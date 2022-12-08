TRENTON, NJ – A Pennsylvania criminal vehicle title white-washing ring was busted this week. The ring sought to move stolen and otherwise unsellable cars into states like New York and New Jersey to circumvent legal titling in those states. The Attorney General of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro announced the filing of criminal charges against 30 individuals and 21 businesses for re-titling stolen vehicles in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties. A title washing fraud was intended to circumvent the rigid requirements for reconstructed titles in states such as New Jersey and New York. These stolen vehicles were retitled in order to make The post Pennsylvania car title white-washing ring moved stolen cars for sale in New Jersey, New York appeared first on Shore News Network.

