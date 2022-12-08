ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Arctic League wraps up 2022 Christmas Campaign; sets new record

By Brandon Kyc
 4 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM ) — The Arctic League announced a record-setting year for its 2022 Christmas Campaign as it accepted and marked the last donation entry on Thursday.

The Arctic League says they collected a total of $190,870.98, surpassing its goal of $130,000 by 146.82%.

According to the Arctic League records, this represents a record amount of contributions received in a calendar year.

This continues as the 20th consecutive year that the Arctic League Christmas Campaign has been able to reach the goal prior to Christmas Day. They added that Dec. 8 is the earliest known date the League has been able to end its annual campaign.

Wellsboro Santa Claus Magical Lights Parade needs candy donations

On Thursday, Elmira Police Officer Theron Brown, and the Treasurer of the Elmira Police Department’s PBA, contributed a donation of $2,500 from the PBA, making it the last entry in the ‘Big Book’ for 2022.

Any donation made to the Arctic League after Thursday will be used towards the 2023 Christmas Campaign.

Jeff Streeter, 2022 President of the Arctic League Board of Directors, stressed the need for volunteers on Christmas Eve to deliver Arctic League gift bags to families in Elmira.

Deliveries on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, will begin at 9 a.m. and those willing to volunteer are encouraged to show up to the Arctic League at 249 W. Clinton St. in Elmira.

Volunteers are asked to drive up as the gifts will be brought out from the Arctic League directly to the volunteer vehicles, no sign-up is required to help volunteer.

WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

