Hidden treasures waiting to be found on the Southern Oregon Coast Charm Trail
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Southern Oregon Coast Charm Trail awaits those in search of a new downtime addiction. There are hidden charms, limited edition charms, and charms that fit businesses' themes. The Charm Trail was first started by the Coos Art Museum in 2016 as a central spot...
Roseburg Public Schools to provide free meals over winter break
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Public Schools announced that over winter break they will be distributing free meals to children via the LunchBox Express bus. The school district says meals are available to all children, 18-years-old and younger. Meals will be distributed Monday through Friday, December 19 through the 23, as well as Tuesday through Friday, December 27 through the 30. Roseburg Public Schools says delivery times may vary due to weather conditions.
Second phase of improvements completed for Coos History Museum
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Coos County Historical Society put the final touches on the second phase of its plan to spruce up the exterior of the Coos History Museum, but there's still more work to be done. On Monday, completion of phase two of the museum's waterfront property...
Brad’s Blog: State board OKs Triple Nickles as name for creek in Douglas County
The “Triple Nickles” — the World War II-era airborne infantry unit that served as the subject of a special program during Philomath’s Veterans Day Celebration last month — will now be connected to a creek in Douglas County. Some of you might remember a blog...
Online survey seeks community input on Coos Bay School District's 4-year plan
COOS BAY, Ore. — Coos Bay School District Superintendent Charis McGaughy seeks more community input as the district hones in on target areas to include in its 4-year strategic plan. The district's community survey for strategic planning is now live. It's being used to to gain more insight into...
Fatal vehicle crash on Highway 101 near Coos County
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police responded to a fatal car crash that happened near Bullards Bridge in Coos County Thursday, December 8. OSP says preliminary investigations indicated that a red Dodge Caravan, driven by Michael John Bevington (46), was traveling southbound on Highway 101, mid-span on the Bullards Bridge over the Coquille River, when he crossed the double yellow centerline and entered into the northbound lane.
Warming shelter to open next week in Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore. — An overnight warming shelter is expected to be open again next week in Roseburg, the City of Roseburg said in a news release. The Roseburg Warming Center will open Monday, Dec. 12, at the Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. and is expected to be open each night through Friday, Dec. 16.
Roseburg man arrested on theft charge found to be suspect in tent fire on courthouse lawn
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A 42-year-old Roseburg man was arrested and charged Saturday after police investigated a reported theft at a business on NW Stewart Park. While he was in custody, officers learned he was also a suspect in a reckless burning case. According to a Roseburg Police Department report,...
ADULTS CITED FOR RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING JUVENILES
Two adults were cited for recklessly endangering two juveniles, by Roseburg Police on Saturday. An RPD report said at about 10:15 p.m. the man and woman allegedly had a domestic disturbance inside their vehicle, then crashed into a parked vehicle in the 3000 block of Northeast Stephens Street. The woman...
COMMISSIONERS ISSUE PROCLAMATION FOR NATIONAL GUARD DAY
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners has issued a proclamation calling upon all citizens of the county to observe National Guard Day on Tuesday. A County release said it will be the Guard’s 386th birthday. Commissioner Chris Boice said the National Guard is the oldest military organization in America,...
Driver dies after collision on Bullards Bridge, Oregon State Police says
BANDON, Ore. -- A man is dead after a head-on crash on Bullards Bridge that injured two others last Thursday, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said troopers responded to a reported two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 that occurred on Bullards Bridge at about 12:48 p.m. on December 8. Troopers said they arrived to find a red Dodge Caravan, operated by Michael John Bevington, 48, of Coos Bay, had been traveling southbound over the Bullards Bridge when it crossed into the opposing lane for unknown reasons. Troopers said the Dodge collided with a northbound Ford F-250 and spun out before coming to a rest, blocking both lanes of the bridge.
DCSO CHARGES MAN WITH SECOND-DEGREE ASSAULT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man after an alleged assault on December 6th. A DCSO report said a caller advised that the previous day she was trying to leave a residence in the 1000 block of Lone Rock Road near Glide. The victim said the 34-year old was actively following her when she tripped on blackberry bushes and fell to the ground. The caller claimed the suspect hit her on the left temple of her head with a large tactical flashlight. She said it caused her to black out.
Lawyer appointed for woman accused in Coos County baby's death
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The woman facing manslaughter charges in the death of a 10-month-old Coos County boy was back in court Friday. The Coos County District Attorney's office alleges Owen Nichols died while in the care of 27-year-old Hayley Reanne Steele of Myrtle Point. During Friday's hearing, Steele...
Woman dies after driving off Southern Oregon oceanside highway, down cliff, police say
A woman who apparently drove off a 100-foot embankment at Cape Arago State Park in Coos County was found dead Sunday by Oregon State Police, but police don’t know when she crashed. About 11 a.m. Sunday, OSP responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Oregon 540,...
WOMAN JAILED FOR PREVIOUS CASE
A Sutherlin woman was jailed for a previous case, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. A DCSO report said at 4:00 p.m. 33-year old Kimberlee Russell was contacted in the 500 block of South State Street. She was taken into custody and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of conspiracy to commit a Class A felony, and for first-degree theft.
LCSO investigating body found in woods as homicide
NOTI, Ore. -- After an investigation, The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says they have confirmed that a man found dead in the forest near Wacker Point Road died as a result of a homicide, and they are expanding their investigation. According to the LCSO, on November 20 deputies responded...
