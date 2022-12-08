Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Chickasaw, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell, Winneshiek by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 14:47:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chickasaw; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek, Floyd, Chickasaw and Fayette Counties. In Minnesota, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clark, Taylor by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clark; Taylor Winter Storm Impacts Tonight Through Thursday A wintry mix will spread across central into north-central Wisconsin this evening with multiple rounds of precipitation persisting into Thursday. Icing, especially on elevated surfaces, coupled with strong winds gusting to 35 to 45 mph, may result in localized tree damage and power outages through Wednesday morning. Snow or a wintry mix will diminish Wednesday afternoon before another round of snow develops Wednesday night. Several inches of snow are possible Wednesday night, especially across north-central Wisconsin. This forecast is very sensitive to temperatures, which will be right near freezing. If temperatures warm a few degrees above freezing, icing will be reduced. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY WINTER STORM WATCH IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Mixed precipitation transitioning to snow Wednesday night expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations 1/10 to 1/4 inches possible. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Taylor and Clark Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute on Wednesday. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Olmsted by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 14:47:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek, Floyd, Chickasaw and Fayette Counties. In Minnesota, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Clinton, Dubuque, Jackson, Scott by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clinton; Dubuque; Jackson; Scott WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Sporadic gusts to 50 mph with showers are possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Illinois and east central and northeast Iowa. * WHEN...Now through 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Be sure to secure outdoor holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Le Sueur by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 14:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Blue Earth; Brown; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Le Sueur; Martin; Rice; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Comments / 0