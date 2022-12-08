ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos County, OR

nbc16.com

Roseburg Public Schools to provide free meals over winter break

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Public Schools announced that over winter break they will be distributing free meals to children via the LunchBox Express bus. The school district says meals are available to all children, 18-years-old and younger. Meals will be distributed Monday through Friday, December 19 through the 23, as well as Tuesday through Friday, December 27 through the 30. Roseburg Public Schools says delivery times may vary due to weather conditions.
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Second phase of improvements completed for Coos History Museum

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Coos County Historical Society put the final touches on the second phase of its plan to spruce up the exterior of the Coos History Museum, but there's still more work to be done. On Monday, completion of phase two of the museum's waterfront property...
COOS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Fatal vehicle crash on Highway 101 near Coos County

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police responded to a fatal car crash that happened near Bullards Bridge in Coos County Thursday, December 8. OSP says preliminary investigations indicated that a red Dodge Caravan, driven by Michael John Bevington (46), was traveling southbound on Highway 101, mid-span on the Bullards Bridge over the Coquille River, when he crossed the double yellow centerline and entered into the northbound lane.
COOS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Warming shelter to open next week in Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. — An overnight warming shelter is expected to be open again next week in Roseburg, the City of Roseburg said in a news release. The Roseburg Warming Center will open Monday, Dec. 12, at the Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. and is expected to be open each night through Friday, Dec. 16.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ADULTS CITED FOR RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING JUVENILES

Two adults were cited for recklessly endangering two juveniles, by Roseburg Police on Saturday. An RPD report said at about 10:15 p.m. the man and woman allegedly had a domestic disturbance inside their vehicle, then crashed into a parked vehicle in the 3000 block of Northeast Stephens Street. The woman...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

COMMISSIONERS ISSUE PROCLAMATION FOR NATIONAL GUARD DAY

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners has issued a proclamation calling upon all citizens of the county to observe National Guard Day on Tuesday. A County release said it will be the Guard’s 386th birthday. Commissioner Chris Boice said the National Guard is the oldest military organization in America,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Driver dies after collision on Bullards Bridge, Oregon State Police says

BANDON, Ore. -- A man is dead after a head-on crash on Bullards Bridge that injured two others last Thursday, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said troopers responded to a reported two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 that occurred on Bullards Bridge at about 12:48 p.m. on December 8. Troopers said they arrived to find a red Dodge Caravan, operated by Michael John Bevington, 48, of Coos Bay, had been traveling southbound over the Bullards Bridge when it crossed into the opposing lane for unknown reasons. Troopers said the Dodge collided with a northbound Ford F-250 and spun out before coming to a rest, blocking both lanes of the bridge.
COOS BAY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DCSO CHARGES MAN WITH SECOND-DEGREE ASSAULT

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man after an alleged assault on December 6th. A DCSO report said a caller advised that the previous day she was trying to leave a residence in the 1000 block of Lone Rock Road near Glide. The victim said the 34-year old was actively following her when she tripped on blackberry bushes and fell to the ground. The caller claimed the suspect hit her on the left temple of her head with a large tactical flashlight. She said it caused her to black out.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Lawyer appointed for woman accused in Coos County baby's death

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The woman facing manslaughter charges in the death of a 10-month-old Coos County boy was back in court Friday. The Coos County District Attorney's office alleges Owen Nichols died while in the care of 27-year-old Hayley Reanne Steele of Myrtle Point. During Friday's hearing, Steele...
COOS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN JAILED FOR PREVIOUS CASE

A Sutherlin woman was jailed for a previous case, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. A DCSO report said at 4:00 p.m. 33-year old Kimberlee Russell was contacted in the 500 block of South State Street. She was taken into custody and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of conspiracy to commit a Class A felony, and for first-degree theft.
kezi.com

LCSO investigating body found in woods as homicide

NOTI, Ore. -- After an investigation, The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says they have confirmed that a man found dead in the forest near Wacker Point Road died as a result of a homicide, and they are expanding their investigation. According to the LCSO, on November 20 deputies responded...
LANE COUNTY, OR

