Two Good Samaritans helped West Palm Beach Police apprehend a motorist who is suspected of striking and killing a bicyclist Friday night and then fleeing the scene, city police said Saturday. The hit-and-run accident occurred on Okeechobee Boulevard near Sansburys Way at about 5 p.m. Friday, West Palm Beach police said. The motorist was detained about 10 blocks from the scene of the accident with the help of two motorists who followed the driver and eventually forced...

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO