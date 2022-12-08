Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Two teens caught in stolen vehicle from Hertz Rental lot
GATES, N.Y. Police say two teens were caught in a stolen car from the Hertz rental property in Gates. More than a dozen vehicles were stolen from a gated Hertz lot near the airport Saturday night into Sunday morning. Gates Police Chief Rob Long said at least five to six suspects are responsible for this.
13 WHAM
Man found dead in car on Alphonse Street
Rochester, N.Y. — A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle on the city's north side early Tuesday. Police responded to Alphonse Street near Hudson Avenue around 1:30 a.m. for reports from a ShotSpotter activation. Officers found William Maddox, 35, with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver's...
13 WHAM
Police: Monroe Ave. fight escalates to shooting, one injured
Rochester, NY — Monday evening, Rochester police officers responded to Monroe Avenue for the report of a person shot. 30-year-old male from Rochester was found with one gunshot wound to his lower body. Police say the victim was outside when two unknown males began arguing with him, leading into...
Rochester drivers should be prepared for icier roads and plows out this week
Drivers across the Greater Rochester Area should be prepared to see more salt trucks and snow plows out this week and roads become icier with chances of snow on the way.
13 WHAM
Rochester Police: Man shot while driving, crashes into light pole
Rochester, N.Y. — Officers responded to the area of Ames and Masseth Street for the report of shots heard in the area around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday. Shortly after, reports came in of a vehicle that crashed into a light pole one block away at the corner of Immel Street and Masseth Street.
Police: Glens Falls man hides pound of weed in car
A Glens Falls man was behind the wheel on Friday, police said, when a traffic stop in Brighton turned up over a pound of weed.
WHEC TV-10
Police investigating theft of 17 vehicles in Gates
GATES, N.Y. At least 17 vehicles were stolen from Hertz Rental Car on Ajax Road in the Town of Gates, according to the Gates Police Department. A group allegedly cut through a fence to the rental car lot overnight. The individuals were able to obtain keys to the rental vehicles parked in the lot.
WHEC TV-10
Business owner calls for action after Monroe Ave. shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A bar owner is begging the mayor and police chief for more foot patrols on Monroe Avenue. This comes after a shooting on Monroe Avenue near Meigs Street around 6:15 p.m. Monday. Police say a 30-year-old man was shot in the lower body after two men started arguing with him. He was taken to Strong Hospital and is expected to survive.
ithaca.com
IPD Recovers Firearm at Domestic Incident
On December 10th, 2022, at approximately 2:05am Officers from the Ithaca Police Department were dispatched to a reported physical domestic between a male and female in the area of State Street and Plain Street. While responding, Officers were told that the male may be in possession of a firearm. Officers arrived on scene and the male ran as Officers tried to stop him. Officers pursued the suspect on foot into a backyard on West Seneca Street. With the assistance of the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, and the New York State Police we were able to establish a perimeter.
iheart.com
Man Wounded in Geneva Shooting
One man is recovering, after he was shot in Geneva this afternoon. Police say the 28-year-old was hit in the leg shortly before 1 on North Genesee Street. He's in stable condition. There are no arrests.
thestylus.org
Is it over? Catalytic converter thief arrested in Rochester
With the help of closed-circuit television cameras, surveillance footage and reports from witnesses, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were able to arrest suspect Vasiliy Maksimchuk on Nov. 28 in Rochester, New York. According to SUNY Brockport’s Chief of University Police (UP) Daniel Vasile, Maksimchuk will be arraigned for his...
whcuradio.com
IPD recovers gun, arrests Rochester man
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police say a loaded gun was recovered and a Rochester man is under arrest. A man and woman were arguing early Saturday morning near State and Plain streets. When officers arrived, they were told the man was armed. Police say the man, later identified...
2 Rochester firefighters suspended for allegedly smoking marijuana on duty
The Rochester Police Department has no comment on the situation at this time.
WHEC TV-10
NYS Police: Car pursuit started in Rochester and ended on Route 104
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A vehicle pursuit on Saturday by New York State Police started in Rochester and continued to State Route 104 until it ended for safety reasons. State Troopers say the chase began around 1 p.m. and an investigation is ongoing. Troopers didn’t provide information on why they were chasing the vehicle.
Penn Yan woman dies in Saturday vehicle crash
MILO, N.Y. (WETM) — Officials in Yates County have reported the death of a Penn Yan woman in the Town of Milo, Yates County, on Saturday. According to the Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Jennifer Golden, 52, was pronounced dead at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital Saturday evening following an accident. Police say that Golden had […]
Rochester man arrested on weapons charges in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police have announced the arrest of a Rochester man that fled the scene of an investigation and disposed of an illegal weapon on Saturday. According to police, Voshon Carpenter, 28, of Rochester, was arrested early Saturday morning and has been charged with the following. At around 2:05 a.m. on Saturday, […]
wbtai.com
Morning News Brief
Smoking Marijuana recreationally is legal in New York State. Just don’t do it when people are depending on you to save their lives. 2 Rochester firefighters have been suspended for allegedly smoking pot while on duty. According to the national safety council, THC in marijuana affects depth perception, reaction time, coordination and other motor skills, and it creates sensory distortion. For someone operating machinery, driving a forklift or a vehicle like a large fire engine, these effects can be deadly. According to a study reported by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, employees who tested positive for marijuana had 55% more industrial accidents and 85% more injuries. While laws are still being crafted on how to view legal marijuana use in the workplace, many employers are leaning toward treating it the same as drunkenness.
YAHOO!
Man who admitted to multimillion pawn shop scheme awaiting outcome on latest criminal charge
Once again, the federal sentencing of pawnbroker-turned-crook Devin Tribunella has been postponed as he confronts allegations of another crime. As the Democrat and Chronicle reported in October, Tribunella has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident in Rochester. He is now jailed as he awaits federal sentencing for his admission to a multimilion dollar pawn shop scheme.
iheart.com
Child Hospitalized After Rochester Fire
Rochester firefighters say a child was overcome by smoke during a house fire early this morning. It broke out around 4:30 a.m. on Stutson Street. Two adults and eight children were home at the time. One child was taken to the hospital. The family is getting help from the Red...
13 WHAM
Family of 10 safe after basement fire on Stutson Street
Rochester, N.Y. — One child was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire in Charlotte early Monday. Crews responded to a home on Stutson Street shortly before 4:30 a.m. and extinguished a fire in the basement within 20 minutes. Firefighters said a man and eight children escaped before crews...
