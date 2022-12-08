Effective: 2022-12-13 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clark; Taylor Winter Storm Impacts Tonight Through Thursday A wintry mix will spread across central into north-central Wisconsin this evening with multiple rounds of precipitation persisting into Thursday. Icing, especially on elevated surfaces, coupled with strong winds gusting to 35 to 45 mph, may result in localized tree damage and power outages through Wednesday morning. Snow or a wintry mix will diminish Wednesday afternoon before another round of snow develops Wednesday night. Several inches of snow are possible Wednesday night, especially across north-central Wisconsin. This forecast is very sensitive to temperatures, which will be right near freezing. If temperatures warm a few degrees above freezing, icing will be reduced. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY WINTER STORM WATCH IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Mixed precipitation transitioning to snow Wednesday night expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations 1/10 to 1/4 inches possible. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Taylor and Clark Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute on Wednesday. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

CLARK COUNTY, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO