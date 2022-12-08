Read full article on original website
Related
cw34.com
20-year-old man killed after being flung from motorcycle in crash
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 20-year-old man was killed after he was flung from his motorcycle after a crash in Pompano Beach. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call on Sunday afternoon regarding a crash on NW Seventh Court in Pompano Beach. According to...
Pedestrian killed in crash in Boynton Beach
An unidentified pedestrian was killed in a crash involving a vehicle early Monday night, Boynton Beach police said.
Memorial grows for officer killed in car crash in West Palm Beach
A memorial is growing for Boynton Beach police officer Dennis Castro, who was killed in a crash Saturday in West Palm Beach.
cw34.com
Fatal hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach. During the early hours of Dec. 12, an unknown person was driving east on Okeechobee Boulevard. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said that at the same time, Javier Pacheco, 43,...
Deputies search for hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for the driver who they say left the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.
cbs12.com
Man dies after driving into Lake Ida Canal
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died after driving into a canal in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Roy Hummert, 60, left the Hive Waterfront Restaurant on the evening of Dec. 11 and got in his vehicle. Deputies say Hummert accelerated...
cbs12.com
Driver charged when police stop a party of 5 in a car reported stolen
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A license plate recognition system sent an alert "that a stolen vehicle recently entered the city of Boynton Beach from Gateway Boulevard and Seacrest" Boulevard on Sunday evening, Nov. 27. A police officer continued in the arrest report, “The vehicle was described as a...
Florida police officer killed in fiery crash while off-duty
A Boynton Beach Police Department officer was killed in a fiery single-car crash early Saturday morning.
SUV driver dies in crash with truck at I-95 ramp
A 52-year-old Boynton Beach man died after his SUV crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer at an Interstate 95 exit, Florida Highway Patrol said Thursday.
cw34.com
Coast guard, Vanilla Ice, and fatal crash: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in video. Video: Coast Guard rescues 1, stops illegal migrant landing off the Florida coast. The U.S. Coast Guard rescued one person after stopping an illegal migrant landing 15 miles off the Florida Coast. Air...
WSVN-TV
1 dead after car crash in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has died after a car crash in Miami. Police responded on Sunday to the deadly crash involving two cars near Southwest 22nd Avenue and 17th Lane. One of those vehicles burst into flames. Authorities said the driver inside the engulfed car has died. The investigation...
WSVN-TV
Missing 32-year-old from Miramar found dead
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A 32-year-old man who went missing on Dec. 8 was found dead. According to a tweet from Miramar police, the body of Marquis Brisson was located on Monday. The tweet went on to say, “At present, time no foul play is suspected. This appears to be...
WPBF News 25
Second business in West Palm Beach plaza reports being victimized by check washing
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another West Palm Beach business has come forward as a victim of check washing. It’s the second business in the last month to report the issue. The first business is a doctor's office located in a strip mall along Village Boulevard and 45th Street. The second one is an engineering firm right across the street.
Hit-and-run accident in West Palm Beach kills bicyclist
Two Good Samaritans helped West Palm Beach Police apprehend a motorist who is suspected of striking and killing a bicyclist Friday night and then fleeing the scene, city police said Saturday. The hit-and-run accident occurred on Okeechobee Boulevard near Sansburys Way at about 5 p.m. Friday, West Palm Beach police said. The motorist was detained about 10 blocks from the scene of the accident with the help of two motorists who followed the driver and eventually forced...
cw34.com
Suspect arrested for shooting man that collapsed in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — An arrest has been made in the shooting that caused a driver to collapse in the roadway. On Dec. 2, The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office received reports of a vehicle stopped at a stop light on Glades Road. Witnesses told deputies that the...
Off-duty Boynton Beach Police officer dies in car crash
Boynton Beach Police Officer Dennis Castro, a 14-year veteran of the department, died early Saturday morning from injuries sustained in a single-car accident, the department said. Castro was off duty at the time. The department declined to say where the accident occurred or release any other details about the crash.
New clues sought after mother mysteriously disappeared 25 years ago
There is a renewed push to find out what happened to a West Palm Beach woman who vanished more than 25 years ago.
cw34.com
Police find missing 75-year-old man with dementia
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: McDade has been found. Police are looking for 75-year-old, Walter McDade. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said McDade has dementia and left his residence in Port St. Lucie this afternoon in a 2014 Black Ford Mustang convertible. The tag is HSV-P71.
WSVN-TV
1 woman airlifted to hospital after rollover crash on Turnpike in Mirarmar; northbound lanes blocked
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - One woman was airlifted to hospital after a rollover crash happened on the Turnpike. Miramar Fire Rescue arrived to the scene of the crash at the Turnpike near Red Road, Thursday morning. A Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue chopper also arrived to the scene to transport the...
foxsports640.com
Body found on Fort Lauderdale Beach; death may have been self-inflicted
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL– Authorities investigating a body found on Fort Lauderdale Beach are reporting that the victim may have committed suicide. Investigators were called to the 400 block of Fort…
