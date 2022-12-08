ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Juvenile shot in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

By Kevin S. Held
ST. LOUIS – A juvenile has been rushed to a local hospital after being shot in a north St. Louis neighborhood on Thursday.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Webster Avenue and Brantner Place, which is in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

Officers found the victim, a male, suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

