dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction
A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
dailyhodl.com
Michael Saylor Says SEC Should Shut Down XRP, Ethereum, Solana and Other Altcoins for Being Unregistered Securities
Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Michael Saylor says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be right to shut down essentially all altcoins which he says are being sold as unregistered securities. In a new interview on the PDB Podcast, the former chief executive of MicroStrategy says that many altcoins, especially...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Sam Bankman-Fried Used Stolen Customer Money for Hedge Fund Trading
Coinbase chief Brian Armstrong says that former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was using stolen customer money to fund his trading firm Alameda Research. While Bankman-Fried continues to deny knowingly committing any wrongdoing, Armstrong says even very gullible people shouldn’t believe it. “I don’t care how messy your accounting is...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
Crypto billionaire Mike Novogratz says FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried will go to jail ‘if the facts turn out the way I expect them to’
“The problem was, he took our money. And so he needs to get prosecuted,” says Novogratz, whose Galaxy Digital disclosed $76.8 million exposure to FTX.
BlackRock's Larry Fink thinks most crypto companies will go out of business in the wake of FTX's collapse
The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX will flush out most crypto firms, BlackRock's Larry Fink said. "I actually believe most of the companies are not going to be around," the CEO told the DealBook summit. FTX's implosion has triggered layoffs and further bankruptcies in the struggling crypto sector. More crypto...
Binance boss says Sam Bankman-Fried's trading firm tried to undermine key token Tether — risking a crypto rout
Binance boss Changpeng Zhao accused Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research of trying to drive down the price of Tether, according to the New York Times. Tether's price is supposed to be fixed at $1 but it has slipped below that several times in 2022. The stablecoin’s collapse would likely trigger a...
CoinDesk
BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face
Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Investor Maintains Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Hit $500,000, but Not Over the Next Five Years
Billionaire investor Mike Novogratz has revealed that he still believes the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) will trade at $500,000 per coin in the future, but delayed his prediction over the Federal Reserve and other central banks raising interest rates to rein in on inflation. During an interview with Bloomberg, Novogratz...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction
A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
tipranks.com
SEC Attempts to Save Listed Companies from Crypto Collapse
The SEC is trying to fathom the damage done by the collapse of the largest crypto exchange, FTX. The financial regulator aims to bring cryptocurrencies under its purview in order to have more control over the activities of the digital asset market. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has notified...
dailyhodl.com
Macro Guru Raoul Pal Says Bitcoin (BTC), Crypto and Stocks Are Ready To Go Exponential – Here’s Why
Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal says that risk-on assets like crypto and equities are set to go for a run as macroeconomic conditions become more favorable. In a new edition of the Global Macro Investor newsletter, Pal says that Bitcoin (BTC) is mostly driven by the available money supply (Global M2) in the financial system across the world.
dailyhodl.com
Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023
Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
crowdfundinsider.com
Coinbase Predicts 50% Plunge in Revenue in 2022
Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the only publicly traded crypto exchange, is not having a very good year. In fact, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently commented in an interview that revenue in fiscal year 2022 is expected to be half of what the exchange delivered in 2021. The crypto ice age has claimed...
cryptoslate.com
Binance Ethereum-based token withdrawals top $2B in 24 hours
Binance recorded over $2 billion in outflows in Ethereum-based tokens since Dec. 12 –its highest daily withdrawal since June– according to Nansen data. When Binance users’ withdrew assets this aggressively in June, the crypto market was reeling from Terra Luna’s collapse. A separate tweet from the...
cryptoslate.com
Canada bars exchanges from margin, leverage trading; says stablecoins might be securities
Canada’s Securities Administrators (CSA) on Dec. 12 barred crypto exchanges operating in the country from offering margin or leverage trading services to any Canadian client. The regulator added that these crypto exchanges must hold their Canadian clients’ assets with an appropriate custodian and segregate them from the platform’s proprietary...
cryptoslate.com
Hong Kong Stock Exchange to list CSOP Asset Management’s Bitcoin, Ethereum ETF
CSOP Asset Management has received approval to list its Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange by Dec. 16. CryptoSlate reported on Oct. 31, that the government of Hong Kong released its crypto policy statement which allowed retail investors to legally invest in crypto assets.
cryptoslate.com
Research: Institutional appetite for Bitcoin has evaporated as OTC trades approach YTD low
Institutional appetite for Bitcoin (BTC) has slowly evaporated due to the current bear market situation and is reflected in the significant drop in over-the-counter (OTC) trades, according to an analysis of Glassnode data by CryptoSlate. A bull run in 2021 saw several institutional players pile into the flagship digital asset,...
kitco.com
Coinbase incentivizes customers to dump USDT for USDC as new allegations of SBF stablecoin manipulation emerge
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “Fiat-backed stablecoins […] provide customers stability and confidence during times of volatility,” they wrote in a blog post....
