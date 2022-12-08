ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com

Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction

A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
CoinDesk

BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
dailyhodl.com

Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction

A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
tipranks.com

SEC Attempts to Save Listed Companies from Crypto Collapse

The SEC is trying to fathom the damage done by the collapse of the largest crypto exchange, FTX. The financial regulator aims to bring cryptocurrencies under its purview in order to have more control over the activities of the digital asset market. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has notified...
dailyhodl.com

Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023

Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
crowdfundinsider.com

Coinbase Predicts 50% Plunge in Revenue in 2022

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the only publicly traded crypto exchange, is not having a very good year. In fact, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently commented in an interview that revenue in fiscal year 2022 is expected to be half of what the exchange delivered in 2021. The crypto ice age has claimed...
cryptoslate.com

Binance Ethereum-based token withdrawals top $2B in 24 hours

Binance recorded over $2 billion in outflows in Ethereum-based tokens since Dec. 12 –its highest daily withdrawal since June– according to Nansen data. When Binance users’ withdrew assets this aggressively in June, the crypto market was reeling from Terra Luna’s collapse. A separate tweet from the...
cryptoslate.com

Canada bars exchanges from margin, leverage trading; says stablecoins might be securities

Canada’s Securities Administrators (CSA) on Dec. 12 barred crypto exchanges operating in the country from offering margin or leverage trading services to any Canadian client. The regulator added that these crypto exchanges must hold their Canadian clients’ assets with an appropriate custodian and segregate them from the platform’s proprietary...
cryptoslate.com

Hong Kong Stock Exchange to list CSOP Asset Management’s Bitcoin, Ethereum ETF

CSOP Asset Management has received approval to list its Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange by Dec. 16. CryptoSlate reported on Oct. 31, that the government of Hong Kong released its crypto policy statement which allowed retail investors to legally invest in crypto assets.
cryptoslate.com

Research: Institutional appetite for Bitcoin has evaporated as OTC trades approach YTD low

Institutional appetite for Bitcoin (BTC) has slowly evaporated due to the current bear market situation and is reflected in the significant drop in over-the-counter (OTC) trades, according to an analysis of Glassnode data by CryptoSlate. A bull run in 2021 saw several institutional players pile into the flagship digital asset,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy