Effective: 2022-12-13 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clinton; Dubuque; Jackson; Scott WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Sporadic gusts to 50 mph with showers are possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Illinois and east central and northeast Iowa. * WHEN...Now through 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Be sure to secure outdoor holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

CLINTON COUNTY, IA ・ 1 HOUR AGO