Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: New payment program worth millions by Kathy Hochul could benefit youMark StarNew York City, NY
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
New Jersey To Increase Police Presence After Violent Crime ActivitiesAbdul GhaniLinden, NJ
Opinion: OMNY Does Not Save Us Money, MTARemington WriteNew York City, NY
Related
Murphy doesn’t ‘foresee any mandates’ in N.J. over COVID as NYC urges people to wear masks
Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday he doesn’t have plans to reinstate any coronavirus restrictions in New Jersey as the number of cases continue to rise in the state and New York City health officials say people there should wear masks indoors again. Murphy dropped the state’s mask mandate in...
Governor Murphy: No Mask Mandate In NJ
Governor Phil Murphy is ruling out a return to COVID restrictions.
NJ’s Freed Slave House is up for sale, raising fears its history won’t be honored
This home on Claremont Avenue in Montclair was formerly owned by James Howe. It was bequeathed to Howe by his former enslaver, Maj. Nathaniel Crane The home was bequeathed to James Howe by Maj. Nathanial Crane, his former enslaver and a member of Montclair, N.J.'s founding family. [ more › ]
This is what Gov. Murphy said about a new mask mandate in NJ
With the number of COVID-19 cases rising again in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy says he does not "foresee any mandates," but he reserves the right to change his mind. New Jersey's rate of transmission (r/t) is 1.12, indicating an active spread of coronavirus. The state reported another 1,199 new confirmed cases on Monday.
News 12
Friends and co-workers hopeful missing New Jersey sailors will be found
Two men who set sail for Florida from New Jersey have not been seen or heard from in days, and now Coast Guard units along the east coast are looking for them. Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe DiTommasso, 76, apparently began their journey in Cape May. They were last seen...
A New Jersey airport is among the USA’s worst for cancellations
While the Port Authority would rather have you focus on their brand spanking new airport terminal (which still isn’t fully open), there’s a new study that says that when it come to the actual flying part, Newark Liberty is among the worst in the country. This most recent...
NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash
ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed all the way over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
Incredible hidden caves in this N.J. town hold secrets from centuries past
In the basement of an unassuming red brick apartment building in Bergen County lies a secret passageway to local history few living people know about, much less, have ever seen. Through a crawl space in the basement’s lower level is a small hole, no more than 18 inches wide. That’s...
For generous N.J. jewelers, the ‘season of giving’ has a nice $5K ring to it | Calavia-Robertson
Just call Justin Wentzel “Santa” because this year the longtime jeweler from Mount Olive is making a very special Christmas wish come true for one lucky couple in New Jersey: He’s gifting them with a free, custom engagement ring that’s worth $5,000. And if Wentzel, 40,...
Coast Guard: 2 men who set sail from New Jersey to Florida are missing
Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe Dito-Masso, 76, were last seen departing Oregon Inlet, North Carolina aboard the boat named Atrevida II.
Monmouth County Sheriff says catch-and-release of repeat offenders is main cause of rising car thefts
Since New Jersey's bail reform laws were tweaked five years ago, many local government and law enforcement officials at the Jersey Shore along with some state lawmakers have expressed genuine concern with it in that it has led to a rise in crime particularly among repeat offenders due to what became 'catch-and-release' policies imposed on law enforcement and correctional facilities.
Muslim community sees rise in bias incidents
New Jersey’s Muslim community has been the target of an increasing number of bias incidents. Over 100 cases of anti-Muslim discrimination this past year have been tracked by the New Jersey chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations, or CAIR. In recent weeks, four Islamic centers in the...
fox29.com
South Jersey Christmas tree farm selling $20 trees as owner battles incurable disease
MULLICA TWP, N.J. - A South Jersey Christmas tree farm is selling its trees at a discount this holiday season as its owner battles an incurable disease. Lanza's Farm in Mullica Township is run by Richard Lanza, a third generation tree farmer. For years, Richard has helped his customers choose from a variety of tree that cover the 20 acre property.
Pennsylvania car title white-washing ring moved stolen cars for sale in New Jersey, New York
TRENTON, NJ – A Pennsylvania criminal vehicle title white-washing ring was busted this week. The ring sought to move stolen and otherwise unsellable cars into states like New York and New Jersey to circumvent legal titling in those states. The Attorney General of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro announced the filing of criminal charges against 30 individuals and 21 businesses for re-titling stolen vehicles in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties. A title washing fraud was intended to circumvent the rigid requirements for reconstructed titles in states such as New Jersey and New York. These stolen vehicles were retitled in order to make The post Pennsylvania car title white-washing ring moved stolen cars for sale in New Jersey, New York appeared first on Shore News Network.
News 12
Police: Greenwich man charged with assault, making violent threat
A Greenwich man allegedly kicked a police officer as he was being arrested for assault and making a violent threat. Police say it happened Sunday at an apartment on the West side of town. It started when a neighbor called police about a fight she heard upstairs. Police say Dennis...
Here are the top 8 N.J. hospitals for maternity care, according to U.S. News
U.S. News & World Report has released its ranking of New Jersey’s best hospitals in obstetrics and gynecology. Eight hospitals made the list. The ranking was based on a number of categories, including patient outcomes, nurse staffing, patient services, certain surgeries and technology. (Definitions for certain categories have been included.)
Family affair: Prosecutor says family faces charges related to bank robbery in Franklin Township
Authorities say the robbery happened on Aug. 22 at a bank on Route 27 in Franklin Township.
NYPD: 4 people shot blocks away from school in Mott Haven
The shooting took place at the intersection of Willis Avenue and East 141st Street, just blocks away from a high school that was in session.
Multiple stabbings, one fatal, across Hudson Valley this weekend
A double stabbing incident was reported in New Windsor on Sunday, marking at least the second stabbing incident in the Hudson Valley over the weekend.
Government Technology
Port Authority of NY, NJ Frustrated by Cargo Scanning Tech Delays
(TNS) — New technology designed to improve the screening of cargo at Port of Newark has not been approved by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, prompting complaints from Port Authority officials and members of Congress. The new system is able to inspect cargo that current X-rays cannot reach through...
Comments / 1