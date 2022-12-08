Read full article on original website
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn Police seek information in vehicle burglary
The Auburn Police Department is seeking information to identify a suspect related to an incident Monday. According to the police department, two suspects were captured on security cameras checking vehicles in the early morning. The location was not released. One suspect wearing a blue jacket was observed taking tools out...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Indecent exposure, identity theft, warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Dec. 3. Guy Thomas Knack, 61, was arrested at 10:23 a.m. on suspicion of indecent exposure in the 5500 block of Ivywood Court...
goldcountrymedia.com
El Dorado County Sheriff's searching for man who injured 2 in Pilot Hill
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information related to a suspect wanted for causing injury to two victims in Pilot Hill. According to the Sheriff’s Office, two individuals sustained “significant injury” following a violent incident in the 5300 block of Meadow Croft Lane. Units responded to the scene, but the suspect fled before their arrival.
actionnewsnow.com
Tractor Supply break-in
OROVILLE, Calif. - Police arrested suspect David Lee Farris, 32, of Oroville, for violation of the California Penal Code- Grand Theft and section 593(a)(2) of California Penal Code- Vandalism, officials say. On Dec. 12 at 3:30 a.m., POD officers were dispatched to the Tractor Supply Company store at 200 Feather...
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn incident report: Indecent exposure, 6 DUIs
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Auburn Police Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Serena CJ Rodriguez, 22, was arrested at 3:55 p.m. on suspicion of possession of a weapon in prison, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, being a public nuisance and committing a felony while on bail on the 700 block of Lincoln Way.
2news.com
California man arrested after traffic stop in Lincoln reveals suspected cocaine and $20,000 in cash
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested after a traffic stop in Lincoln revealed drugs and nearly $20,000 in cash. Just before noon on November 27, 2022, a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of W Sunset Boulevard and Cincinnati Avenue, in unincorporated Lincoln.
Man sought after 'violent incident' sends 2 people to hospital, El Dorado deputies say
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies are trying to track down a man suspected in a "violent incident" in Pilot Hill early Monday morning. It's not clear what the violent incident was, but the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said it happened along the 5300 block of Meadow Croft Lane and sent two people to the hospital.
Yuba City hit-and-run victim goes unreported by other drivers
(KTXL) — Drivers in Yuba City drove past a man lying along Garden Highway on Monday after he was hit by a pickup truck that fled the scene, according to the Yuba City Police Department. At around 7 a.m., officers found the man laying in the roadway near Garden Highway and Bogue Road and told […]
Calaveras Enterprise
San Andreas man arrested for illegal firearm possession
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a suspect in possession of a stolen firearm in San Andreas. At 6:20 p.m. on Dec. 2, deputies reportedly observed a vehicle that failed to stop at the intersection of Churchill Road and Saint Charles Street. They were able to pull over the vehicle in front of the San Andreas Fire Department.
kubaradio.com
Sutter County Carjacking Victim Tortured
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – The Sutter County Sheriff’s office reports they’re searching for a trio of suspected carjackers, who tortured a victim prior to stealing – and ultimately abandoning – his vehicle. A 911 call was made around 11:00 last Wednesday night from South George Washington...
goldcountrymedia.com
Children safe after car they were in was stolen in Roseville
A car was stolen Saturday morning with two children inside at a Roseville gas station and one of the children called 9-1-1 about 23 minutes later to say they were safe and the suspect had fled the car on foot. That’s according to a Roseville Police Department Facebook post Saturday....
Man killed in fight at Sky Parkway apartment complex in South Sacramento, deputies say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide along Sky Parkway Sunday evening. It happened along the 5500 block of Sky Parkway in South Sacramento. Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said deputies responded just after 5:20 p.m. to a reported fight inside...
KCRA.com
Mother claims her toddler walked out of a Sacramento daycare. Now the state is investigating
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Department of Social Services said it is investigating a Sacramento daycare after a mother claimed her toddler walked out of the daycare and was found alone at a nearby park late at night. Breonna Dixon said she dropped off her 2-year-old daughter and 4-month-old...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer Supervisors accept $580K grant for Sheriff's body camera program
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is one step closer to launching its body-worn camera program. The Placer County Board of Supervisors accepted a $580,000 award from the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s Byrne Discretionary Community Project grant during its consent agenda at its Dec. 6 meeting. Securement of the...
Citrus Heights manhunt ends peacefully with arrest
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department officers arrested a man in Citrus Heights after a brief manhunt, Friday night. Just after 3 p.m. officers saw a suspect known to have a felony warrant flee from a vehicle, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers searched the area of...
Sutter County Sheriff's Office: Man assaulted, burned in Yuba City carjacking
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A 33-year-old Hispanic male was assaulted in a Wednesday night carjacking in Yuba City. The incident happened in the area of Hutchinson and S. George Washington Boulevard. The victim called 9-1-1 around 10:55 p.m. stating his vehicle had been stolen, according to Sutter County Sheriff’s...
California man zip-tied and set on fire during carjacking, sheriff says
(KTXL) — A man was zip-tied at gunpoint and set on fire by at least three people that stole his vehicle late Wednesday in Northern California, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. The man had originally stopped to help a woman that flagged him down for help, sheriff’s officials said. It was around 10:55 […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn Police arrest parolee in assault at Town Center Starbucks
Through the mask, sun glasses, beanie, jeans and black wind breaker, all the way down to his white tennis shoes, an Auburn Police officer saw something familiar about a suspect in an assault at Starbucks in Town Center early Sunday afternoon. On Wednesday, Auburn police arrested Julian Lee Matthes, 26,...
actionnewsnow.com
Former Butte County man sentenced for stealing FEMA benefits after Camp Fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A former Butte County man was sentenced on Monday to one month in prison for stealing FEMA benefits after the Camp Fire, according to federal prosecutors. Andrew Keffer, 46, was also sentenced to 150 days of home detention. Court documents show that FEMA issued Keffer two checks...
'He could not breathe': Man left unconscious, in 'grim condition' after arrest
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video of an arrest that left a grandfather in the hospital and fighting for his life, Thursday. Dymin Davis says her father Sherrano Stingley, 48, recently has had a series of mental health episodes. "Sometimes I would...
