. The truck incidents coincided with the anniversary of that attack.

A spokesperson for the Council on American-Islamic Relations New Jersey wrote in a statement, "To demand that Muslims in New Jersey answer for Muslims oceans away is not only unreasonable, but also dangerous. We're already seeing an uptick in anti-Muslim incidents.”

The statement continued, “This year alone we’ve received 150 calls reporting anti-Muslim incidents. And this only adds more flame to the fire.”

So far no group has admitted to hiring the truck.

