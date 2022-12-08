Effective: 2022-12-13 14:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Anoka; Dakota; Hennepin; Isanti; Ramsey; Sherburne; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow and sleet. Additional snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

ANOKA COUNTY, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO