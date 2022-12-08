Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory issued for Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Olmsted by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 14:47:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek, Floyd, Chickasaw and Fayette Counties. In Minnesota, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Anoka, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Ramsey, Sherburne, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 14:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Anoka; Dakota; Hennepin; Isanti; Ramsey; Sherburne; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow and sleet. Additional snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
