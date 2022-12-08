Read full article on original website
Seattle ranked as one of the most accommodating cities to start a side hustle
Do you have a side hustle? A new report from LLC.org found that Seattle is one of the best cities in the country to start one. The study looked at several metrics to determine the rankings including income tax rates, flexibility in working from home, the unemployment rate, time commuting, and accessibility to broadband internet access. The analysis looked at all cities with a population of over 150,000.
'Prolific' Seattle taggers charged with malicious mischief for graffiti damage
SEATTLE — On Monday, the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged two "prolific" taggers with malicious mischief for causing more than $5,000 in damage from graffiting an apartment building in Capitol Hill. Seattle Police arrested the two men last week after they were reportedly seen spray painting the Pivot...
Kraken "Dogs of the Deep" Calendar goes on sale Tuesday to benefit Dog Gone Seattle
The Seattle Kraken isn't just enjoying a great turnaround in their second season. they're making sure they do great things in the community this holiday season. The "Kraken Better Halves" or the spouses of the players brainstormed the idea of coming up with a special 2023 calendar to raise money for two wonderful causes.
Amazon, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announce $150M investment in affordable housing
Amazon and the city of Seattle are entering a new partnership to improve affordable housing across the Puget Sound region. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant along with Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced a $150 million investment into 10 projects to preserve more than 1,700 homes for low and middle-income families at an event Monday.
Man arrested for pointing laser at multiple planes in Marysville
A man was arrested Friday for allegedly pointing a laser at multiple planes near Marysville last month. According to Marysville Police Department (MPD), at least two planes based out of Arlington Municipal Airport were hit by lasers from a location near Marysville on Nov. 20. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)...
Drivers parked along highway at congested Stevens Pass face fines
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Some visitors to the Stevens Pass ski area are creating a safety hazard by parking along Highway 2. It’s a hazard for WSDOT crews and other drivers having to navigate around the parked vehicles, and officials say it’s taking up police and tow truck resources that could be used elsewhere.
Woman drives car into pond in Everett during medical emergency
EVERETT, Wash, — A woman in her 60s drove a car into a retention pond after suffering a medical emergency near Silver Lake in Everett Sunday afternoon. The Everett Fire Department said crews responded to the 1800 block of Silver Lake Road just before 5 p.m. after receiving reports of a white SUV in a retention pond.
18-year-old charged for threatening to bring guns to Sammamish High School
BELLEVUE, Wash. — An 18-year-old arrested in connection to threats made against Sammamish High School was charged with felony harassment and felony cyber harassment in a King County court on Monday. Court documents reveal that Isaiah Ahron Foster is accused of sending a text over Snapchat threatening to bring...
Bus driver shortage in Pierce County school district keeps some kids out of school
TACOMA, Wash. — There's a staffing crisis in the Franklin Pierce School District that needs to be addressed in order to keep all students in school. The district is so short on substitute bus drivers, that they've had to cancel 22 bus routes just since Oct. 19. Each route, includes anywhere from 100 to 150 students, according to Joel Zylstra, a spokesperson for the district.
Driver arrested for suspected impairment after crash on I-405 in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — A crash blocked multiple lanes of northbound Interstate 405 in Renton during the Monday morning commute. The crash just north of Northeast 30th Street involved a passenger vehicle and a semi-truck. The crash was first reported around 3 a.m. and blocked multiple northbound lanes for hours.
Driving conditions toward Snoqualmie Pass improve on I-90
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Driving conditions improved on Interstate 90 going toward Snoqualmie Pass on Saturday. It was a big difference from Thursday, when the roadway had been closed after two semitrucks collided. "I'd been watching the news pretty closely here and we were kind of hesitant coming up...
Pair attempt to steal ATM using stolen semi-tow truck in Kitsap County
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Two people are facing multiple charges for allegedly stealing a semi-tow truck and using it to try and break into an ATM in Kitsap County. Kitsap County Sheriff officials got the call at about 5:30 a.m. Monday about a theft happening at the Chase Bank in South Park Village on Southeast Mile Hill Drive. Security told deputies that two people were trying to break into the ATM in the drive through at the back of the bank building.
Physical therapists see increase in pickleball injuries as sport gains popularity
Pickleball, invented on Bainbridge Island, is the fastest-growing sport in the United States according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association (SFIA). The number of courts more than doubled in the last five years to 35,000 nationwide. The number of players increased by almost 40% since 2020, now up to almost 5 million, in the U.S. according to SFIA.
Man in custody following lockdown at Snohomish County courthouse
EVERETT, Wash. — A 32-year-old Woodinville man is in custody, facing charges, after Snohomish County Sheriff deputies say he showed up to the Snohomish County Courthouse armed with guns, and refused to drop the weapons Monday afternoon. The incident triggered a three hour standoof and lock down at the...
Man arrested for Snohomish County courthouse lockdown expected in court Tuesday
EVERETT, Wash, — A 32-year-old Woodinville man is expected to make a court appearance Tuesday afternoon after deputies said he showed up to the Snohomish County Courthouse armed with guns and refused to drop the weapons Monday afternoon. The incident prompted the Snohomish County Main Campus, located at 3000...
LISTEN: Could Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer end up in jail?
THIS EPISODE OF THE NORTHWEST POLITICAST: The trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer is underway. He's accused of false reporting and making false statements about his interaction with a newspaper carrier in January of 2021. But if convicted, will he actually spend time in jail? Northwest Newsradio's Ryan Harris joins us with the latest.
Sheriff Ed Troyer's false-reporting trial continues Monday with cross-examination
TACOMA, Wash. — Cross-examination began late Monday afternoon after the prosecution rested its case last week in Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s criminal trial. Troyer took the stand in his own defense Thursday afternoon and discussed what happened during a confrontation with Black newspaper carrier Sedrick Altheimer on the morning of Jan. 27, 2021.
Closing arguments in Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer's trial to begin Tuesday
TACOMA, Wash — The trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer is expected to head to a jury after closing arguments which are expected to start Tuesday. Sheriff Troyer is facing charges of false reporting and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant related to a confrontation with Black newspaper carrier, Sedrick Altheimer, in January 2021.
19-year-old man injured in road rage shooting in Parkland
PARKLAND, Wash. — A 19-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in an apparent road rage shooting in Parkland Monday evening. Pierce County Sheriff officials said the man called 911 just before 6 p.m. to report he had been shot while driving in the 1900 block of 112th St. East in Parkland.
Mother, boyfriend arrested for 4-year-old's death in Queen Anne
SEATTLE — Two people were arrested after a 4-year-old boy died in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood Sunday night. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers and Seattle Fire Department medics responded to the 100 block of West Olympic Place just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of an unresponsive child.
