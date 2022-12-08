ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, CA

goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn Police seek information in vehicle burglary

The Auburn Police Department is seeking information to identify a suspect related to an incident Monday. According to the police department, two suspects were captured on security cameras checking vehicles in the early morning. The location was not released. One suspect wearing a blue jacket was observed taking tools out...
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

El Dorado County Sheriff's searching for man who injured 2 in Pilot Hill

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information related to a suspect wanted for causing injury to two victims in Pilot Hill. According to the Sheriff’s Office, two individuals sustained “significant injury” following a violent incident in the 5300 block of Meadow Croft Lane. Units responded to the scene, but the suspect fled before their arrival.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tractor Supply break-in

OROVILLE, Calif. - Police arrested suspect David Lee Farris, 32, of Oroville, for violation of the California Penal Code- Grand Theft and section 593(a)(2) of California Penal Code- Vandalism, officials say. On Dec. 12 at 3:30 a.m., POD officers were dispatched to the Tractor Supply Company store at 200 Feather...
OROVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn incident report: Indecent exposure, 6 DUIs

Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Auburn Police Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Serena CJ Rodriguez, 22, was arrested at 3:55 p.m. on suspicion of possession of a weapon in prison, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, being a public nuisance and committing a felony while on bail on the 700 block of Lincoln Way.
AUBURN, CA
FOX40

Yuba City hit-and-run victim goes unreported by other drivers

(KTXL) — Drivers in Yuba City drove past a man lying along Garden Highway on Monday after he was hit by a pickup truck that fled the scene, according to the Yuba City Police Department. At around 7 a.m., officers found the man laying in the roadway near Garden Highway and Bogue Road and told […]
YUBA CITY, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

San Andreas man arrested for illegal firearm possession

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a suspect in possession of a stolen firearm in San Andreas. At 6:20 p.m. on Dec. 2, deputies reportedly observed a vehicle that failed to stop at the intersection of Churchill Road and Saint Charles Street. They were able to pull over the vehicle in front of the San Andreas Fire Department.
SAN ANDREAS, CA
kubaradio.com

Sutter County Carjacking Victim Tortured

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – The Sutter County Sheriff’s office reports they’re searching for a trio of suspected carjackers, who tortured a victim prior to stealing – and ultimately abandoning – his vehicle. A 911 call was made around 11:00 last Wednesday night from South George Washington...
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Children safe after car they were in was stolen in Roseville

A car was stolen Saturday morning with two children inside at a Roseville gas station and one of the children called 9-1-1 about 23 minutes later to say they were safe and the suspect had fled the car on foot. That’s according to a Roseville Police Department Facebook post Saturday....
ROSEVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Placer Supervisors accept $580K grant for Sheriff's body camera program

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is one step closer to launching its body-worn camera program. The Placer County Board of Supervisors accepted a $580,000 award from the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s Byrne Discretionary Community Project grant during its consent agenda at its Dec. 6 meeting. Securement of the...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Citrus Heights manhunt ends peacefully with arrest

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department officers arrested a man in Citrus Heights after a brief manhunt, Friday night. Just after 3 p.m. officers saw a suspect known to have a felony warrant flee from a vehicle, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers searched the area of...
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn Police arrest parolee in assault at Town Center Starbucks

Through the mask, sun glasses, beanie, jeans and black wind breaker, all the way down to his white tennis shoes, an Auburn Police officer saw something familiar about a suspect in an assault at Starbucks in Town Center early Sunday afternoon. On Wednesday, Auburn police arrested Julian Lee Matthes, 26,...
AUBURN, CA

