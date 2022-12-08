ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash

ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed all the way over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Monmouth County Sheriff says catch-and-release of repeat offenders is main cause of rising car thefts

Since New Jersey's bail reform laws were tweaked five years ago, many local government and law enforcement officials at the Jersey Shore along with some state lawmakers have expressed genuine concern with it in that it has led to a rise in crime particularly among repeat offenders due to what became 'catch-and-release' policies imposed on law enforcement and correctional facilities.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Muslim community sees rise in bias incidents

New Jersey’s Muslim community has been the target of an increasing number of bias incidents. Over 100 cases of anti-Muslim discrimination this past year have been tracked by the New Jersey chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations, or CAIR. In recent weeks, four Islamic centers in the...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Pennsylvania car title white-washing ring moved stolen cars for sale in New Jersey, New York

TRENTON, NJ – A Pennsylvania criminal vehicle title white-washing ring was busted this week. The ring sought to move stolen and otherwise unsellable cars into states like New York and New Jersey to circumvent legal titling in those states. The Attorney General of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro announced the filing of criminal charges against 30 individuals and 21 businesses for re-titling stolen vehicles in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties. A title washing fraud was intended to circumvent the rigid requirements for reconstructed titles in states such as New Jersey and New York. These stolen vehicles were retitled in order to make The post Pennsylvania car title white-washing ring moved stolen cars for sale in New Jersey, New York appeared first on Shore News Network.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News 12

Police: Greenwich man charged with assault, making violent threat

A Greenwich man allegedly kicked a police officer as he was being arrested for assault and making a violent threat. Police say it happened Sunday at an apartment on the West side of town. It started when a neighbor called police about a fight she heard upstairs. Police say Dennis...
GREENWICH, CT
NJ.com

Here are the top 8 N.J. hospitals for maternity care, according to U.S. News

U.S. News & World Report has released its ranking of New Jersey’s best hospitals in obstetrics and gynecology. Eight hospitals made the list. The ranking was based on a number of categories, including patient outcomes, nurse staffing, patient services, certain surgeries and technology. (Definitions for certain categories have been included.)
Government Technology

Port Authority of NY, NJ Frustrated by Cargo Scanning Tech Delays

(TNS) — New technology designed to improve the screening of cargo at Port of Newark has not been approved by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, prompting complaints from Port Authority officials and members of Congress. The new system is able to inspect cargo that current X-rays cannot reach through...
NEWARK, NJ

