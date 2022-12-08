ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

cw34.com

Fatal hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach. During the early hours of Dec. 12, an unknown person was driving east on Okeechobee Boulevard. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said that at the same time, Javier Pacheco, 43,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Man dies after driving into Lake Ida Canal

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died after driving into a canal in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Roy Hummert, 60, left the Hive Waterfront Restaurant on the evening of Dec. 11 and got in his vehicle. Deputies say Hummert accelerated...
LAKE WORTH, FL
WSVN-TV

1 dead after car crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has died after a car crash in Miami. Police responded on Sunday to the deadly crash involving two cars near Southwest 22nd Avenue and 17th Lane. One of those vehicles burst into flames. Authorities said the driver inside the engulfed car has died. The investigation...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Missing 32-year-old from Miramar found dead

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A 32-year-old man who went missing on Dec. 8 was found dead. According to a tweet from Miramar police, the body of Marquis Brisson was located on Monday. The tweet went on to say, “At present, time no foul play is suspected. This appears to be...
MIRAMAR, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Hit-and-run accident in West Palm Beach kills bicyclist

Two Good Samaritans helped West Palm Beach Police apprehend a motorist who is suspected of striking and killing a bicyclist Friday night and then fleeing the scene, city police said Saturday. The hit-and-run accident occurred on Okeechobee Boulevard near Sansburys Way at about 5 p.m. Friday, West Palm Beach police said. The motorist was detained about 10 blocks from the scene of the accident with the help of two motorists who followed the driver and eventually forced...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Suspect arrested for shooting man that collapsed in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — An arrest has been made in the shooting that caused a driver to collapse in the roadway. On Dec. 2, The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office received reports of a vehicle stopped at a stop light on Glades Road. Witnesses told deputies that the...
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Police find missing 75-year-old man with dementia

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: McDade has been found. Police are looking for 75-year-old, Walter McDade. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said McDade has dementia and left his residence in Port St. Lucie this afternoon in a 2014 Black Ford Mustang convertible. The tag is HSV-P71.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL

