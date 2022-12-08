ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge County, MN

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Carver, McLeod, Meeker, Scott, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-13 14:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Carver; McLeod; Meeker; Scott; Wright WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow and sleet. Additional snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Meeker, Wright, McLeod, Carver and Scott Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
CARVER COUNTY, MN
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Anoka, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Ramsey, Sherburne, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-13 14:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Anoka; Dakota; Hennepin; Isanti; Ramsey; Sherburne; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow and sleet. Additional snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN

