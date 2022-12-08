Read full article on original website
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City ProposedC. HeslopSaint Louis, MO
Fast-growing food chain opening new location in Illinois this weekKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Roxana’s Star Wrestler Alex Maguire Dies In Traffic Crash Tuesday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Get ‘Free Chicken for a Year’ at a St. Louis KFC grand opening
The first 50 customers will get a “Free Chicken for a Year” gift card.
Woman wins first $100K prize in Red Hot Cash Missouri Lottery game
A shopper at a St. Louis grocery store has claimed the first of four $100,000 top prizes in the Missouri Lottery's Red Hot Cash scratchers game.
Thieves Leave Fenton's Friar Tuck with Warm Beer
Copper thieves hit the liquor store, destroying its refrigeration units
thededicatedhouse.com
The Pros and Cons of Living in St. Louis
Hello World! Welcome Friends! Are you considering moving to St. Louis?. This beautiful city can feel like home right away. It’s full of diverse neighborhoods and exciting events. But it wasn’t always this way. St. Louis used to be an economic powerhouse that faded into decline. Now the...
Tour ‘World of Illumination’ at Six Flags St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Holiday light displays continue to be popular this time of year. This one is the World of Illumination in the parking lot of Six Flags. There are two million animated lights that are synchronized to music. The theme is Cosmic Sleigh Ride and give you an “out of this world” look […]
Inside ‘The Armory’: St. Louis opens new entertainment center this weekend
ST. LOUIS – A historical landmark site in St. Louis will soon carry new life as a multi-purpose entertainment center. The Armory STL opens its doors to the public this weekend. The family-friendly venue inhabits the former home of the 138th Infantry Missouri National Guard Armory. Located in the...
Carolers are the soundtrack for the Central West End Window Walk
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Roving carolers will have the soundtrack for The Central West End Window Walk and its final weekend of the season on Saturday, December 17. B/W Maryland Ave. & McPherson Ave. St. Louis, MO 63108.
Handmade artisan pieces sold by St. Louis native
ST. LOUIS – Ten by Three brings handmade artisan pieces to St. Louis while also assisting artists in need around the world. Founder Theresa Carrington makes sure you can give gifts that will help creators make a great living for themselves, their families, and their communities. 5234 Oakland Ave.
KMOV
A look at Lambert’s master plan to consolidate terminals
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Lambert International Airport finally has a new master plan to consolidate terminals. In a survey of more than 800 people last year, 82% of them commented on the number of terminals, with 52% of them preferring a single terminal. Officials with the airport identified several issues with its terminals: congestion, gate sizes and quantity, and walking distances.
Clayton porch pirates caught on camera
A Clayton porch pirate was captured on camera in the Davis Place neighborhood.
Is it time for you to retire? Free book offers a way to know
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Is it time for you to retire? Marvin Mitchell, who started and runs Compass Retirement Solutions, tells you what steps you need to take before you can sail off into the sunset. Marvin’s free book, Retire Early, is a resource that helps you prepare to...
St. Louis Closet Company asks for donations
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Closet Company celebrates the holidays with a donation to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Drive. This is part of the company’s “Closets for a Cause.” Learn more at Closet for Cause.
New Ameren program gives $1,000 to unhoused customers
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Ameren Missouri launches a program to help people with no place to call home. The new energy assistance program aims to help them return to permanent housing. Through the New Start Energy Relief Program, the company is pledging a total of $1.5 million over the next three years to help customers […]
KSDK
Plans for vertical city at AT&T building in downtown St. Louis
Developers looking to transform empty AT&T building into a "vertical city" in downtown St. Louis. It would include a garden, pool and restaurant.
KFC employee shot in St. Louis after customer told they’re ‘out of corn’
ST. LOUIS – A man shot a Kentucky Fried Chicken employee Monday evening in St. Louis in a dispute that intensified when the restaurant ran “out of corn,” police say. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday at the KFC restaurant in the 5000 block of Delmar Boulevard in the Central West End neighborhood.
websterjournal.com
How East Coast pizza infiltrated the Midwest at Racanelli’s
It has been said St. Louisans love their pizza – those distinctly thin, flaky provel-topped squares. With St. Louis style-pizza being embedded onto the city’s rich culinary history as much as toasted ravioli and gooey butter cake, it’s a wonder that Racanelli’s, proudly touted as a New York-style pizzeria, has made itself at home in the city who loves its crisp pizza crusts.
KSDK
5 at 75: St. Louis sees one of coldest winters on record in 1989
St. Louis saw some of the coldest temperatures in the history of the area in December 1989. At one point, the wind chill hit -37° at St. Louis Lambert.
The Central West End’s holiday Window Walk
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Central West End Window Walk celebrates its final weekend of the season on Saturday, December 17. Melissa Haynes of Melbrooke Interiors features the inspiration each shop in the district lends to elaborate window displays to celebrate the holiday shopping season. Saturday, December 17. 1...
ValueWalk
$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks From Missouri Possible
Some low-income families in Missouri could soon get monthly stimulus checks of up to $500. If approved, these stimulus checks are specifically for residents of St. Louis, Missouri. The proposal to send these monthly stimulus checks from Missouri has been approved by the zonal committee, but it still needs to clear several steps before it becomes a law.
This burger chain just opened its 14th St. Louis restaurant. Here's why it's eyeing more.
LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers on Monday opened its newest location at 1021 Southern Ridge Lane in Lake St. Louis, as the fast-casual restaurant chain continues its rapid, nationwide expansion. The Wichita, Kansas-based company is on track to open almost 40 new dining...
