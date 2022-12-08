Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man after an alleged assault on December 6th. A DCSO report said a caller advised that the previous day she was trying to leave a residence in the 1000 block of Lone Rock Road near Glide. The victim said the 34-year old was actively following her when she tripped on blackberry bushes and fell to the ground. The caller claimed the suspect hit her on the left temple of her head with a large tactical flashlight. She said it caused her to black out.

