KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Two people are facing multiple charges for allegedly stealing a semi-tow truck and using it to try and break into an ATM in Kitsap County. Kitsap County Sheriff officials got the call at about 5:30 a.m. Monday about a theft happening at the Chase Bank in South Park Village on Southeast Mile Hill Drive. Security told deputies that two people were trying to break into the ATM in the drive through at the back of the bank building.

KITSAP COUNTY, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO